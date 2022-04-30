What role will AIFA play in the 2026 World Cup?

AIFA will be vital for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha)

Mexico will host the World Cup for the third time, for the 2026 World Cup will host the competition in a shared edition with USA y Canadatherefore the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the Federal Government have already begun conversations with the authorities of the FIFA.

And one of the buildings that will be vital before, during and after the World Cup will be the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA). During the visit of Gianni Infantinopresident of FIFA, with president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Yon de Luisapresident of the FMF, and Marcelo EbrardSecretary of International Relations, on the afternoon of Thursday, April 28, the relevance of the airport was discussed.

As part of the infrastructure that the country must have to be a World Cup venue, it was contemplated Mobilitysince there are different venues and stadiums distributed among the three host countries, the need to have an airport with the capacity to receive and schedule flights to international territory will be vital.

Gianni Infantino visited AMLO ahead of the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Presidency of Mexico/via REUTERS)

Faced with such a scenario, the Mexican foreign minister assured that they already presented to FIFA the provision of the AIFA. In an interview with different media, at the end of the meeting at the National Palace, Ebrard assured that for the months of June and July 2026 (the date on which the World Cup will be played) the International Airport will be operating normally and will be able to receive the selections, fans and other participants of the world.

“We have already presented the Felipe Ángeles Airport, they take it for granted that it will be operating normally, that is a point in favor of Mexico City,” Ebrard pointed out.

It should be noted that when talks began to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, the country included the project for the “New Mexico City Airport” in Texcocobut with the cancellation of the work it was replaced with the AIFA, which was inaugurated on March 21, 2022. So Mexico City would be fulfilling one of the requirements to facilitate the mobility of all those who are part of a World Cup.

Mobility will be one of the factors that CDMX must support to have the inauguration of the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Graciela López/Cuartoscuro.com)

Thus, the Mexican authorities will seek to bring the inauguration of the competition to the emblematic Azteca Stadiumwhich already had two ceremonies of this type in 1970 and 1986. The attention was concentrated on the Colossus of Santa Ursula, Well, after the FIFA president met with AMLO at the National Palace, Infantino He visited the stadium that is home to Club América and Cruz Azul.

Once inside the sports arena and in the playing area, he described the place as the “Vatican of football”. Another relevant point of the participation of Azteca in the World Cup concentrates on his remodeling because some aspects of the place must be modified to comply with the requirements of FIFA.

The FIFA president spoke about the importance of Mexico and the Azteca Stadium for the history of football (Video: Twitter/@eazcarraga)

Although the sporting event would bring different positive things to the inhabitants near the stadium, since its remodeling was announced, the neighbors to Colossus have spoken out against the project.

Previously the head of government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoreceived the visit of FIFA authorities in November 2021. In it, the president nominated the Mexican capital to host the inauguration and spoke of the qualities and other facilities that the city has to be the place where kick off the World Cup tournament.

