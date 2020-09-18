What route do Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman take on The Long Way Up?

Trainspotting and Birds of Prey actor Ewan McGregor is shifting again to documentary-making together with his Apple TV+ sequence Long Way Up.

The journey sequence sees McGregor and TV presenter Charley Boorman journey from Argentine city Ushuaia to Los Angeles within the US on electrical motorbikes (Harley-Davidson LiveWires), crossing 16 border crossings over the course of 100 days.

Their Apple TV+ debut is the third instalment of their bike sequence, following 2004’s Long Way Spherical (the place they travelled from London to New York) and Long Way Down (from Scotland’s John o’Groats to Cape City, South Africa).

Becoming a member of the pair for legs of their South American journey are longtime collaborators, administrators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin on their electrical Rivians.

If lockdown has left you with a way of wanderlust and you’re questioning which route McGregor and Boorman take all through the sequence, we’ve bought all the data you want for the journey seen in Long Way Up.

What route do the pair take in Long Way Up?

All through the sequence, McGregor and Boorman journey from Argentina to Los Angeles by means of South and Central America, travelling 150 miles on daily basis.

In accordance with the sequence, the pair start on the tip of South America (Ushuaia) and journey over 13,000 miles by means of 13 international locations, together with Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador.

Additionally they cross by means of Colombia, Central America and Mexico earlier than driving all the best way as much as Los Angeles, “going through obstacles and tensions alongside the best way, as they journey by means of iconic landscapes, meet native individuals and discover ingenuous methods to cost the electrical bikes”.

As McGregor says within the trailer, the duo journey by means of “the brutal Patagonian winter”, climb to the “excessive heights of the Andes” earlier than exploring “the endangered jungles of Central America”.

How do I watch Long Way Up?

Long Way Up debuts globally on Apple TV+ from Friday 18th September.

You’ll be able to subscribe the the streaming service for £4.99 a month within the UK or purchase the Apple TV HD field for £149.

Long Way Up arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 18th September. To search out out what else is on in the meanwhile, take a look at our TV Information.