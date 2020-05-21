What S.W.A.T.’s Intriguing Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger Means For Hondo In Season 4

The dangerous information is that S.W.A.T. will not be again within the fall TV season as normal. CBS not too long ago introduced the plan for the 2020-2021 TV lineup, and S.W.A.T. (together with Undercover Boss and freshman collection Clarice) will debut later within the season, which doubtless means midseason. Not solely will S.W.A.T. should miss the anniversary of the L.A. riots for the particular episode, but it surely probably will not be again in any respect till subsequent 12 months. No less than CBS already renewed the present for Season 4 earlier than the Season 3 finale cliffhanger!