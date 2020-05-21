What S.W.A.T.’s Intriguing Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger Means For Hondo In Season 4

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 3 finale of S.W.A.T. on CBS, referred to as “Diablo.”
The third season of S.W.A.T. has come to an finish, and the finale cliffhanger implies that Hondo might be in for a doozy of a fourth season premiere. Like many different exhibits within the 2019-2020 TV season, S.W.A.T. needed to halt manufacturing earlier than filming the supposed season finale, however the finish of “Diablo” however ought to depart followers on the sides of their seats ready for the present to choose up once more. Whereas the episode did not finish with anyone’s life on the road, it closed with a giant unanswered query.
The group spent a lot of the finale, which was initially supposed to function the penultimate episode, chasing a gaggle of drug smugglers after they crashed a airplane in a Los Angeles suburb, with the kingpin often called “Diablo” within the combine. It was an intense chase that lasted a lot of the episode and noticed Chris take a bullet, though it luckily hit her within the vest to knock the wind out of her and depart her with a mighty bruise.
The twist got here within the closing confrontation with Diablo, when he revealed that he’d crossed the border into L.A. to attempt to cease one thing from taking place, and he instructed that it was one thing that Hondo and S.W.A.T. would need to cease as properly. Sadly, Luca needed to shoot him by the window earlier than Diablo obtained round to telling Hondo what he was speaking about.
The nice guys beat the dangerous guys in “Diablo,” however Hondo ended the episode with out solutions and taking his frustration out on a punching bag. One thing massive and dangerous have to be coming if Diablo believed that he and S.W.A.T. had a typical enemy on the way in which. S.W.A.T. showrunner Shawn Ryan truly revealed what had been deliberate for the finale that might have adopted “Diablo” in Season 3 after it was clear that manufacturing would not be capable to decide up once more earlier than Season 4.
Shawn Ryan shared that the episode would have been cut up between the motion within the current and what had occurred to teenage Hondo and his dad through the L.A. riots, with the finale truly timed to the real-life anniversary of the riots. He elaborated in his speak with TVLine, saying:
And it picks up an A-story beat that was type of a cliffhanger within the earlier episode, which can now be our finale.
Whereas it was unclear on the time what the A-story could be that might carry over from the penultimate episode to the supposed finale, it is fairly clear following “Diablo” because the de facto finale that Diablo’s cryptic trace would have been defined earlier than the tip of Season 3. Because it stands, followers have some time to attend earlier than probably discovering out the small print of what Diablo meant and the way it could have tied into Hondo’s story.
The excellent news is that Shawn Ryan has already assured that the episode will not simply be misplaced as a result of Season 3 needed to finish early, and the story will proceed regardless of the untimely ending:
[That] will most likely turn out to be both our season premiere or an early episode in Season 4. However we will get round to filming that episode, as a result of that’s a particular one, to look again on the riots by the angle of a teenage Hondo.
The dangerous information is that S.W.A.T. will not be again within the fall TV season as normal. CBS not too long ago introduced the plan for the 2020-2021 TV lineup, and S.W.A.T. (together with Undercover Boss and freshman collection Clarice) will debut later within the season, which doubtless means midseason. Not solely will S.W.A.T. should miss the anniversary of the L.A. riots for the particular episode, but it surely probably will not be again in any respect till subsequent 12 months. No less than CBS already renewed the present for Season 4 earlier than the Season 3 finale cliffhanger!
For now, you may sit up for all of the exhibits which are returning or premiering within the 2020 summer time TV lineup, which is filled with collection that managed to complete manufacturing earlier than all of the halts all through the trade.
