What ship to improve in Lost Ark? These are our tips for you to come to fruition in the RPG

Navigation contains dangers for which not all boats are prepared.

Lost Ark is still on the crest of the wave, with a popularity that has not stopped growing and that unfortunately, is reflected in server problems and long queues that persist. We know that many of you have not stopped playing, so it is likely that you have already encountered one of the interesting elements present in the MMORPG: navigation.

The navegation plays an important role in Lost Ark and has its own mechanicson our journeys we will find treasures, as well as areas where we can go diving, or shipwrecked people to help, although these are not the only surprises that await us in the seas, we will also have to deal with monsters, ghost ships, conditions maritime that will put our ship at risk, unexpected climatic elements and all kinds of dangers.

We will not receive our first ship until level 35, from there we can start making our way through the seas of Lost Ark in search of events and rewards that we couldn’t find on land. Like our character, we can develop our ship, leveling it up, customizing it and recruiting crew members to help us on our journeys.

Although we have access to navigation from level 35, until level 50 we will not exploit all the options and mechanics that we will have access to, but it is important that we improve our boat to arrive prepared. There are eight different types of ships that you will need to unlock in order to use them. To advance in the development of the ships, as you can imagine, you will have to use numerous resources and in some cases the process can be slowsince these materials sometimes have a daily collection limit or are very scarce.

This is why, although each ship has its own particular benefits for certain scenarios, the ideal is that you start by focusing on a single ship to develop. This is why we recommend prioritize upgrades for the Rapierthe first ship you will receive and the most versatile in the game.

The Estoque is a balanced ship throughout developmentAlthough there are more boats fast as the derailedthe Rapier is presented as a balanced ship, which maintains very decent stats on all resistances. This leaves us a boat easy to use in all situations and efficient for different maritime events. As we mentioned, in addition to enemies, on your journeys you will find different types of sea that will undermine the resistance of your boat.

There are six types of Dangerous waters which you will face:

Algae Beds : They do not affect the durability of the ship, although they will slow down your progress. Strongest boat: Eurus .



: They do not affect the durability of the ship, although they will slow down your progress. Strongest boat: . sand storm seas : These storms will damage the ship reducing its durability, but can also blind you. Strongest boat: White wind



: These storms will damage the ship reducing its durability, but can also blind you. Strongest boat: Seas of Sirens : The voices of the sirens will paralyze you completely. Strongest boat: Brahms .



: The voices of the sirens will paralyze you completely. Strongest boat: . low temperature sea : The crew may suffer from frostbite and the ship will move slower. Strongest boat: Stormbreaker .



: The crew may suffer from frostbite and the ship will move slower. Strongest boat: . stormy seas : They reduce the durability of your ship, lightning damages your sails and limits the use of abilities. Strongest boat: Tragon .



: They reduce the durability of your ship, lightning damages your sails and limits the use of abilities. Strongest boat: . dead waters: These present the most intense penalties of all the Dangerous Waters. Strongest Ship: Wound of Eibern.

As you can see, each ship stands out for being prepared for one of the types of Dangerous Waters, reaching statistics of up to 55 in its resistance to any of them when we develop it to the maximum level, however, this level escalation will unbalance his attributes more and morefinding that these same ships can present a resistance of around 12 to navigate the seas for which they are not prepared.

The Rapier keeps all its resistances at 30 at maximum levelthe rapierConversely, maintains attributes of 30 in each of the resistances when it reaches the highest level of development. You will be able to take advantage of the free level that the game will offer you to improve the Rapier, while the crew of our ship will also play an important role in improving the resistance of the ship, in addition to granting us unique abilities.

To improve our ships, we will have to buy the materials needed in the port with pirate coins, a type of currency that we will only find in our journeys through the seas of Lost Ark. If you want to know more about the RPG from Smilegate and Amazon, at 3DJuegos we have already played more than 30 hours and we will tell you why we never get tired of its fantasy world. While if you want more tips for the RPG, in 3D Games Guides we help you find and get the Nightmare Ghost Ship.

More about: Lost Ark.