What should Ukraine do with Kherson: calm and unhurried

A member of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rests next to a howitzer as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. kyiv plans an attack to recapture Kherson, in the south of the country (Reuters)

In the years to come, the armed forces of the I’LL TAKE They will queue at the door Ukrainian General Staff to learn from the commanders who stopped the march of the Russian army on Kiev y Odessa and inflicted more than 60,000 casualties in six months of war . However, there is still a great test ahead: Ukraine wants to recover its territory.

There is increasing talk that the Ukrainian army is preparing a counteroffensive in the city of Kherson and its surroundings, in the south. He has damaged or cut most of the bridges connecting the city with other Russian-held territories, isolating Russian forces on the western side of the dnieper river. It is shelling Russian ammunition depots and command posts with rockets. Ukrainian generals are optimistic; one of them claims that the city could be liberated by the end of the year .

This triumphalist discourse hides a more complex reality. Russia has been sending troops to Kherson and has entrenched itself. Urban warfare is slow and costly for the troops fighting it and for the civilians in the way. Russia has captured Mariupol, Severodonetsk and other Ukrainian cities because he had no qualms about destroying them in the process. Ukraine I would prefer that Kherson would remain intact. An effective Ukrainian counteroffensive is more like a protracted campaign of siege and attrition than a steppe blitzkrieg.

When weighing an attack, Volodymyr ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine, you must find a balance. Its Western allies, especially in Europa, have to deal with spiraling gas prices and looming shortages. He wants to show them clear progress. Some of his own compatriots are also restless. And he is willing to disrupt the fake referendum that Russia plans to justify the annexation of Kherson. “We’ll release it all”, he promised this month. But the truth is Ukraine he needs more time to train soldiers, acquire weapons and soften Russian defenses.

Right now, the war seems like a stalemate . Russian advances in the eastern region of donbas have slowed down. Ukrainian incursions north of Kherson have also been unsuccessful in recent weeks. Both sides continue to rebuild their armed forces, battered after six months of war. Russia he will use the coming months to bolster his defenses, resupply his battered battalions, and replenish them with well-paid volunteers.

However, based on current trends, it is Ukraine the one that will be in a stronger position to break the impasse early next year. It has its own manpower shortage, but Ukrainian recruits are receiving basic infantry training in Britain. The 10,000 soldiers produced by that effort will help Ukraine to establish the new brigades it needs for an offensive, although it will need the program to continue and grow later. In addition, more weapons arrive every week. On August 8, USA announced its largest shipment to date, including new ammunition for rocket launchers Himars that have plagued Russian forces.

Ukraine’s partners must be patient ; wars of attrition don’t turn into a penny. Western governments may be nervous about maintaining public support for Ukraine while heating bills skyrocket in the winter months. Vladimir Putinthe president of Russia, assumes without a doubt that fatigue will prevail. but capture Kherson is not the only way to avoid it.

Spectacular attacks like the ones Ukraine has carried out in Crimea this month, far beyond the range of its known weapons, clearly demonstrate that it continues to outmaneuver its adversary and maintain the initiative. . The latest attack, on August 16, destroyed an ammunition depot and an electrical substation 200 km away from the front lines. The methodical destruction of Russian military power will eventually pave the way for Russia’s long-awaited territorial gains. Ukraine.

© 2022, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

KEEP READING:

What would cause Russia to unleash a nuclear war?

Vladimir Putin is a slave to a distinctive brand of Russian fascism