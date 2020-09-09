General News

What songs are in the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack?

September 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Kenny Ortega has labored on a few of the most sing-a-long pleasant musicals of all time, and it seems like the newest from the choreographer turned director goes to characteristic all types of recent catchy numbers.

Julie and the Phantoms is predicated on a Brazilian TV sequence and follows a young person who rediscovers her love of music after she kinds a band with three ghosts.

Every episode is ready to incorporate at the very least one music sung by members of the solid, all written specifically for the present by a variety of contributors.

And if you end up having fun with them then there’s a excellent news – a soundtrack album that includes all the authentic tunes is ready to launch on 10th September, the identical day that the present arrives on Netflix.

You possibly can check out the full soundtrack under – and you may even already take heed to certainly one of the tracks, with Fringe of Nice having been launched as a digital single.

Now or By no means written by Doug Rockwell & Tova Litvin

Wake Up written by Anne Preven

Shiny written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff, Nikki Sorrentino, James Ok. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh

Wow written by David Amber & Erin Bowman

Flying Solo written by Jillian Allen, Joleen Belle, Joachim Svare

I Bought The Music written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong

The Different Facet of Hollywood written by Doug Rockwell Tova Litvin

All Eyes on Me written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong

Lastly Free written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff Nikki Sorrentino, James Ok. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh

Fringe of Nice written by David Amber & Andy Love

Excellent Concord written by Alana Da Fonseca, Charlie Gillespie, Madison Reyes

Unsaid Emily written by Michelle Lewis & Dan Petty

You Bought Nothing To Lose written by Alana Da Fonseca & Vincent Alfieri

Stand Tall written by Jakub Vanyo

Julie and the Phantoms involves Netflix 10th September. In the meantime, try the finest sequence on Netflix and finest films on Netflix or go to our TV Information for what else is on.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment