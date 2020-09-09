What songs are in the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack?

Kenny Ortega has labored on a few of the most sing-a-long pleasant musicals of all time, and it seems like the newest from the choreographer turned director goes to characteristic all types of recent catchy numbers.

Julie and the Phantoms is predicated on a Brazilian TV sequence and follows a young person who rediscovers her love of music after she kinds a band with three ghosts.

Every episode is ready to incorporate at the very least one music sung by members of the solid, all written specifically for the present by a variety of contributors.

And if you end up having fun with them then there’s a excellent news – a soundtrack album that includes all the authentic tunes is ready to launch on 10th September, the identical day that the present arrives on Netflix.

You possibly can check out the full soundtrack under – and you may even already take heed to certainly one of the tracks, with Fringe of Nice having been launched as a digital single.