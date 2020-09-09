What songs are in the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack?

Kenny Ortega has labored on a few of the most sing-a-long pleasant musicals of all time, and it seems like the newest from the choreographer turned director goes to characteristic all types of recent catchy numbers.
Julie and the Phantoms is predicated on a Brazilian TV sequence and follows a young person who rediscovers her love of music after she kinds a band with three ghosts.
Every episode is ready to incorporate at the very least one music sung by members of the solid, all written specifically for the present by a variety of contributors.
And if you end up having fun with them then there’s a excellent news – a soundtrack album that includes all the authentic tunes is ready to launch on 10th September, the identical day that the present arrives on Netflix.
You possibly can check out the full soundtrack under – and you may even already take heed to certainly one of the tracks, with Fringe of Nice having been launched as a digital single.
Now or By no means written by Doug Rockwell & Tova Litvin
Wake Up written by Anne Preven
Shiny written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff, Nikki Sorrentino, James Ok. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh
Wow written by David Amber & Erin Bowman
Flying Solo written by Jillian Allen, Joleen Belle, Joachim Svare
I Bought The Music written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong
The Different Facet of Hollywood written by Doug Rockwell Tova Litvin
All Eyes on Me written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong
Lastly Free written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff Nikki Sorrentino, James Ok. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh
Fringe of Nice written by David Amber & Andy Love
Excellent Concord written by Alana Da Fonseca, Charlie Gillespie, Madison Reyes
Unsaid Emily written by Michelle Lewis & Dan Petty
You Bought Nothing To Lose written by Alana Da Fonseca & Vincent Alfieri
Stand Tall written by Jakub Vanyo
