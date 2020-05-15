What Station 19’s Explosive Season 3 Finale Means For Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

DeLuca is bipolar. DeLuca was in a very manic state for an prolonged time frame. Although he was proper concerning the intercourse trafficking sufferer, the way in which he was behaving was inconsistent with the persona we’ve recognized him to have all these years. What Carina was saying was, ‘I’m apprehensive about you. You’re not your self. You’re performing like dad.’ And Meredith saying, ‘You sound like your father.’ DeLuca, after lastly diagnosing Richard, went from manic to depressed. That’s what that final scene was when he’s sitting on the ground, crying in a pit of despair after not seeing something however excessive for the final a number of episodes.