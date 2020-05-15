What Station 19’s Explosive Season 3 Finale Means For Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

Depart a Remark
Main spoilers forward for the Season 3 finale of Station 19 on ABC, referred to as “Louder Than A Bomb.”
Station 19 wrapped Season 3 with a finale that was initially meant to be half of a two-parter involving dad or mum sequence Grey’s Anatomy, however manufacturing shutdowns meant that Grey’s wasn’t in a position to end Season 16 whereas Station 19 was in a position to end Season 3. With Station 19 outpacing Grey’s in a TV season filled with crossovers, the ultimate episodes Station 19 Season 3 (particularly the finale) had been sure to affect the opposite present. Here is what the ultimate episode of Station 19 within the 2019-2020 TV season means for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17!
Krista Vernoff, who serves as government producer on each Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, defined to Folks how she tried to make the 2 exhibits match regardless of one ending early:
I needed to open up some episodes of Station 19 and needed to reduce some scenes and reduce some dialogue that wouldn’t have been satisfying with out the chance to play it by way of on Gray’s. I’ve a bunch of footage that has not but aired, that I hope to air. I didn’t wish to reveal or expose these storylines on Station 19 as a result of I’m hoping to discover a method to air them within the fall on Gray’s.
So, what occurred within the Station 19 finale, and what does it imply for Grey’s Anatomy regardless of Krista Vernoff making some cuts? Here is the way it went down.
In “Louder Than A Bomb,” the crew was referred to as to a five-alarm fireplace regardless of nearly all being hung over, though Andy went to Gray Sloan to be with Sullivan earlier than his surgical procedure whereas additionally distracted by the thriller of what occurred to her mother. The fireplace was truly a bombing, and Vic, Dean, Travis, Ben, Jack, and a civilian had been trapped in a lab with a tool solely minutes away from detonation.
Because of some heroics from Jack, the firefighters all survived. Andy in the meantime was roughly having a breakdown at Gray Sloan as a result of her suspicions that her mother truly killed herself to get out of an sad marriage, however Meredith gave her some sound recommendation and a shoulder to cry on. After her father confirmed up out of nowhere, Maya realized he was abusive, chopped off her hair, and tried to make amends.
Chief Dixon was arrested for his crimes, however Travis and Emmett‘s relationship appears performed. As for Andy, she lastly reunited along with her aunt and discovered that her mom hadn’t killed herself, however apparently faked her demise. Andy’s mother is alive! Principally, whereas “Louder Than A Bomb” was an intense episode filled with developments, the closest it needed to a finale-worthy cliffhanger was the reveal of Andy’s mother.
I can solely assume that the unique plan for the cliffhanger was greater and doubtless scarier to guide into the Grey’s Anatomy finale. Regardless of Krista Vernoff making some tweaks to chop some footage that may make it to the airwaves later, some Station 19 finale reveals that may affect Grey’s Season 17 apparently could not be eliminated.
For one, Carina took Maya again regardless of Maya dishonest on her with Jack after which throwing it in Carina’s face. Teddy deserves some credit score (for this, a minimum of) for encouraging Carina to forgive Maya, and the 2 fortunately confessed their love. When Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 picks up, Maya and Carina will likely be again collectively.
Amelia will likely be again at work in Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 based mostly on the Station 19 finale. She gave start to a wholesome child boy within the Grey’s Season 16 finale and hopefully took a while off. Nonetheless she handles giving start, she will likely be again in her scrubs not too lengthy after. She carried out the surgical procedure on Sullivan.
Talking of, Sullivan should be within the hospital when Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 17, since he solely awakened with sufficient time to reel in agony till a nurse gave him morphine after which understand that Andy wasn’t by his aspect. Relying on whether or not or not Station 19 returns months after Grey’s Anatomy subsequent season, as occurred within the 2019-2020 season, this may occasionally imply that Station 19 should accommodate Grey’s by leaving Sullivan within the hospital.
That stated, if Grey’s will get its common fall premiere and Station 19 returns at midseason, Sullivan within the hospital might be as minor a deal as Vic showing on Grey’s Season 16 to this point Jackson. Station 19 had already seemingly revealed the Grey’s Anatomy growth that DeLuca would certainly be identified with bipolar, and Krista Vernoff went on to verify DeLuca’s prognosis, saying:
DeLuca is bipolar. DeLuca was in a very manic state for an prolonged time frame. Although he was proper concerning the intercourse trafficking sufferer, the way in which he was behaving was inconsistent with the persona we’ve recognized him to have all these years. What Carina was saying was, ‘I’m apprehensive about you. You’re not your self. You’re performing like dad.’ And Meredith saying, ‘You sound like your father.’ DeLuca, after lastly diagnosing Richard, went from manic to depressed. That’s what that final scene was when he’s sitting on the ground, crying in a pit of despair after not seeing something however excessive for the final a number of episodes.
DeLuca’s prognosis is clearly an enormous deal for Grey’s Anatomy, however not so big that his sister could not be in a adequate place within the finale to chase love for herself with Maya. That stated, Meredith was exhibiting some pressure in her scenes with Andy, which truly made Meredith the right particular person to listen to Andy out. As Meredith famous, Andy’s issues distracted her from her personal for a bit, and I am guessing a few of Meredith’s difficulties are tied to DeLuca.
Whereas no Grey’s Anatomy character died or something within the Station 19 Season 3 finale, the episode does affect what Grey’s should deal with when it returns for its subsequent season. Solely time will inform what precisely was reduce from the Station 19 finale as a result of Grey’s Anatomy‘s untimely finale this season, however some episode photographs confirmed each Bailey and Schmitt in motion when Ben introduced someone to Gray Sloane, which did not occur within the episode because it aired. Check out one:
For now, there aren’t any ensures as to when both present will be capable to begin manufacturing for the 2020-2021 TV season, so it could not even be potential for Grey’s Anatomy to return within the fall as ordinary. Possibly the 2 exhibits will likely be paired proper off the bat, with each Station 19 and Grey’s hitting the airwaves in midseason.
The excellent news is that there are many viewing choices through the watch for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy to return. You will discover what you may watch and when you may watch it on our 2020 summer time premiere schedule.
