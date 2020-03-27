What Survivor’s Jeff Probst Thought About Sandra’s Big Decision

Go away a Remark
Spoilers for the March 25 episode of Survivor: Winners at Battle are mentioned under!
Survivor has been identified to unleash its fair proportion of surprises, and the March 25 episode proved to be no exception. In case you had not been studying spoilers, Sandra Diaz-Twine’s resolution to go away the Fringe of Extinction after getting voted off was in all probability certainly one of them. Her resolution subsequently ended her run on Survivor’s all-winners season. What did host Jeff Probst make of Sandra’s transfer?
The Survivor host weighed in on Sandra’s colossal resolution, which places her out of the sport fully now. Jeff Probst had beforehand given his ideas on why the elimination was so brutal. Denise Stapley’s energy transfer ended up being the one to finish Sandra’s run. On Sandra’s resolution to let issues finish there, Probst instructed EW:
I’m stunned that you just have been shocked. We named the problem sit-out bench the ‘Sandra bench!’ There was 0.Zero likelihood that Sandra was going to win a problem in opposition to the group of gamers already assembled on the Edge. Everyone knows that Sandra does what Sandra desires, and Sandra needed to go residence. I don’t assume it adjustments her legacy in any method. Sandra is a legend. She is linked to so many iconic Survivor moments.
When you think about that the already-voted-off Boston Rob Mariano and his spouse, Amber, are amongst these on Survivor’s Fringe of Extinction, you’ve got a correct context for Sandra’s resolution. For reference, Probst has known as Boston Rob a “scary” competitor as a consequence of his psychological type of play. On that observe, Sandra’s resolution was apparently associated extra to the bodily facets of continuous on within the sport.
Boston Rob and Sandra have been thought of two of Survivor: Winners at Battle’s most vital threats. Now, the latter is totally out of the sport. Jeff Probst clearly has no subject with Sandra deciding to name it after getting voted off and touchdown on the Fringe of Extinction. She was able to go residence.
So far as Sandra’s legacy goes, Jeff Probst has nothing however profitable issues to say concerning the Survivor participant. Sandra leaves behind a powerful file. She was the primary particular person to ever win Survivor twice! With regards to casting seasons, the immortalized Sandra has made an impression. Probst revealed:
Once we are casting new gamers, Sandra is usually referenced as an inspiration for why individuals wish to play as a result of she confirmed you could possibly win this sport even for those who’re not a bodily participant. And Sandra did one different factor for the previous 16 years… she mentioned sure each single time we known as. I wouldn’t even get the phrases out and she or he would say, ‘YES! No matter it’s, YES!’ I’m not exaggerating. She had no concept what we have been going to ask, she didn’t care. She all the time mentioned, ‘Survivor has been good to me, and I’ll be right here everytime you want me.’ So after 16 years, if Sandra is finished, I’m good with that. Goodbye to a real one-name Survivor icon. And now… who would be the second two-time winner?
Is Boston Rob not the one one who’s retiring after this season of Survivor? Jeff Probst’s feedback definitely make me surprise. Regardless of the future holds for Sandra and Survivor, her newest time on the present ended dramatically. Whereas Sandra shortly vacated the Fringe of Extinction, spoilers have indicated who two of the returnees might be.
Jeff Probst is prepared for the world to seek out out who turns into the second two-time winner in Survivor’s historical past. Spoilers have hinted at who that particular person could also be. As of the most recent episode, Sandra is unquestionably out of the sport, which suggests she is not going to have received it thrice. Her legacy lives on, although!
Discover out what occurs subsequent, now that Sandra is out! Survivor: Winners at Battle airs Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on CBS. In case you are prepared to look at one thing past the truth competitors, there are all the time this spring’s premieres.
