What Sweet Magnolias’ Justin Bruening Thinks Of The Show Being Compared To Hallmark Movies

Anybody who’s watched a Hallmark film, whether or not or not it’s Christmas or in any other case seasonally themed, or of the homicide selection, will know that completely nobody will get it on in these issues. Whereas we might, very nicely, get the occasional shot of the male lead in a state of semi-undress which exhibits off his manly chesticles, that’s at all times so far as it goes. Hell, individuals in these motion pictures do not even often kiss till the final minute of the entire thing, so you already know there isn’t any bow-chicka-wow-wow occurring in any nook of these relationships.