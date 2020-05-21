What The 100’s Shocking Bellamy Twist Means For The Rest Of Season 7

Not solely will Bellamy be again, however his disappearance will drive many characters within the closing season of The 100! The present did not simply take away Bellamy as a result of there have been no extra tales left for his character and he was higher off gone, as followers may need feared after he was unceremoniously yanked away from Echo and Co. so early in “From the Ashes.” The truth is, Jason Rothberg clarified that it was actor Bob Morley‘s request for a while off that led to the Bellamy twist. Bellamy will probably be again, and he will not be forgotten within the meantime!