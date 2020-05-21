What The 100’s Shocking Bellamy Twist Means For The Rest Of Season 7

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 7 premiere of The 100 on The CW, known as “From the Ashes.”
The seventh and closing season of The 100 has formally kicked off on The CW, and few followers have been in all probability shocked to seek out that it was an episode full of hearth, combating, and Clarke making a game-changing choice. What was fairly stunning was the surprising and really quick Bellamy twist. The 100‘s longtime main man was breaking down in grief over Octavia‘s obvious dying, solely to be pulled away by an unseen drive and seemingly taken by way of the Anomaly for some cause. Echo, Hope, and Gabriel did not even get him again by the tip of the hour. This is what the Bellamy twist means for Season 7 transferring ahead.
First issues first: The 100 showrunner Jason Rothenberg promised in a chat with TVLine that “we’ll see him once more,” so Bellamy’s disappearance within the Season 7 premiere does not imply he’ll be altogether absent from the present’s final batch of episodes ever. Rothenberg additionally acknowledged that his disappearance is “going to play an enormous function within the season,” then elaborated:
It’s the thriller individuals are attempting to unravel. It’s the factor that’s going to be driving so a lot of our characters this season — to seek out him and hopefully save him… Bob [Morley] requested to take a while off this season, and we honored that. We have been in a position to write round it.
Not solely will Bellamy be again, however his disappearance will drive many characters within the closing season of The 100! The present did not simply take away Bellamy as a result of there have been no extra tales left for his character and he was higher off gone, as followers may need feared after he was unceremoniously yanked away from Echo and Co. so early in “From the Ashes.” The truth is, Jason Rothberg clarified that it was actor Bob Morley‘s request for a while off that led to the Bellamy twist. Bellamy will probably be again, and he will not be forgotten within the meantime!
Of course, this additionally signifies that Bellamy will not reunite with Clarke any time quickly, in need of a most unlikely reveal that Bellamy was one way or the other pulled away simply to finish up with Clarke and Co., though Clarke would possibly profit from a heart-to-heart with Bellamy after she snapped on Russell at Sanctum for what he did to Abby.
Though Clarke and Bellamy would be the head and the guts of The 100 (and Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley could also be married in actual life), their storylines will seemingly be separate for no less than a bit of the ultimate season. The truth is, Clarke did not even point out Bellamy, however she additionally had sufficient happening with Maddie and Sanctum that she might be excused for not spending her screentime enthusiastic about the individuals she wasn’t instantly liable for.
As for whether or not a Bellarke romance might nonetheless occur earlier than the ultimate credit roll on The 100 and probably ship that model of a contented ending for some followers, solely time will inform. The one factor that we are able to rely on with regards to Bellamy’s arc at this level is that he’ll be again.
For now, The 100 will hopefully proceed to drop clues about what occurred to him and what occurs subsequent in that story, even with out Bob Morley in entrance of the digicam. New episodes of The 100 air on The CW Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET in the summertime TV premiere schedule.
