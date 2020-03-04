What The Bachelor Edited Out Of Peter And Victoria’s Hometowns Conversation

We had a protracted dialog about actually what her relationship was with Merissa and the accusations she was making. We talked concerning the relationships that Merissa had introduced up and there is a purpose why I made my resolution. I wasn’t simply going off no dialog there. And with regard to Merissa and my relationship, that wasn’t very critical in any respect. I had possibly seen her 4 occasions all through the course of a month, nevertheless it was much more critical with Victoria. So, once I heard Victoria’s aspect of the story, it was sufficient for me to make the choice and I felt good about it.