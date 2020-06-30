What The Bachelor Matt James Is Looking For In A Girl, According To Tyler Cameron

Spoilers forward for the June 29 episode of The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons Ever on ABC.

Though the newest episode of The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons Ever was technically about JoJo Fletcher and her Bachelorette Season 12 seek for love, the spotlight of the three-hour broadcast might have been the looks of latest Bachelor main man Matt James and his greatest bud (and Bachelorette alum) Tyler Cameron for a video chat with Chris Harrison. In the method, Harrison requested Tyler what sort of girl they’re searching for to win Matt’s coronary heart, and Tyler shared.