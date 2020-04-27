What The Battlestar Galactica Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
Among the many most acclaimed reveals within the golden age of tv, Battlestar Galactica is taken into account among the finest sci-fi reveals ever made. That includes quite a few proficient stars, together with Edward James Olmos, Katee Sackhoff, Tricia Helfer, Lucy Lawless, and several other extra, top-notch TV visible results, and good, celebrated writing and path, Battlestar Galactica was praised because it aired and it solely continues to search out respect and admiration amongst TV lovers. However, the navy sci-fi sequence wrapped in 2009. Whereas there was a spin-off and an online sequence that adopted, many of the forged had moved on to completely different initiatives as soon as the present got here to an in depth. Greater than 10 years later, let’s discover out what the Battlestar Galactica forged has labored on since.
Edward James Olmos (William Adama)
As William Adama, the commanding officer of the BS Galactica, Edward James Olmos performed the lead position in Battlestar Galactica. An completed, well-established actor-director-producer of each the stage and display, Olmos is finest identified for showing in Miami Vice, Stand and Ship, Blade Runner, and American Me, which he additionally produced and directed, earlier than he boarded this house ship. Since Battlestar Galactica, Olmos has appeared in lots of films and reveals. Notably, Olmos performs one of many leads in FX’s Mayans MC, a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, and he starred in Dexter, The Inexperienced Hornet, 2 Weapons, Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., Narcos, Coco, A Canine’s Manner Dwelling, and reprised his position in Blade Runner 2049, to call just a few titles. He additionally starred in and directed final 12 months’s drama, The Satan Has a Title. Olmos will subsequent be seen in Strolling with Herb and Emu Plains.
Mary McDonnell (President Laura Roslin)
As President Laura Roslin, Mary McDonell received a Saturn Award for her main efficiency in Battlestar Galactica. An Academy Award-nominated actress identified for her work in Ardour Fish, Dances with Wolves, Independence Day, and Donnie Darko previous to her work on this acclaimed sequence, McDonnell is a celebrated actress of the stage and display, and Battlestar Galactica solely furthered her success. For the reason that present got here to an finish, she has most notably been seen in The Nearer, for which she secured an Emmy nomination, and its spin-off sequence, Main Crimes. McDonell additionally starred in Scream 4, Margin Name, FX’s Fargo, and, most just lately, the most recent season of Veronica Mars on Hulu.
Katee Sackhoff (Kara “Starbuck” Thrace)
Taking part in the a part of Kara “Starbuck” Thrace, Katee Sackhoff discovered her breakout position in Battlestar Galactica. Her Saturn Award-winning efficiency paved the best way for Sackhoff to seem in TV reveals like CSI, Nip/Tuck, 24, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Robotic Hen. She additionally starred in A&E’s Longmire, and had recurring roles in The Flash and The Huge Bang Concept. Previous to Battlestar Galactica, Sackhoff starred in Halloween: Resurrection. The actress has additionally since starred in Batman: 12 months One, Riddick, Name of Responsibility: Black Ops III, and Oculus. Presently, Sackhoff has a predominant position in Netflix’s One other Life.
Jamie Bamber (Lee “Apollo” Adama)
In Battlestar Galactica, Jamie Bamber performed Lee “Apollo” Adama, a famend Viper pilot, CAG of BS Galactica, and the son of William Adama. Since his time on the ship, Bamber has continued to search out plenty of work on tv. Notably, shortly after Battlestar Galactica‘s conclusion, Bamber starred in Legislation & Order: UK. He later starred within the TNT medical drama, Monday Mornings, and Sky 1 sequence, The Smoke. He additionally performed an prolonged position in Marcella, in addition to supporting roles in Physique of Proof, Notion, Rizzoli & Isles, and NCIS. Most just lately, Bamber performs an prolonged position within the latest season of Strike Again.
James Callis (Dr. Gaius Baltar)
Taking part in the a part of Dr. Gaius Baltar, James Callis gave his best-known efficiency in Battlestar Galactica. That mentioned, the English actor can be identified for his work within the Bridget Jones trilogy taking part in the a part of Tom, the title character’s finest pal. He appeared in all three movies, together with 2016’s Bridget Jones’ Child. Since showing in Battlestar Galactica, Callis notably appeared in Eureka, in addition to Key & Peele, Arrow, CSI, Gallipoli, Rick & Morty, and Austenland. These days, Callis is finest identified for lending his voice to Alucard in Netflix’s Castlevania. He additionally stars in MacGyver and Blood & Treasure. Subsequent, Callis might be seen in Break Even.
Tricia Helfer (Quantity Six/Caprica-Six)
Taking part in Cylon mannequin Quantity Six, Tricia Helfer was given her claim-to-fame by means of Battlestar Galactica. The model-turned-actress is finest identified for her work on this acclaimed sequence, although she continues to work as an actress and voice artist. For the reason that present wrapped, Helfer has been heard because the voice of Sarah Kerrigan within the Starcraft video games. She notably performed a outstanding position on Fox/Netflix’s Lucifer and a recurring position in Energy. Additionally, Helfer appeared in Authors Nameless, Felony Minds, Neighborhood, Tron: Rebellion, Rick & Morty, Key & Peele, It is Starting to Look A Lot Like Christmas, and final 12 months’s Bombshell. She can be quickly set to play Dracula in an upcoming TV manufacturing.
Grace Park (Quantity Eight/Boomer/Athena)
As Cylon mannequin Quantity Eight, Grace Park gave one among her most well-known performances in Battlestar Galactica. Previous to this position, the Canadian actress performed a predominant position on Edgemont. Since her time in Battlestar Galactica, Park had predominant roles in The Cleaner and The Border, and she or he was seen in CSI, Human Goal, Hawaii 5-0, Freaks, Adventures in Public Faculty, Run Rabbit Run, and MacGyver, and she or he was heard on American Dad. Presently, Park performs a predominant position on the ABC drama sequence, A Million Little Issues.
Michael Hogan (Colonel Saul Tigh)
An completed Canadian actor of the stage and display, Michael Hogan supplied one among his most well-known roles because the gruff however loyal Col. Tigh in Battlestar Galactica. Along with this hit TV sequence, Hogan was additionally identified for his position in The Peanut Butter Resolution. Since his time in Battlestar Galactica, the actor has most notably been seen in Teen Wolf and heard within the Mass Impact online game sequence. He additionally appeared in Pink Using Hood, The Mentalist, Felony Minds, The Man within the Excessive Fort, The Tomorrow Folks, The Magicians, Supernatural, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and, most just lately, Sonic the Hedgehog. He additionally appeared in The Satan Has a Title, which was directed by Edward James Olmos. Up subsequent, Hogan will star within the sequence, When Calls the Coronary heart.
Aaron Douglas (Galen Tyrol)
Within the position of Galen Tyrol, a.okay.a. “Chief,” Aaron Douglas supplied his most recognizable position. The acclaimed sequence gave the TV actor a substantial amount of publicity, though he hasn’t reached that very same success with any following initiatives. Notably, Douglas headlined the short-lived sequence, The Bridge. By short-lived, I imply CBS solely aired three episodes earlier than the present was pulled altogether. He performed supporting components in Smallville, Eureka, The X-Information, The Flash, Supernatural, As soon as Upon A Time, Girlfriends’ Information to Divorce, iZombie, and The Twilight Zone. He additionally had recurring roles in Hemlock Grove and Hellcats, and he performed a predominant position in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Company. So, it ought to be famous that he continues to be a hard-working actor. Previous to Battlestar Galactica, Douglas had small roles in The L Phrase, Stargate SG-1, Darkish Angel, I, Robotic, X2, Ultimate Vacation spot 2 and extra.
Tahmoh Penikett (Karl “Helo” Agathon)
By Battlestar Galactica, Canadian actor Tahmoh Penikett bought his best-known position by taking part in Karl “Helo” Agathon, an Digital Countermeasures Officer. Since his time on Battlestar Galactica, Penikett performed a sequence common on the short-lived Joss Whedon present, Dollhouse. Moreover, the actor appeared in Man of Metal, Justice League: Gods and Monsters, Arrow, Supernatural, Felony Minds, Altered Carbon, Fort, Continuum, The Killing, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, and BH90210. He additionally starred in The Satan Has a Title, directed by Edward James Olmos. He’ll subsequent be seen in Supposition, The Final Sufferer, 2 Hearts, and Kiri and the Useless Lady.
Alessandro Juliani (Felix Gaeta)
Within the position of Felix Gaeta, Alessandro Juliani discovered his breakout position on the bridge of Galactica. The actor-singer made small appearances in MacGyver and Ultimate Vacation spot earlier than his position within the sequence, and he continued to construct his profession as an actor and voice artist throughout and after his time on this system. For the reason that present aired, Juliani has been seen in Watchmen, Smallville, Man of Metal, The X-Information, The Magicians, The 100, Girlfriends Information to Divorce, Battle For The Planet of The Apes, Limetown, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Altered Carbon. And his voice has been heard in a number of movies and TV reveals, together with (however not restricted to), Scorching Wheels: Battle Power 5, Wolverine vs. Sabretooth, Pirate Specific, Ratchet & Clank, Tremendous Dinosaur, Tremendous Monsters, Nexo Knights, and, most just lately, Ninjago. He’ll subsequent be seen in Needle within the Timestack and the TV sequence, Away.
Kandyse McClure (Anastasia Dualla)
A South Africa-born Canadian actress, Kandyse McClure performed one among her most recognizable roles in Battlestar Galactica because the devoted Anastasia Dualla. With a resume that beforehand included Romeo Should Die, See Spot Run, The Outer Limits, Darkish Angel, and the TV film, Carrie, Battlestar Galactica stays the actress’ most well-known property, although she has since been seen in The Shopper Checklist, The Good Physician, and Supernatural. McClure additionally performed recurring roles in Hemlock Grove, Arctic Air, Limetown, and V Wars, and she or he had a predominant position in Ghost Wars. The actress additionally starred in 2010’s Mom’s Day and Seventh Son. She was most just lately seen in Charmed.
Lucy Lawless (Quantity Three/D’Anna Biers)
Greatest identified for enjoying the title position in Xena: Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless secured one other position in a fan-favorite sequence when she joined Battlestar Galactica within the position of the non secular Cylon, generally often called D’Anna Biers. For the reason that present’s run, the New Zealand actress has most prominently been seen in Spartacus: Blood and Sand, in addition to its prequel and sequel sequence. Moreover, Lawless had a recurring position in Parks and Recreation and Salem and she or he additionally had a predominant position in Ash vs. Evil Useless. She additionally appeared on Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., Prime of the Lake, Journey Time, American Dad, Flight of the Conchords and extra. Subsequent, Lawless lends her voice to the most recent season of Star Wars Resistance, which is predicted to come back out this 12 months, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Michael Trucco (Samuel Anders)
As Samuel “Longshot” Anders, Michael Trucco performed a outstanding supporting position in Battlestar Galactica. After he appeared on this beloved TV sequence, Trucco performed a recurring components on How I Met Your Mom and Revenge. He was additionally seen in Psych, Scandal, Felony Minds, Chicago PD, The Good Physician, Fort, The Bye Bye Man, Hush, The Rookie, and Hunter Killer. Subsequent, Trucco will star in By the Glass Darkly, Huge Shot, and Midnight Mass.
Who’s your favourite Battlestar Galactica forged member? Tell us within the remark part under. Additionally, it ought to be famous that Battlestar Galactica is at present now out there in its entirety — and without spending a dime — on Syfy.com. Blissful watching!
