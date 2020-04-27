What The Battlestar Galactica Cast Is Doing Now

Alessandro Juliani (Felix Gaeta)

Within the position of Felix Gaeta, Alessandro Juliani discovered his breakout position on the bridge of Galactica. The actor-singer made small appearances in MacGyver and Ultimate Vacation spot earlier than his position within the sequence, and he continued to construct his profession as an actor and voice artist throughout and after his time on this system. For the reason that present aired, Juliani has been seen in Watchmen, Smallville, Man of Metal, The X-Information, The Magicians, The 100, Girlfriends Information to Divorce, Battle For The Planet of The Apes, Limetown, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Altered Carbon. And his voice has been heard in a number of movies and TV reveals, together with (however not restricted to), Scorching Wheels: Battle Power 5, Wolverine vs. Sabretooth, Pirate Specific, Ratchet & Clank, Tremendous Dinosaur, Tremendous Monsters, Nexo Knights, and, most just lately, Ninjago. He’ll subsequent be seen in Needle within the Timestack and the TV sequence, Away.