What The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Doing Now

For 12 seasons and practically 300 episodes, CBS’s enormously in style The Big Bang Theory turned one of the watched sitcoms of the previous twenty years. Commanding the rankings for almost all of its tv run, leading to its actors getting upwards of one million {dollars} per episode, it is laborious to disclaim how big this present turned. Alas, nothing can final perpetually. Final yr, the well-known sitcom got here to a detailed, and plenty of of its now-famous forged members are exploring new tasks, together with Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki. Let’s check out what The Big Bang Theory forged is doing now.
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)
As Sheldon Cooper, the nerdy, scene-stealing roommate who turned the sitcom into one of the watched exhibits on tv, Jim Parsons performed an enormous half in making The Big Bang Theory what it’s in the present day. He is additionally the explanation why it ended, reportedly. After 279 episodes, which is taken into account one of the in multi-camera present historical past, The Big Bang Theory ended as a result of Parsons finally refused to signal a contract for Seasons 13 and 14 totaling in $50 million (!), believing he had performed all the pieces he would wish to do with this character after 12 seasons. The sequence thus led to Could 2019. Nonetheless, he continues to play Sheldon in voice solely on Younger Sheldon, the single-camera prequel sequence. For the reason that present ended, he was heard in an episode of The Simpsons. He’ll additionally play a job in Ryan Murphy’s latest present, Hollywood, premiering in Could.
Up subsequent, Jim Parsons will seem within the drama movie, The Boys within the Band, which is anticipated to come back out later this yr. He is additionally set to star within the TV film, So A lot, which ought to come out someday subsequent yr. He’s an govt producer on that movie as properly. Parsons may even function an govt producer on Name Me Kat, the latest present from his Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik. That new comedy sequence is anticipated to premiere this fall.
Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter)
As Penny Hofstadter, the aspiring actress who lived in Condo 4B and stole the guts of Leonard, Kaley Cuoco was beforehand the one feminine lead on The Big Bang Theory, and her presence on the favored community sitcom helped her profession enormously. A former little one actress who appeared on exhibits like Eight Easy Guidelines and Charmed previous to her work on The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco turned one of many highest-paid actress on tv in the course of the later seasons. Since The Big Bang Theory‘s finale, Cuoco has since been heard because the voice of the title position within the mature animated sequence, Harley Quinn. Cuoco additionally made a cameo on Younger Sheldon. Up subsequent is the thriller sequence The Flight Attendant, although manufacturing was lately suspended. She serves as an govt producer, along with starring. Moreover, Cuoco is an EP on the CBS’s comedy sequence, Fairly.
Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter)
As Leonard Hofstadter, the goofy, good-hearted geek who ultimately wins the love of his neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Johnny Galecki performed one of many three lead roles in The Big Bang Theory. A former little one actor who continued to work in motion pictures and tv since his days in Roseanne and Nationwide Lampoon’s Christmas Trip, amongst others, The Big Bang Theory is, nonetheless, among the many actor’s most well-known, recognizable roles. And out of doors of his work on that present, Galecki hasn’t saved too busy on display in the meanwhile since The Big Bang Theory left the air. Most lately, he made appearances on each Roseanne and its spin-off sequence, The Conners. He additionally lately starred in A Canine’s Journey. In his private life, Galecki and his companion Alaina Meyer welcomed a child boy into their household in December 2019.
Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz)
A sexy engineer with an overbearing mom and an ungainly demeanor round girls, Simon Helberg’s Howard Wolowitz was a continuing presence all through The Big Bang Theory‘s prolonged run, along with his character ultimately getting married to Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). As an actor, Helberg additionally appeared in Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Alongside Weblog, A Critical Man, Stroll Onerous: The Dewey Cox Story, and Florence Foster Jenkins along with his long-standing position on The Big Bang Theory. Along with his commitments to The Big Bang Theory completed, Helberg has booked two promising movies in his future. The first is Annette, a dramatic musical which may even star Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and comes from director Leos Carax (Holy Motors). The second is As Sick As They Made Us, which would be the characteristic screenwriting and directorial debut of Mayim Bialik, his former Big Bang Theory co-star.
Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali)
As Howard Wolowitz’s finest buddy Raj Koothrappali, Kunal Nayyar performed a supporting position all through The Big Bang Theory. As an actor, exterior of his work on The Big Bang Theory, Nayyar has performed a variety of voice roles in motion pictures and exhibits like Ice Age: Continental Drift, Sanjay and Craig, and Trolls. Since The Big Bang Theory‘s last episode, Nayyar has been seen in Sweetness within the Stomach. He’ll additionally quickly be heard in Trolls World Tour. And he’s quickly set to look within the household comedy Assume Like a Canine. He is additionally filming a job within the thriller sequence Suspicion, which stars Uma Thurman.
Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski)
Since her introduction in The Big Bang Theory‘s third season, Melissa Rauch performed a outstanding position within the CBS sitcom as Bernadette Rostenkowski. Since her time on the favored sequence got here to a detailed, Rauch hasn’t picked up as many appearing roles, although she was seen within the indie comedy Ode to Pleasure and she or he starred in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat. The Bronze actress/screenwriter additionally starred in a pair episodes of Black Monday and she or he offered voices for a current episode of Robotic Hen.
Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler)
Much like her co-star Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik was launched into the Big Bang Theory fold within the third season and she or he turned a prevalent determine within the present thereafter. Very similar to the character she performed on the sitcom, Bialik holds a PhD in neuroscience, and she or he’s exceptionally achieved. Along with being an actress, Bialik can be an creator and the founding father of Grok Nation. She additionally based Unhappy Clown Productions, and Bialik is quickly set to star in her personal Fox sequence, Name Me Kat, based mostly on the BBC sequence Miranda. Jim Parsons might be concerned as an govt producer. The new sequence is anticipated this fall. Moreover, BIalik will make her characteristic screenwriting and directorial debut with the dramatic movie, As Sick As They Made Us. It will star Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, and Simon Helberg, Bialik’s former Big Bang Theory co-star.
Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom)
As Stuart Bloom, the proprietor of The Comedian Middle Of Pasadena, Kevin Sussman first appeared in Season 2 and he has served as a rival character for our leads at occasions when he dated Penny and Amy, respectively. Whereas the TV actor has solely been a sequence common on the present periodically, Sussman has appeared on The Big Bang Theory many occasions in its extended run. A longtime actor who has appeared in lots of well-known movies and TV exhibits, together with (however not restricted to) The Sopranos, Moist Scorching American Summer time, Nearly Well-known, A.I. Synthetic Intelligence, Regulation & Order: Prison Intent, ER, My Title is Earl, Ugly Betty, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Burn After Studying, and extra, Sussman has an lively profession in each mediums. Nonetheless, since The Big Bang Theory ended, Sussman hasn’t appeared in every other tasks. However he lately appeared in a Progressive business.
Laura Spencer (Emily Sweeney)
From Season 7 by Season 10, Laura Spencer appeared on The Big Bang Theory as Emily Sweeney, the previous girlfriend of Raj. Throughout her time on the sequence, Spencer may be seen on Bones, and she or he beforehand appeared in Sleepy Hole, Switched at Start, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, and different tv exhibits. Since her time on The Big Bang Theory, Spencer has appeared in episodes of Get Shorty and Matt and Dan. She additionally lately wrote the brief movie Likeness, which she additionally starred in. Up subsequent, she’ll seem within the drama 13 Minutes and the dramedy sequence, Work/Pals.
Sara Gilbert (Leslie Winkle)
Thought of the feminine counterpart to Leonard, Sara Gilbert’s Leslie Winkle performed a outstanding position throughout The Big Bang Theory‘s first three seasons. Although she made a cameo in a later episode, Gilbert was in any other case absent from the present’s consecutive seasons. Since leaving the favored sitcom, Gilbert has appeared in episodes of Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, Comfortable Collectively, and Atypical, although she has been most notably seen in ABC’s revival of Roseanne after which, as soon as that present was taken off the air attributable to contentious tweets from its title star, its subsequent spin-off sequence, The Conners. Exterior of her appearing work, Gilbert was additionally the creator and former co-host of the CBS daytime speak present, The Discuss, although she left in August 2019.
Do you've a favourite actor from The Big Bang Theory? Is there anybody you are excited to see department out after the mega-hit CBS sitcom.
