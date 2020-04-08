What The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Doing Now

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper)

As Sheldon Cooper, the nerdy, scene-stealing roommate who turned the sitcom into one of the watched exhibits on tv, Jim Parsons performed an enormous half in making The Big Bang Theory what it’s in the present day. He is additionally the explanation why it ended, reportedly. After 279 episodes, which is taken into account one of the in multi-camera present historical past, The Big Bang Theory ended as a result of Parsons finally refused to signal a contract for Seasons 13 and 14 totaling in $50 million (!), believing he had performed all the pieces he would wish to do with this character after 12 seasons. The sequence thus led to Could 2019. Nonetheless, he continues to play Sheldon in voice solely on Younger Sheldon, the single-camera prequel sequence. For the reason that present ended, he was heard in an episode of The Simpsons. He’ll additionally play a job in Ryan Murphy’s latest present, Hollywood, premiering in Could.