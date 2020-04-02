What The Cast Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Doing Now That The Trilogy Is Over

Go away a Remark
And similar to that the galaxy is much, far-off once more. It’s been a whirlwind 5 years for Star Wars followers watching the Skywalker Saga return with 2015’s The Power Awakens after which discover an epic conclusion with the latest launch of The Rise of Skywalker. Episode IX answered the trilogy’s questions and supplied closure to over 40 years of the saga’s storytelling. It’s nonetheless a shocker that Rise of Skywalker was actually the top, however every of the solid members do have some thrilling tasks forward to look ahead to.
Interested in what The Rise of Skywalker solid is doing now that the high-profile trilogy is over? It’s time to discover what’s subsequent of their careers following the Star Wars conclusion.
Daisy Ridley (Rey)
When Daisy Ridley’s Rey first donned these iconic buns in The Power Awakens, it was the British actresses’ first film position ever. Now Ridley’s one of the crucial sought-after stars in Hollywood and has loads of new roles for followers to look ahead to. She might be paired up with MCU’s Spider-Man Tom Holland for the long-awaited Chaos Strolling. The dystopian ebook adaptation was initially set to be launched again in 2019 but it surely was reportedly “deemed unreleasable”. Attributable to fan demand it’s now coming in January 2021. Ridley will crew up with JJ Abrams as soon as once more for the fantasy thriller Kolma, to play World Battle II spy Virginia Corridor in A Girl of No Significance and she or he can even narrate an IMAX unique docu-film referred to as Asteroid Hunters.
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren)
Even along with his final look as Han Solo and Leia’s Kylo Ren put apart, Adam Driver had an enormous 2019. He was in three different films: The Report, The Useless Don’t Die and his Oscar-nominated position in Marriage Story. You’d suppose he’d take a break however Driver has two extra films within the works proper now. He’ll play a standup comic alongside Marion Cotillard, who will play his opera singer spouse within the musical Annette. The couple finds out that their two-year-old has a singular present. Additionally, he’ll be in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s newest writing collaboration The Final Duel. The medieval-set drama might be directed by Ridley Scott and star Affleck, Damon and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.
John Boyega (Finn)
The new trilogy’s Finn could have had a cryptic ending in Rise of Skywalker, however followers of John Boyega can look ahead to some intriguing roles from the actor arising. His subsequent film is known as Bare Singularity which is a criminal offense drama concerning the unraveling of a New York public defender after dropping his first case. Olivia Cooke, Ed Skrein and Invoice Skarsgard can even star. Boyega can even be in 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen’s upcoming BBC collection Small Axe. The collection might be concerning the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian between 1969 and 1982 and the Star Wars star can have a lead position within the fourth episode. He has additionally signed on to a Netflix thriller referred to as Insurgent Ridge from the director of the underrated horror movie, Inexperienced Room.
Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron)
A lot of the Star Wars solid is steering away from something like their most beloved roles after Rise of Skywalker, however the Poe Dameron is piloting towards it. Oscar Isaac is about to be in “Star Wars for adults” ebook adaptation Dune directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049’s Denis Villenueve. He’ll play Timothée Chalamet’s father Duke Leto Atreides within the star-studded epic. The actor can even be in a darkish comedy referred to as Massive Gold Brick alongside Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale. Isaac can even play Willam Story in a film referred to as The Card Counter with Willem Dafoe, Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan additionally on board.
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)
Mark Hamill has been the central character to the Skywalker Saga for a while, however between the time he started his journey and returned to Luke with this new trilogy he has additionally made a reputation for himself on the earth of voiceover. He’s famously been the animated Joker and following Rise of Skywalker the actor will delve deeper into voice work with 4 new tasks. He’s going to play Skeletor in Netflix’s reboot of Grasp of the Universe, he’s part of the animated TV present adaptation of the Picture Comedian Invincible with the likes of Steven Yeun, J.Ok. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen and he’ll have a voice position within the online game Squadron 42.
Domhnall Gleeson (Basic Hux)
So within the grand scheme of issues Domhnall Gleeson wasn’t an enormous participant in Rise of Skywalker. He’s nearly within the comedic aid of the Darkish Aspect within the new trilogy. However, the actor has riches of expertise to share outdoors of Star Wars and he’ll actually accomplish that within the close to future. Developing on April 12, he might be starring within the new HBO collection Run with Merritt Wever and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The rom-com thriller is a few pair of school exes who reunite 17 years later to meet their pact to vanish collectively. Gleeson can even reprise his position as Thomas McGregor in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway… sensing a “runaway” theme right here.
Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico)
Sadly, a lot of Kelly Marie Tran’s legacy in Star Wars is clouded by controversy – first resulting from all of the web hate she acquired for being in The Final Jedi after which extra after Skywalker when she was solely in it for 1 minute and 16 seconds. Transferring ahead from Rose Tico, Tran can be following the voiceover route with two excessive profile roles. The actress might be a personality named Val Little in Disney+’s Monsters Inc TV spinoff Monsters At Work. She’s additionally going to play a personality in The Croods 2 coming on the finish of the yr amongst a solid together with Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Peter Dinklage.
Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix)
Billie Lourd is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and has performed the supporting position of Lieutenant Connix within the new Star Wars trilogy. The Power Awakens was her first performing position ever and she or he’s since change into a well-recognized title in Hollywood. The actress actually confirmed off her chops in Scream Queens and naturally as the enduring character of Gigi in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. Lourd has additionally joined Ryan Murphy’s anthology American Horror Story in Cult, Apocalypse and 1984. Billie has been introduced to be among the many solid of the tenth season of American Horror Story with Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock and House Alone’s Macaulay Culkin.
Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata)
We could by no means see the above lovable humanoid anytime quickly now that the Skywalker Saga is over, however the efficiency behind her Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o actually isn’t going anyplace. The Black Panther actress is about to be one of many badass feminine brokers in 355 coming subsequent yr with Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Sebastian Stan. Nyong’o can even be the lead in an upcoming HBO Max collection Americanah which tells the story of a younger Nigerian couple who face struggles as American immigrants. We in fact additionally hope to see her reprise her position as Nakia in Black Panther 2.
Naomi Ackie (Jannah)
There wasn’t sufficient Naomi Ackie in Rise of Skywalker. Her position of Jannah introduced some background to Finn’s previous. She’s a reasonably new actress that hasn’t had a ton of notable roles simply but. Ackie did have a task in Netflix’s The Finish of the Fucking World. The actress has beforehand been a part of headlines for her involvement within the Recreation of Thrones prequel collection referred to as Bloodmoon. It was set 8000 years earlier than the occasions of the hit tv present and a pilot was shot, but it surely obtained unfavorable reception by HBO and was successfully cancelled. Ackie goes to be in a film referred to as The Rating which is about “small time criminal” characters performed by Will Poulter and Johnny Flynn who drive to a restaurant to nab an enormous rating.
Harrison Ford (Han Solo)
Harrison Ford’s position in Rise of Skywalker wasn’t rather more than a cameo, however he was within the film and he’s Han Solo, so in fact he’s discovered a spot on this record. The way forward for Ford’s profession after Star Wars is fascinating as a result of subsequent he’s going again to a different famed position of his: Indiana Jones. The actor is signed on to star in Indiana Jones 5 and proceed Lucasfilm’s plan to increase its well-known franchises. It was not too long ago introduced that Steven Spielberg is not directing and James Mangold might be reportedly helming as a substitute. He’s additionally set to star in a tv present referred to as The Staircase which is an adaptation of the docuseries a few man who claims his spouse died by falling down a flight of stairs however he’s suspected to be her assassin.
Who out of the Rise of Skywalker solid are you most excited to observe after the top of the Skywalker Saga? Hold forth within the feedback beneath.
