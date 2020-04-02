What The Cast Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Doing Now That The Trilogy Is Over

Harrison Ford (Han Solo)

Harrison Ford’s position in Rise of Skywalker wasn’t rather more than a cameo, however he was within the film and he’s Han Solo, so in fact he’s discovered a spot on this record. The way forward for Ford’s profession after Star Wars is fascinating as a result of subsequent he’s going again to a different famed position of his: Indiana Jones. The actor is signed on to star in Indiana Jones 5 and proceed Lucasfilm’s plan to increase its well-known franchises. It was not too long ago introduced that Steven Spielberg is not directing and James Mangold might be reportedly helming as a substitute. He’s additionally set to star in a tv present referred to as The Staircase which is an adaptation of the docuseries a few man who claims his spouse died by falling down a flight of stairs however he’s suspected to be her assassin.