What The Crazy Rich Asians Cast Is Doing Now

Primarily based on the novel of the identical identify by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians grew to become one of many greatest films of 2018. Each a vital and business hit, incomes over $200 million worldwide and securing a number of award nominations, Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation was the primary main Hollywood film since 1993’s The Pleasure Luck Membership to function a majority solid of actors of Asian descent inside a contemporary setting, and it was actually a well-received movie. With plans to show the movie right into a trilogy set in place for someday within the close to future, we’ll return to those romantic solid of characters, performed by Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and extra, quickly. However since its main success, most of the film’s stars have solely continued to see their stars shine brighter. Let’s check out what Crazy Rich Asians solid has been working for the reason that movie’s launch.
Constance Wu (Rachel Chu)
An actress who discovered her breakthrough position with ABC’s Contemporary Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians proved to be a serious breakout for the actress, main her to extra profession potentialities. Notably following her Golden Globe-nominated efficiency in that movie, turning into solely the fourth Asian lady to be nominated for that award, Wu was seen within the lead position within the acclaimed crime drama, Hustlers, which additionally starred Jennifer Lopez. Wu additionally performed a voice-only position within the animated film, Subsequent Gen. Up subsequent, Wu might be seen within the drama movie, I Was A Easy Man, and he or she’ll additionally lend her voice to Want Dragon. She additionally just lately appeared within the sixth and ultimate season of the aforementioned Contemporary Off the Boat, and it seems that she wasn’t thrilled in regards to the acclaimed present being renewed for that many seasons, as she made clear on Twitter.
Henry Golding (Nick Younger)
A Malaysian-born English actor, mannequin, and TV host, Henry Golding gained fame throughout the pond, notably because the host of BBC’s The Journey Present, however he grew to become a world success when he performed the romantic lead in Crazy Rich Asians, which grew to become his first skilled performing credit score. Since starring on this field workplace smash, Golding continues to realize extra high-profile roles, notably in 2018’s A Easy Favor and because the romantic lead in final 12 months’s Final Christmas, which additionally starred the actor’s Crazy Rich Asians co-star, Michelle Yeoh. Most just lately, Golding starred in Man Ritchie’s The Gents. Up subsequent, the rising performer will play the title position in Snake Eyes, which is anticipated to be launched later this 12 months (or maybe subsequent 12 months, at this level). Golding may even quickly set to be seen within the romantic drama Monsoon, which is able to get its stateside launch quickly.
Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Sung-Younger)
A Malaysian actress who grew to become well-known within the 1990s by means of Hong Kong motion movies, then grew to become a world success due to Tomorrow By no means Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians was considered one of Yeoh’s greatest hits lately as she performed the a part of Eleanor Sung-Younger, Nick’s domineering mom. Because the movie’s launch, Yeoh has additionally been seen in Grasp Z: The Ip Man Legacy and, most just lately, Final Christmas. Although the actress has most prominently appeared on Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Entry. Up subsequent, Yeoh is about to look in plenty of new films, together with Boss Stage, Gunpowder Milkshake, and All the things In every single place All At As soon as, however the greatest position she has developing is a component within the forthcoming Avatar sequels. Yeoh can also be lending her voice to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is able to come out subsequent 12 months.
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh)
Awkwafina was beforehand finest generally known as a rapper, although the performer solely continues her ascension as a high-profile actress. Actually, 2018 proved to be an enormous 12 months for the rising actress, starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 in the identical summer time, whereas her second EP, In Fina We Belief, was additionally launched. The comedy star proved herself tremendously as a dramatic actress by means of her excellent efficiency in The Farewell, for which she gained a Golden Globe. Sadly, Awkwafina was snubbed on the Oscars. Awkwafina was additionally seen in Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage, and he or she stars, produces and writes the Comedy Central collection, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Subsequent, Awkwafina stars in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Breaking Information in Yuba County, and he or she’ll quickly be heard in Raya and the Final Dragon and The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run.
Gemma Chan (Astrid Younger Teo)
Enjoying vogue icon and socialite Astrid Leong-Teo, Gemma Chan had a standout position in Crazy Rich Asians. The English actress has appeared in a number of films and TV reveals, together with People, Secret Diary of a Name Woman, Physician Who, Transformers: The Final Knight, and Incredible Beasts and The place to Discover Them, to call a number of. Since Crazy Rich Asians, Chan has continued to construct her resume. She appeared in Mary Queen of Scots, and he or she additionally starred in Captain Marvel. The actress additionally starred and co-wrote an episode of I Am and he or she offered her voice to BBC’s Watership Down. Subsequent, Chan will star in The Eternals and he or she additionally has a task in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming drama, Let Them All Speak, which hits HBO Max later this 12 months.
Lisa Lu (Ah Ma)
A prolific, acclaimed actress with many years of expertise to her identify, Lisa Lu gave one other sturdy efficiency in Crazy Rich Asians enjoying the a part of Shang Su Yi, also called Ah Ma. An actress/producer seen in The Final Emperor, Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Pleasure Luck Membership, and several other different productions for each large and small screens, Lu is a celebrated actress with three Golden Horse Awards to her identify from the 1970s. Since Crazy Rich Asians, Lu hasn’t appeared in every other movies or reveals, although she did act within the brief movie Penzai. It is anticipated to be launched quickly.
Ken Jeong (Wye Mun Goh)
Greatest identified for his work in Group and The Hangover trilogy, Ken Jeong is a reliable comedic expertise, and he has stayed lively up to now ten-plus years. One in all Jeong’s most noteworthy roles was Wye Mun Goh, the rich father of Peik Lin Goh (Awkwafina), in 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians. Since then, the doctor-turned-comedian has starred in a number of films and TV reveals, together with Girl and the Tramp, Contemporary Off the Boat, Saving Zoe, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, and an Avengers: Endgame cameo. Moreover, Jeong offered voice roles in BoJack Horseman, Surprise Park, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers. He additionally had a Netflix particular launched in 2019 and he is presently seen as a panelist on The Masked Singer. Subsequent, Jeong stars in My Spy, Boss Stage, Tom & Jerry and extra, together with voice roles in Scoob!, The Emperor of Malibu, and Adventures in Surprise Park.
Sonoya Mizuno (Araminta Lee)
A Japanese-born British actress, ballet dancer, and mannequin, Sonoya Mizuno has been seen in quite a lot of distinctive and thrilling tasks. Along with her position in Crazy Rich Asians, the place she performed Araminta Lee, the bride-to-be and the heiress to a billion-dollar chain restaurant, Mizuno is finest identified for her work with writer-director Alex Garland. She has appeared in each of his directorial efforts, Ex Machina and Annihilation, and he or she was most just lately seen within the lead position of Devs, his FX-Hulu mini-series, which premiered earlier this 12 months. Moreover, within the fall of 2018, Mizuno starred in Netflix’s mini-series, Maniac, the place she performed a distinguished position. She was additionally just lately seen in All About Nina and The Domestics. Subsequent, Mizuno will star within the new HBO Max collection, The Flight Attendant, alongside Kaley Cuoco.
Chris Pang (Colin Khoo)
As Colin Khoo, Araminta’s fiancé and Nick’s childhood finest good friend, Chris Pang performed a distinguished character in Crazy Rich Asians. An Australian actor-producer of Chinese language descent, Pang was beforehand finest identified for 2010’s Tomorrow, When the Warfare Started earlier than the 2018 romantic studio comedy. Since Crazy Rich Asians, Pang has been seen in final 12 months’s Charlie’s Angels and Empty By Design, which he additionally produced. He was additionally just lately solid in an untitled Amazon pilot from producer Jason Katims (Friday Night time Lights, Parenthood). Pang can also be quickly set to be seen within the Sundance hit, Palm Springs, and he has a task within the upcoming sports activities film, Underdogs Rising.
Jimmy O. Yang (Bernard Tai)
Because the spoiled, party-loving former classmate of Colin Khoo and Nick Younger, comic Jimmy O. Yang will get a splashy, often scene-stealing position in Crazy Rich Asians. Past this supporting position, Yang is finest identified for enjoying Jian-Yang in HBO’s acclaimed Silicon Valley. That collection wrapped its run after its sixth season aired late final 12 months. Just lately, Yang was seen in Like a Boss and Fantasy Island. He’ll subsequent star in Netflix’s House Power. He additionally appeared in The Simpsons and Contemporary Off the Boat, which additionally stars Constance Wu, and he performed a voice-only position in The LEGO Film 2: The Second Half. He’ll subsequent be seen within the lead position of The Opening Act, which additionally stars Ken Jeong, and he offers his voice to Want Dragon. He additionally just lately wrote a memoir titled The best way to American: An Immigrant’s Information to Disappointing Your Mother and father.
Who’s your favourite Crazy Rich Asians star? Tell us within the remark part under.
