What The Crazy Rich Asians Cast Is Doing Now

Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Sung-Younger)

A Malaysian actress who grew to become well-known within the 1990s by means of Hong Kong motion movies, then grew to become a world success due to Tomorrow By no means Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians was considered one of Yeoh’s greatest hits lately as she performed the a part of Eleanor Sung-Younger, Nick’s domineering mom. Because the movie’s launch, Yeoh has additionally been seen in Grasp Z: The Ip Man Legacy and, most just lately, Final Christmas. Although the actress has most prominently appeared on Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Entry. Up subsequent, Yeoh is about to look in plenty of new films, together with Boss Stage, Gunpowder Milkshake, and All the things In every single place All At As soon as, however the greatest position she has developing is a component within the forthcoming Avatar sequels. Yeoh can also be lending her voice to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is able to come out subsequent 12 months.