What The Deep Impact Cast Is Doing Now

Bear in mind the big-budget 1998 summer time blockbuster a few comet on a collision course with Earth? It had an ensemble solid made up of seasoned actors and Hollywood newcomers? In the event you’re considering Armageddon, I am afraid I’ve some dangerous information. I am referring to the cosmic catastrophe film that got here out a number of months earlier. , Deep Impact starring the likes of Morgan Freeman, Jon Favreau, and Téa Leoni, to call only a few.
It is laborious to imagine that it is going to be 22 years this summer time since Mimi Leder and Paramount Photos went toe-to-toe with Michael Bay and Touchstone Photos to see who might produce essentially the most epic, finish of the world catastrophe film of 1998. With all that point passing, a few of us are most likely questioning what Elijah Wooden, Robert Duvall, and Kurtwood Smith have been up as of late, so let’s not wast any extra time and see what these actors and actresses have been as much as since Deep Impact first hit theaters practically 1 / 4 century in the past.
Morgan Freeman (Tom Beck)
Morgan Freeman performs United States President Tom Beck who’s secretly working with different world leaders to develop underground shelters after scientists decide that the Wolf-Biederman comet’s collision with the planet can be an extinction-level occasion. Within the greater than 20 years for the reason that movie’s launch, Freeman has gone on to turn into one of the prolific actors in Hollywood, showing in a large number of profitable franchises like Christopher Nolan’s Darkish Knight trilogy. The Academy Award-winning actor is subsequent slated to seem in The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard, the extremely anticipated Coming 2 America, and The Comeback Path, the place he’ll star alongside Rober De Niro and Tommy Lee Jones.
Jon Favreau (Gus Partenza)
Lengthy earlier than he was kick-starting billion-dollar franchises and creating Star Wars properties, Jon Favreau had a small position in Deep Impact, the place he performed Gus Partenza, the medical officer of the Messiah spacecraft that makes an attempt to destroy the comet earlier than it could possibly wipe out all life on Earth. Fortunately, Favreau has had extra success at life than his ill-fated character. The actor/author/director/producer might be one of many busiest names in Hollywood with The Mandalorian getting ready for Season 2 on Disney+, The Chef Present on Netflix, and sequel to The Jungle Ebook within the works.
Robert Duvall (Spurgeon “Fish” Tanner)
Hollywood legend Robert Duvall performs Spurgeon “Fish” Tanner, a veteran pilot who takes lead over the Messiah spacecraft after the mission to destroy the comet turns into an epic failure. Much like different roles the growing older Duvall was taking throughout this stage of his profession, Tanner brings calm to the chaotic scenes set in outer area, even when the crew has to embark upon a suicide mission. Since breaking out onto the scene in To Kill A Mockingbird, Duvall has continued to tackle a wide range of roles on the silver display and tv units around the globe. The Godfather star final appeared in Steve McQueen’s riveting 2018 heist movie Widows, however the 89-year-old is presently set to star within the upcoming American sports activities film 12 Mighty Orphans.
Téa Leoni (Jenny Lerner)
It is laborious to pinpoint precisely who’s the principle protagonist on this giant ensemble solid, but it surely might simply be Téa Leoni’s character Jenny Lerner, an MSNBC reporter who inadvertantly uncovers the existence of the comet, which forces america authorities to make an sooner than introduced message. Leoni hasn’t starred in a function movie for the reason that 2011 comedy Tower Heist, however she had a starring position within the long-running CBS drama collection Madame Secretary, which concluded its six-season run in 2019. The actress is reportedly hooked up to the animated function Endangered, which is being produced by Bob Weinstein, in line with Specific.
Elijah Wooden (Leo Biederman)
Earlier than he went on a journey to destroy the Ring, Elijah Wooden was featured within the Deep Impact as Leo Biederman, the younger teenage astronomer who first discovers the comet headed in the direction of the planet. Shortly after showing within the catastrophe movie, Elijah Wooden earned the position of a lifetime as Frodo Baggins in The Lord Of The Rings. Since then, the actor has been in a position to tackle some extra unconventional roles, together with his most up-to-date effort, the comedy Come To Daddy, which was launched in early 2020.
James Cromwell (Alan Rittenhouse)
James Cromwell performs Secretary of the Treasury Alan Rittenhouse whose personal private controversies results in reveal of the Wolf-Biederman comet earlier than the federal government is able to disclose info to the general public. Over time, Cromwell has continued to lend his skills to a variety of function movies, tv collection, and stage productions which have earned him a variety of awards and extra nominations for his performances. Cromwell’s newest film, By no means Too Late, tells the story of 4 former prisoners of conflict who’re all residents on the identical retirement house.
Mike O’Malley (Mike Perry)
Earlier than he would go on to star in hit tv collection like Sure, Expensive and Glee, Mike O’Malley had a small position in Deep Impact, during which he portrayed Mike Perry, Leo Biederman’s instructor. O’Malley would go on to have quite a lot of success after Deep Impact (and his run because the host of Nickelodeon’s Guts). He’s presently slated to seem within the tv adaptation of the 2013 dystopian future thriller Snowpiercer.
Blair Underwood (Mark Simon)
Blair Underwood, who would go on to search out success each in films and in tv was featured in Deep Impact as Mark Simon, the navigator of the Messiah spaceship earlier than it flies immediately into the comet. After making his debut in 1985 hip-hop cult basic Krush Groove, Underwood would go on to make a reputation for himself in exhibits like L.A. Legislation and Metropolis Of Angels in addition to function movie roles in films comparable to Guidelines Of Engagement. Underwood’s most up-to-date look is within the Netflix unique restricted collection Self Made starring Octavia Spencer s Madam C.J. Walker.
Richard Schiff (Don Biederman)
Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Schiff might be finest recognized for his portrayal of Toby Ziegler on the long-running political drama The West Wing, however earlier than serving because the White Home communications director within the Aaron Sorkin-created collection, Schiff had a small position in Deep Impact, the place he performed Leo Biederman’s father, Don. Schiff has gone on to search out continued success on a variety of tv exhibits, together with The Good Physician, the place he performs Dr. Aaron Glassman.
Leelee Sobieski (Sarah Hotchner)
Leelee Sobieski was nonetheless only a younger teenager when she was solid as Sarah Hotchner, Leo Biederman’s girlfriend in Deep Impact. A lot of her time within the film is spent making an attempt to flee the destruction that’s to return after the Biederman-Wolf comet is cut up into two smaller parts nonetheless on a collision course with the planet. Sobieski would have a comparatively profitable movie and tv profession within the late 1990s and 2000s, however she hasn’t acted professionally since 2012, when she gave up Hollywood to boost a household.
Dougray Scott (Eric Vennekor)
Dougray Scott, principally often called the actor who missed out on starring as Wolverine in X-Males after manufacturing of Mission: Unattainable 2 took longer than anticipated, had a minor position in Deep Impact, during which he performed Eric Vennekor, a coworker of Jenny Lerner. Whereas Scott missed out on starring in a Marvel Comics film, he was in a position to enter the D.C. Comics world together with his portrayal of chief of the Crows, Jacob Kane, within the CW collection Batwoman, which was lately picked up for a second season. In any case these years, it is laborious to not really feel dangerous for the man who was so near changing into a global famous person earlier than Hugh Jackman was solid in his place.
Kurtwood Smith (Otis “Mitch” Hefter)
After which there’s Kurtwood Smith, who performed NASA employee Otis “Mitch” Hefter within the 1998 planetary catastrophe film. Like just about everybody else not named Robert Duvall, Morgan Freeman, Elijah Wooden, or Téa Leoni, Smith was relegated to small position in Deep Impact. Later that 12 months, the previous villain from Robocop would get the position of a lifetime as Purple Forman on That ’70s Present, which ran till 2006. Smith is presently featured on the NBC comedy Excellent Concord, however there is not any phrase as as to if the present will probably be picked up for a second season.
Nicely, these are simply 12 members of the insanely stacked solid of the 1998 catastrophe movie Deep Impact. And earlier than we go, this is a bit piece of trivia for all of the Veronica Mars followers on the market… Jason Dohring, who performed Logan in all three of the unique seasons, the film, and the fourth season that premiered on Hulu in 2019, has a small cameo as one in every of Leo Biederman’s classmates in Deep Impact. I am going to prevent a while and depart a hyperlink to the hilarious clip right here.
