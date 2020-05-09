What The Divergent Cast Is Doing Now

Shailene Woodley (Tris Prior)

After making waves on the teenager drama The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager and 2011 movie The Descendants, Shailene Woodley led the forged of Divergent as Tris Prior, a teen born with the titular affliction that makes her a risk to her dystopian society. She has remained a significant risk in Hollywood since, taking part in Edward Snowden’s lover in Oliver Stone’s biopic, incomes her second Golden Globe nomination for HBO hit Large Little Lies, and braving the desolate ocean within the 2018’s Adrift.

Along with being courageous for the ocean in collaboration with Greenpeace and serving to victims of hysteria along with her personal charity, Woodley has quite a few thrilling performing tasks within the works, together with the 1960s London-set romance Final Letter from Your Lover and voicing her first animated character because the lead in ScaryGirl, alongside Divergent alum Jai Courtney.