What The Firefly Cast Is Doing Now

Sean Maher adopted the same path to most of his Firefly co-stars after taking part in Serenity’s resident scientist Dr. Simon Tam, which means that the short-lived sequence would stay his best-known work and and his extra notable subsequent roles had been just like that of a few of different forged members. In 2012, he reunited with Joss Whedon for the director’s trendy retelling of William Shakespeare’s A lot Ado About Nothing, which additionally starred Nathan Fillion, with whom he additionally shared the display screen for an episode of Alan Tudyk’s semi-autobiographical net sequence comedy Con Man in addition to on Filion’s present present, The Rookie. In 2019, he offered the voice of Dick Grayson, a.ok.a. Nightwing, for Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, his seventh animated DC film, and can subsequent be seen within the horror movie Looking Season, which is at the moment in pre-production.