What The Firefly Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
Few exhibits within the historical past of media outline the time period “cult TV favourite” as genuinely as Firefly. Created by Joss Whedon, the house odyssey starring Nathan Fillion because the chief of a crew of outlaws remains to be heralded as one of the crucial memorable and thrilling sci-fi sequence of the previous few many years, regardless of lasting solely 11 episodes. Why is that this?
Upon its premiere in 2002, Firefly was instantly met with almost common acclaim from critics for incorporating old fashioned western themes right into a 26th-Century, otherworldly aesthetic and with out the reliance of an extraterrestrial enemy to promote its sci-fi edge. It’s a sort of splendidly distinctive mix of concepts that had by no means been accomplished earlier than and has not often been accomplished, or at the very least as properly, since. For that cause, the present and its 2005 feature-length follow-up Serenity remains to be celebrated years later.
Firefly additionally propelled the careers of many extremely profitable and extensively beloved actors, or stays the one venture that some forged members are nonetheless finest recognized for at present. That being mentioned, what has the crew of Serenity been as much as these days?
Nathan Fillion (Capt. Malcolm Reynolds)
Since taking part in Serenity’s no-nonsense captain on Firefly, Nathan Fillion has change into nothing in need of a “geek god,” whose involvement with any venture irrespective of how temporary and even the mere concept of him taking part in a widely known character is a method for celebration. This is the reason the 49-year-old Canadian actor has change into DC’s go-to for voicing Inexperienced Lantern after years of fan-lobbying, his efficiency as Neil Patrick Harris’ superhero rival stole the present on Joss Whedon’s musical net sequence Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Alongside Weblog, and the way his romantic crime procedural Fort lasted eight seasons. The most up-to-date of Fillion’s many widespread credit is ABC crime drama The Rookie and followers are brimming to study who he performs in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, his fourth collaboration with director James Gunn since 2006’s Slither.
Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne)
Even earlier than taking part in Serenity’s first mate, Gina Torres was already residing the cult sci-fi hero life-style, with recurring appearances on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and a primary function on the obscure, short-lived dystopian sequence Cleopatra 2525, along with taking part in Cas in The Matrix franchise the identical 12 months Firefly was cancelled. Her profession has since been blessed with an intriguing number of initiatives, from voicing Surprise Lady alongside Nathan Fillion in some animated DC ventures, main a spin-off following her Fits character Jessica Pearson, and taking part in Arnold Weber’s spouse, Lauren, on Westworld. She is going to star reverse Robbie Amell and Lucy Hale in romantic comedy The Hating Sport and is making ready to movie the pilot for The Brides, a cleaning soap opera in regards to the lovers of Rely Dracula himself.
Alan Tudyk (Hoban Washburne)
Incomes a celebratory following just like his Firefly co-star Nathan Fillion is Alan Tudyk, who broke out as Serenity’s pilot, and Zoë’s husband, “Wash” earlier than main a profession that the majority actors would kill for regardless of simply barely reaching family identify standing. From taking part in Steve the Pirate in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, one half of Tucker and Dale vs. Evil’s titular duo, quite a few DC characters (reside motion and animated), and virtually changing into the John Ratzenberger of Disney’s in-house animation division, the Emmy-nominee can do, and just about has accomplished, all of it. At 49 years outdated, Tudyk is much from accomplished residing out the final word dream and can really reprise his Rogue One: A Star Wars story character, reprogrammed imperial droid Okay-2SO, in an upcoming prequel sequence for Disney+ centered on Diego Luna as Cassian Andor.
Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra)
Carrying on the custom of Firefly alums with intensive expertise in all issues nerds love is Morena Baccarin, whose “will they, gained’t they?” connection to Nathan Fillion’s Mal led to many related roles as a hero’s love curiosity, corresponding to Batman’s former lover Talia Al Ghul in a number of animated DC movies and Wade Wilson’s beloved Vanessa within the Deadpool movies. In fact, the Brazilian actress has additionally been recognized to play the hero (or villain), such because the consultant of a mysterious alien race within the 2009 reboot of V, Dr. Leslie Thompkins in Gotham, and the uncredited voice of Gideon, an A.I. character from The Flash. Baccarin may even play the spouse of Pedro Pascal and her twin sister within the drama Tropico, however will take the lead of upcoming sci-fi comedy sequence House Invasion and survivalist horror thriller Beast.
Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb)
For Adam Baldwin, Firefly may very well be thought of the height of his profession, having been appearing because the early 1980s and starring in classics like Full Metallic Jacket, Wyatt Earp, and Independence Day earlier than starring as badass mercenary Jayne Cobb on the short-lived sequence. His filmography actually has advanced into one thing a lot nerdier since, if taking part in a CIA agent on Chuck and lending his voice to many video video games (for which he has usurped the function of Inexperienced Lantern from Nathan Fillion) is any indication of that. Baldwin’s was extra lately as an everyday on TNT’s sci-fi sequence The Final Ship, starred in two western films in 2019, and has hosted a number of episodes of Out of doors Channel’s weapon fanatic actuality present GunnyTime, initially hosted by R. Lee Ermey.
Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye)
Earlier than taking part in Serenity’s younger mechanic Kaylee Frye, Jewel Staite unwittingly discovered the right method to apply for the interplanetary surroundings of Firefly on the teenager sci-fi journey sequence House Circumstances on Nickelodeon within the late 1990s. Sci-fi tv has continued to be the actress’ bread and butter typically, having been forged in Stargate: Atlantis not lengthy after Firefly’s cancellation, visitor starring on Legends of Tomorrow, and touchdown in a recurring function on SyFy’s The Magicians in 2019. She is going to reprise her function as hacker Kiva Garen on a future episode of NBC’s Blindspot and can play a member of a dysfunctional household of attorneys on the upcoming Canadian drama Household Legislation.
Sean Maher (Dr. Simon Tam)
Sean Maher adopted the same path to most of his Firefly co-stars after taking part in Serenity’s resident scientist Dr. Simon Tam, which means that the short-lived sequence would stay his best-known work and and his extra notable subsequent roles had been just like that of a few of different forged members. In 2012, he reunited with Joss Whedon for the director’s trendy retelling of William Shakespeare’s A lot Ado About Nothing, which additionally starred Nathan Fillion, with whom he additionally shared the display screen for an episode of Alan Tudyk’s semi-autobiographical net sequence comedy Con Man in addition to on Filion’s present present, The Rookie. In 2019, he offered the voice of Dick Grayson, a.ok.a. Nightwing, for Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, his seventh animated DC film, and can subsequent be seen within the horror movie Looking Season, which is at the moment in pre-production.
Summer season Glau (River Tam)
Coaching in ballet all her life helped Summer season Glau’s earn her first appearing job as a dancer in Joss Whedon’s Buffy spin-off Angel, and would additionally turn out to be useful when he forged her as Simon Tam’s ass-kicking, telepathic sister on Firefly. Her ballerina would proceed to translate properly into additional ass-kicking as a cyborg on Fox’s Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, an investigative blogger on one other short-lived sci-fi sequence The Cape, a supervillain on Arrow, and a larper who should combat an precise demon within the 2013 fantasy comedy Knights of Badassdom. Glau has been much less lively in her appearing profession as of late to deal with motherhood, however was most lately seen on the Netflix kung fu drama Wu Assassins.
Ron Glass (Shepherd Derrial E-book)
When Ron Glass bought his first appearing job as a visitor on All Within the Household in 1973, a few of his Firefly co-stars had not even been born but. Previous to taking part in Shepherd Derrial E-book, who you could possibly name Serenity’s resident chaplain, the actor rose to prominence from 1975-1982 in his Emmy-nominated function on long-running police sitcom Barney Miller, however most trendy audiences not conversant in Firefly could acknowledge his voice as Susie Carmichael’s father in Rugrats and All Grown Up. His newer notable roles embody the 2010 remake of Demise at a Funeral (the unique of which starred Alan Tudyk) and a reunion with Joss Whedon on Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2014, however sadly, Glass has since handed away in 2016 as a consequence of respiratory failure.
There has really been a lot discuss a Firefly reunion on and off for years, which might not be the identical with out Shepherd, however for followers who want to see greater than the 14 episodes accessible to stream on Hulu and Serenity, it could be a dream come true. For extra updates and knowledge on Joss Whedon’s good house western saga, in addition to extra check-ins with the forged members of your favourite films and TV exhibits, be sure you examine again right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment