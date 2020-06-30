What The Hannibal TV Show Cast Is Doing Now

Laurence Fishburne (Jack Crawford)

At first of Hannibal, Laurence Fishburne was positively the most important identify within the forged, having performed roles in movie and tv going again to the late 1970s, and his profession has under no circumstances slowed because the finish of the NBC drama sequence.

Along with being one of many few main actors to have a task in each the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Prolonged Universe (as Dr. Invoice Foster and Perry White, respectively), he’s additionally a part of the John Wick franchise (anticipated to return within the creating John Wick: Chapter 4), and nonetheless has his recurring position on ABC’s Black-ish. Quibi subscribers can see a few of his most up-to-date work on the sequence #Freerayshawn, and he has plenty of options within the works – together with The Ice Highway with Liam Neeson, The Blacksmith with Nick Jonas, and Crimson Blues with Tom Jane.