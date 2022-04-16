What the heck is a speedrun? Understand why finishing Elden Ring in less than 10 minutes is art

Surely you have heard of the speedrun on more than one occasion, of terms like “Any%” or “Low%”, you have seen people who have finished games like Elden Ring in less than 10 minutes taking advantage of bugs and you have seen with astonishment how the community respect and applaud. “What the hell is going on here? But that’s cheating!”, you will complain opening the window.

Don’t get upset, everything has an explanation.

In the guide that we bring you today we study where the hard art of speedrunning and we discover what are the categories that allow you to skip half map of a game with a bug be not only tolerable, but shrewd and admirable. Be careful, there are many types and not everything is free.

Furthermore, there are a number of variables and curiosities that is very worth learning and discovering, so get ready for a maelstrom of concepts that will also help you understand the games and how they are designed in another way. Oh by the way, here we are not going to runso take it easy and enjoy reading.

What is speed run?

Even if you knew absolutely nothing about this specific community or —wow— about the video game community, the very term in English tells you that things are about running, but running fast, TRUE? Indeed, the speedrunning it is the art of completing a game as quickly as possible.

Obviously, the matter is not a matter of a day or a first attempt. To achieve this, it is not only enough to play a lot; you also have to investigate deeply, experiment with the game and then practice, but practice a lot! This goes beyond the conventional achievement of reaching the end of a game, however difficult it may be; here the matter is to feel the limits set by the developers and developers of the title.

We say this because, as we already anticipated, when it comes to breaking records for speedrun is contemplated use of bugs y glitches, but without actually using cheats. On an ethical level —so to speak—, these programming errors or oversights are considered part of the gameand as such they are still within the tools that can be used by the so-called speedrunners.

Types of speedruns per chunk played

RTA o Single Segment

This is the prototype of speedrunthe first thing that comes to mind when thinking about this discipline, because the stopwatch operates between the beginning and the end of a game. Can’t be stopped at any time, wow. RTA comes from “Real Time Attack“, which is the term used in Japan to define this approach, while in the US we speak of Single Segment.

Segmented Speedrun

In this case, the game is already divided into fragments, be they chapters or specific areas. The objective is to repeat them over and over again until a target time is obtained, and what is done is to count those final times to obtain a total time. As you can imagine, this format is more difficult to follow because it is more fragmented. That is why it has been losing popularity in the community.

TAS

That is how they are called speedruns in which external tools are used, be they software or emulators (hence the “Tool Assisted Speedrun“). Here you are already looking for minimize playreaching the frames, to optimize the methodology to the maximum and cut the time to the smallest.

On paper, it’s the fastest way to finish a game, and it’s certainly fascinating, educational, and fun to watch, because you discover lots of bugs, secrets and, in short, curiosities of the video games that we like so much. As you can imagine, this variant cannot be compared to the previous two, so their record times do not cross.

IL

This type of speedrun it deviates a bit from the previous classification insofar as it focuses on a “individual level“. The goal is to get the best time single level. It is an ideal category to fuel competitiveness, given that this fragmentation allows much shorter and more contained attempts.

There are some games where the community prefers this approach More than the full game. On the other hand, you will be curious to know that the ideal strategies for the IL are usually little useful to face an RTA.

Types of speedruns by completion

Any%

The famous Any% seeks to finish the game as quickly as possible, passing absolutely all kinds of progression, going from enemies, missions, objects… love affairs, politicking, easter eggs, etc. In this kind of speedrun the goal is to reach the end to all all, go.

100%

This format is diametrically opposed to Any%, because what it poses is, as you can imagine, complete the game 100%. The number of shares constituting this 100% is something that is agreed among the people who make up the game community. This ensures that there is a standard to follow.

Low%

A speedrun Low% category contemplates finishing the game by finishing a specific percentage of the progression, be it fulfilling certain missions, collecting a type of objects, finish on one foot… Or beat the entire story with a character who hasn’t even leveled up a single level, for example!

Rules of speedrunning

When does timing start?

It all depends on the game. Note that there are some where the credits still roll while you can already gain control of the character, in others the cutscenes can skip you and that can be seen as part of the character’s control and ability. speedrunner… In short, it is a variable that the community agrees on.

What is used to measure time?

Most games include some way to count the time you spend on its controls (or keyboard + mouse, you know), but you have to keep in mind that this method, however reliable it may be in principle, is useless when you want restart the stopwatch or point marks (in English, “split”), clear.

To see how they carry runlos speedrunners often use programs like LiveSplit or WSplit, which they are nothing more than stopwatches with a functionality to make marks —like the laps of a race— and buy the progress they have and where should they go.

Are loading screens counted?

This topic is not nonsense. Historically, on PC the loading times were clearly better than those on consoles, but although now on PS5 or Xbox Series X these are more even, as even between PCs this is very relative, the splitters that we just mentioned to mark the entrance and exit of the loading screens. Then this time is subtracted from the total and that’s it.