What the Hubble telescope saw on your birthday: this NASA website shows it to you

The Hubble Space Telescope is a veteran that was launched into orbit in 1990. Since then has taken about 500,000 photographs that occupy 1420 optical discs of 6.66 GB. Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which means that each one of them has something interesting to tell, including the day of your birthday.

This is precisely what motivated NASA to literally create a website that shows us exactly what Hubble saw on our birthday, or the day we feel like entering that site. The idea was conceived for celebrate the achievements of the telescope that has been in operation for more than 30 yearsand is still available for everyone to enjoy.

An amazing gallery of absolutely mesmerizing images





This website is more of an excuse than anything else to see the wonderful images that the telescope has captured. Anyone who has never bothered to take a simple look at some of the photos that Hubble has taken over the years does not know what they have missed.

Simply enter a month and day and the site will show us something the telescope captured that day, with a brief explanation and the option to read more details or view the full image. It should be noted that they are low resolution images so that they can be easily viewed and shared through networks.

However, something that is left over on the NASA website are resources. From Hubble there are everything from GIFs to complete lithographs to download, along with all kinds of multimedia and educational material.

If you want high quality images, you can find a small sample in this gallery on Flickr with 30 images, one for each of the 30 years that Hubble had been in orbit at that time. They are simply stunning and can also be a good wallpaper or decoration.