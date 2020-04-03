What The Hunger Games Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
Over the course of 4 years, The Hunger Games collection went from one other YA adaptation hoping to win over the lots to one of many greatest film franchises of the previous decade. Primarily based on the dystopian novels by Suzanne Collins, the flicks had been led by Jennifer Lawrence, an actress who went from a rising younger expertise to one of many greatest stars on this planet over the course of the favored collection. Now that the blockbuster franchise has concluded, The Hunger Games solid has moved on to totally different tasks. A few of these stars have gained unimaginable fame or continued their ascension, whereas a couple of others stay busy with different, smaller tasks. Let’s check out the The Hunger Games solid members and see what they’re doing now.
Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen)
Within the central function of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence served because the central protagonist of The Hunger Games franchise. From the time the collection began till its remaining fourth movie, Lawrence went from rising Oscar-nominated younger actress to arguably one of many greatest film stars of her time (and probably even the most important), notably when she received an Oscar for Finest Actress with Silver Linings Playbook.
Since Mockingjay – Half 2, Lawrence has appeared in a couple of others films, together with Pleasure, mom!, Crimson Sparrow, Passengers, X-Males: Apocalypse and, most lately, X-Males: Darkish Phoenix. She took a yr off from performing to deal with different ambitions, although she has a couple of new tasks within the works, together with an untitled new drama from director Lila Neugebauer, Mob Woman, Do not Look Up from director Adam McKay, and the biopic Dangerous Blood, based mostly on the controversial determine, Elizabeth Holmes.
Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark)
Within the function of Peeta Mellark, Josh Hutcherson served as one of many central characters in The Hunger Games, notably when he grew to become a possible love curiosity for Katniss Everdeen. A former little one actor who has been engaged on the display screen for almost all of his life, Hutcherson has appeared in a couple of different tasks since The Hunger Games concluded. Notably, Hutcherson has appeared in The Catastrophe Artist and Tragedy Women, and he performs the lead function within the Hulu sci-fi comedy collection, Future Man. Up subsequent, Hutcherson will star within the new film Rita.
Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthrone)
As Gale Hawthorne, Katniss’ childhood greatest pal and one in every of her most important love pursuits, Liam Hemsworth performs a key function in The Hunger Games collection. For the reason that franchise concluded, Hemsworth has been seen in Independence Day: Resurgence, Is not It Romantic, and, most lately, Killerman. Up subsequent, Hemsworth stars within the indie darkish comedy, Arkansas, and he’ll play one of many lead roles within the forthcoming Quibi thriller collection Most Harmful Sport.
Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy)
As Haymitch Abernathy, Woody Harrelson performed a mentor determine all through The Hunger Games saga. As a flexible actor with commendable vary, Harrelson has appeared in lots of films since The Hunger Games wrapped, together with Three Billboards Outdoors Ebbing, Missouri, Conflict For the Planet of the Apes, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Zombieland: Double Faucet. Moreover, Harrelson made his screenwriting and directorial debut in 2017’s Misplaced in London, an autobiographical comedy that was shot reside in real-time. His subsequent function is enjoying Carnage in Venom 2. He’s additionally quickly set to be seen in Kate and Triangle of Unhappiness, and he was solid within the restricted collection The Most Needed Man in America.
Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket)
Within the function of Effie Trinket, Elizabeth Banks served as an advisory character all through The Hunger Games saga. Since ending her commitments to the franchise, Banks has appeared in movie and tv alike, and she or he has expanded herself into roles behind-the-camera as effectively. In 2015, she made her characteristic directorial debut with Pitch Excellent 2. Final yr, she wrote and directed the latest Charlie’s Angels reboot. Up subsequent, Banks seems within the new Hulu mini-series, Mrs. America. She’s additionally connected to the drama Sign Hill, and has a couple of directorial tasks in retailer, together with Invisible Girl.
Donald Sutherland (President Coriolanus Snow)
Because the menacing President Coriolanus Snow, Donald Sutherland performed a menacing half in The Hunger Games collection. Outdoors of this villainous function, he has labored constantly in movie and on tv. His most up-to-date roles embody Advert Astra and The Burnt Orange Heresy. He’ll subsequent be seen within the thriller Alone, and he is received two TV roles lined up with HBO’s The Undoing and Swimming with Sharks, which is predicated on the 1994 film of the identical identify.
Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman)
As Ceaser Flickerman, Stanley Tucci served as a colourful supporting character all through The Hunger Games saga. A refined, Oscar-nominated actor with years of expertise on the stage and display screen, Tucci is a dynamite actor, and he continues to excel. Most lately, he was seen in Limetown. He’ll subsequent be seen in Value, reverse Michael Keaton, and he’ll seem in The King’s Man, The Witches, Jolt, Supernova, and some extra upcoming tasks.
Willow Shields (Primose Everdeen)
As Primose Everdeen, the youthful sister of Katniss, Willow Shields performed a key function all through The Hunger Games collection. Making her characteristic debut within the unique movie, Shields continues to work totally on the small display screen, notably with roles in The Unsettling and Netflix’s Spinning Out. She’ll subsequent be seen in two upcoming films, When Time Acquired Louder and A Fall From Grace, each of that are anticipated to come back out someday inside the subsequent yr.
Paula Malcomson (Mrs. Everdeen)
Because the involved mom of Katniss, Paula Malcomson performed an emotional function in The Hunger Games franchise, notably within the early installments. Often known as Paula Williams, the actress has bounced between movie and tv since The Hunger Games, although her tv roles are notable, together with Ray Donovan, Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit, and Krypton. She was final seen in Deadwood: The Film and HBO’s Watchmen final yr.
Lenny Kravitz (Cinna)
As Cinna, Katniss’ stylist, Lenny Kravitz’s character performed a serious function within the rise to prominence seen by our central protagonist. Primarily a musician, Kravitz hasn’t appeared in too many tasks as an actor since The Hunger Games outdoors of transient appearances in FX’s Higher Issues and Fox’s Star. As a musician, Kravitz continues to carry out, notably when he appeared through the Tremendous Bowl halftime present in 2015 alongside Katy Perry. Extra lately, Kravitz launched his 11th studio album, Elevate Vibrations, and toured the album in 2018. In an interview with Rolling Stone that yr, Kravitz talked about that he was already engaged on his follow-up to this studio album, and that it would function a companion piece to a future movie mission.
Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair)
As Finnick Odair, Sam Claflin was seen prominently all through The Hunger Games sequels, notably Catching Hearth. Since his time within the franchise, the younger actor has cut up his time on the massive and small display screen, showing The Huntsman: Winter’s Conflict, Me Earlier than You, Adrift, Peaky Blinders, Charlie’s Angels, and a very menacing function in The Nightingale, most lately. Up subsequent is the comedy Love. Marriage ceremony, Repeat., the drama-mystery Enola Holmes, the thriller Each Breath You Take, and the musical mini-series Daisy Jones & The Six.
Jena Malone (Johanna Mason)
Because the victor of the 71st Hunger Games and the one dwelling member of her district, Johanna Mason, performed by Jena Malone, had a memorable half in The Hunger Games saga. Since her time in The Hunger Games sequels, Malone has appeared in films each massive and small. Most lately, the actress appeared within the Amazon mini-series Too Previous To Die Younger. She’ll subsequent be seen within the David Bowie biopic, Stardust, in addition to Lorelei and Antebellum.
Jeffrey Wright (Beetee)
Within the function of Beetee, Jeffrey Wright was seen prominently all through The Hunger Games sequels. An acclaimed actor of the stage and display screen, Wright has appeared in quite a few productions over the course of his profession. Most notably, Wright might be seen on HBO’s Westworld, which is presently airing its third season. However he is additionally set to look in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, the brand new Bond blockbuster No Time to Die, and the drama All Day and a Evening quickly. He’s additionally enjoying James Gordon within the forthcoming The Batman.
Stef Dawson (Annie Cresta)
As Annie Creta, Stef Dawson performed a key function in The Hunger Games sequels as Annie. Since her time in these gigantic blockbusters, Dawson has opted to make primarily indie films, although her newest movie was the sci-fi thriller The Dustwalker, which was launched final yr. She’ll subsequent seem within the crime drama thriller, 10-13.
Julianne Moore (President Alma Coin)
Although she was solely seen within the final two installments, Julianne Moore performed a key half within the Hunger Games‘ remaining moments. Since her time within the YA blockbusters, Moore has been seen in films massive and small, and she or he has a couple of dramatic tasks within the works. She’ll later be seen as Gloria Steinem in The Glorias, and she or he can be quickly set to look in The Girl within the Window. She’s additionally set to star in Mothertrucker, Fruitcake, and the Apple restricted collection, Lisey’s Story, based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by Stephen King.
Natalie Dormer (Cressida)
Launched within the remaining two installments of The Hunger Games collection, Natalie Dormer’s Cressida was a particular determine in direction of the top of the saga. Outdoors of The Hunger Games, Dormer has been seen or heard in a number of distinguished TV reveals recently, together with Sport of Thrones, Picnic at Hanging Rock, and The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance. Up subsequent, Dormer will play a serious half within the upcoming spin-off collection, Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels.
Wes Bentley (Seneca Crane)
Because the Head Gamemaker within the 74th Hunger Games, Seneca Crane, performed by Wes Bentley, served as a small-but-distinctive particular person in The Hunger Games (notably for his extravagantly unusual facial hair). Since his time within the franchise starter, he has been seen in various distinguished films and TV reveals, together with Interstellar, Mission: Unimaginable — Fallout, and American Horror Story: Roanoke. Bentley can presently be seen on Yellowstone.
Mahershala Ali (Boggs)
Shortly earlier than he grew to become a multi-award profitable actor, Mahershala Ali performed Boggs, a key function within the remaining two Hunger Games films. Since then, Ali has received two Oscars for Finest Supporting Actor in 2016’s Moonlight and 2018’s Inexperienced E-book, respectively. Most lately, Ali appeared in Alita: Battle Angel and the third season of HBO’s True Detective. He is received a number of thrilling tasks lined up; one of many greatest will probably be enjoying Blade within the MCU.
Who’s your favourite Hunger Games actor? Tell us within the remark part under!
