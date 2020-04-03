What The Hunger Games Cast Is Doing Now

Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen)

Within the central function of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence served because the central protagonist of The Hunger Games franchise. From the time the collection began till its remaining fourth movie, Lawrence went from rising Oscar-nominated younger actress to arguably one of many greatest film stars of her time (and probably even the most important), notably when she received an Oscar for Finest Actress with Silver Linings Playbook.

Since Mockingjay – Half 2, Lawrence has appeared in a couple of others films, together with Pleasure, mom!, Crimson Sparrow, Passengers, X-Males: Apocalypse and, most lately, X-Males: Darkish Phoenix. She took a yr off from performing to deal with different ambitions, although she has a couple of new tasks within the works, together with an untitled new drama from director Lila Neugebauer, Mob Woman, Do not Look Up from director Adam McKay, and the biopic Dangerous Blood, based mostly on the controversial determine, Elizabeth Holmes.