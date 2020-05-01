What The Hunger Games Prequel Can Learn From Star Wars

Go away a Remark
Who would have guessed that the Hunger Games franchise was going to drag a Star Wars on us? As introduced final week, Suzanne Collins forthcoming novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is already set to change into a film over at Lionsgate. The story will heart on an 18-year-old President Coriolanus Snow, lengthy earlier than Katniss Everdeen entered the image and shook up the material of Panem’s totalitarian dictatorship.
From what we are able to see to this point, the Hunger Games prequel may very well be all about how the dangerous man turned who he was. Anybody else listening to loud, muffled respiratory down their neck? That was George Lucas’ transfer too when he determined to discover Darth Vader for The Phantom Menace, Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Star Wars prequels have remained controversial entries into the franchise that followers nonetheless argue about at the moment. Nonetheless, there are components of how Star Wars dealt with going again in time to inform the story of Anakin Skywalker that this upcoming Hunger Games entry could need to be aware of.
Please Simply Go away The Senate Conferences Out Of It
One widespread grievance that has introduced down the picture of the Star Wars prequels is how a lot time is spent with the characters in assembly rooms speaking over commerce disputes, voting on measures and so forth. Politics wasn’t actually what made Star Wars nice, it was the superior lightsaber showdowns, the X-Wings and TIE fighters exploding round each other and so many different action-packed moments. It was seeing so many relationships with nice chemistry, just like the romance between Han Solo and Princess Leia, or R2-D2 and C-3PO performing like an outdated married couple, or Obi-Wan Kenobi’s epic pep talks to Luke in regards to the Power.
In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, President Snow is not going to be within the place of management he’s by The Hunger Games, however he will likely be a Hunger Games mentor on the 10th annual recreation, presumably earlier than previous victors like Haymitch would information the tributes. There’s room right here for Suzanne Collins to try to get into the nitty gritty of Capitol politics. The franchise does effectively when it feedback on society, however please present us what’s happening by something however authorities conferences. If that type of factor was attention-grabbing to individuals, C-SPAN can be much more common.
Sufficient With The Star-Crossed Love Story Already
A key component of the Star Wars prequels is the romance between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, which might ultimatel lead to bringing Luke and Leia into the galaxy. I get it, within the occasion of Anakin’s origin story, there needed to be some type of love story to justify how the Skywalker twins had been separated. However nobody’s ever going to stroll away from a romance a few villain as massive as Darth Vader and assume “Aw, they’re so cute!” Inserting a give attention to the love story between Anakin and Padmé invited a form a Romeo and Juliet state of affairs into the franchise that everybody knew wasn’t going to finish fortunately.
Transferring into The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, I see a chance for Suzanne Collins to pen a romance between a younger Snow and the District 12 tribute he should mentor by the 10th Hunger Games. There’s some attention-grabbing stress there with a setup like that, and displaying {that a} villain can love is a well-liked means for storytellers to get audiences on their facet. However now that Star Wars has carried out it, the Hunger Games prequel can simply skip out on that plot level, okay? One other villain’s backstory being all about star-crossed love has been overdone.
There Are Alternatives For World Constructing Greatness
One of many nice strengths of the Star Wars prequels is the way it was capable of construct the world established within the authentic movies in some actually attention-grabbing ways in which expanded into later movies and tv exhibits. The prequels gave followers an perception into the upbringing of Darth Vader and his partnership with Obi-Wan Kenobi, in addition to youthful variations of Yoda, R2-D2, C-3PO and Emperor Palpatine. The trilogy additionally created some iconic moments for the franchise, corresponding to The Phantom Menace’s Duel of the Fates sequence with Darth Maul and Anakin and Obi-Wan’s fiery showdown in Revenge of the Sith.
The level right here is as a result of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a Hunger Games prequel, it will probably completely carve its personal place within the franchise that strikes a steadiness between answering the numerous query followers have had since Mockingjay concluded the sequence and providing one thing fully new to the world that has been established. The Hunger Games prequel is already set in a totally completely different time in Panem, as it should happen not lengthy after the First Rebel and at a time when the Hunger Games had been nonetheless comparatively new.
Let’s Not Drag It Out Into A Trilogy
Lately, there’s this concept in Hollywood that if a franchise with a giant identify goes to occur, it must be not less than three films and dragged out over years of anticipation. Hunger Games did it with its trilogy of books, however break up up its closing story into two elements to squeeze as a lot out of the franchise as potential (a transfer the Twilight sequence had carried out prior). As we transfer into the making of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the three film adaptation of J.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit into three large films by Peter Jackson additionally involves thoughts.
It’s a mannequin that has clearly made studios cash through the years, and there may very well be a temptation to go that route with this Hunger Games prequel. However might Anakin Skywalker’s story have benefitted from a tightened storyline? Granted, that was Star Wars, and followers had the abdomen to go on the journey again within the day. However for President Snow, a standalone story about his origins as an 18-year-old is likely to be the proper solution to go a few Hunger Games prequel… and simply cease there. If it is profitable sufficient, the franchise might discover one other storyline within the universe. However I actually don’t assume three films on the formation of a dictator is critical after seeing Star Wars.
We’ll have much more to speak about on the way forward for Hunger Games on the massive display as soon as The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits bookshelves on Could 19. Keep tuned for updates right here on CinemaBlend.
