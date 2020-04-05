What The Lord Of The Rings Cast Is Doing Now

Hugo Weaving (Elrond)

Elrond, one of many first of the Elves to be featured within the prologue of The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, was one of many Elven leaders in Center Earth who offered steering and counsel for Aragorn and the remainder of the Fellowship earlier than and throughout the quest to destroy the Ring. Hugo Weaving, the person behind the function, is generally identified for the function of Agent Smith in The Matrix and its sequels, however the acclaimed actor has additionally appeared in V For Vendetta and Captain America: The First Avenger. Weaving is ready to seem in three movies in 2020: Measure For Measure, Loveland, and Lone Wolf, all three of that are in post-production.