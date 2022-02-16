What The Lord Of The Rings Video Games Change From Tolkien Mythology

JRR Tolkien created a wonderfully detailed mythology, with a timeline that transcends the author’s books and firmly lays the foundation for his best-known works: The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and The Silmarillion. So rigorous was Tolkien’s work that the various adaptations of his work have had no choice but to take some “creative license.”

To many fans and enthusiasts of Tolkien’s original body of literature it may seem almost sacrilegious that different adaptations skip the chronological framework established by the great author, or that different interpretations of certain passages are added. Even important episodes in the history of Middle-earth are omitted. what to say when are radically modified. But it must also be recognized that Tolkien did such a thorough job of establishing the historical and cultural heritage from which his novels draw that it is very difficult to work with that material without leaving anything behind.

In this sense, surely the film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings are the best example. Or the next series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that will premiere this year Prime Video. Despite the fact that the films are tremendously respectful of the source material, here and there Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens had to put scissors somewhere so that we could enjoy the spectacle of the battle of the Pelennor fields or the siege of the Helm’s abism. And of course, you also have to see what you add to this already classic universe for the benefit of the narrative and the viewer’s fun, and if not, ask Lurtz, lest any orc archer end up on screen with good old Boromir . Oscars are not won just like that. Video games also suffer from these limitations.. Making Tolkien’s work an interactive product that can be enjoyed by all kinds of fans, readers or not, requires certain sacrifices. Today in 3DJuegos we review some of the most noticeable changes made by the video game industry compared to JRR Tolkien’s original ideas.

Without a doubt, before entering fully into the field of changes, we must highlight the magnificent work done by Melbourne House y Beam Software in creating the first official games based on Middle-earth and the world of Arda, with games ranging from the most primitive RPG to interesting strategy games. they weren’t perfectbut those responsible made an effort to be as faithful as possible.

The world has changed. I feel it in the water…

In the 90s the developer Interplay took over from the first adaptations and in his own adaptation of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings Vol. 1, introduced one of the first significant changes. And it is that the Company of the Ring, the group of volunteer heroes called to accompany Frodo on his journey to destroy the One Ring, instead of forming in the Council of Elrond is created after fulfilling different missions in which Frodo must convince them to join your adventure.

They were not the only changes. Both Gandalf and some of the main characters in the sequel to this game, centered on the events of The Two Towers, sacrificed some of their original heritage for the fun of the players.

The Lord of the Rings Expanded Universe

Some of the changes introduced by the movies were echoed in the games.At the turn of the century things began to get complicated for Tolkien purists. In 2002, Black Label’s The Fellowship of the Ring game, although it made an effort to follow what was narrated in the book step by step, brought good old Gandalf to Bree, when she should be facing Saruman. Already hand in hand with the film adaptations of Peter Jackson video game fans received many titles that, in turn, moved the action from theaters to video games. In general, facilitating the fun and focusing the action on the most recognizable characters from the films all kinds of little changes in the different games appeared during these years. Thus, some of the changes introduced by the films were echoed in the games. For example, the version of The Two Towers for Game Boy Advance reinforced Éowyn’s protagonism as one of the playable heroes.

EA was clear that it had to squeeze every penny paid for the license, so beyond the games heirs to the movies, it showed a enormous facility to get things out of the sleeve. Hence, more than one faithful reader of Tolkien threw his hands to his head with what was seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age. The game starred a second Fellowship of the Ring secretly following the footsteps of those gathered around Frodo, by way of reinforcement. Hence one could face Sauron himself, we imagine to the relief of Sam and Frodo.

Perhaps due to the demands of the format, the strategy titles of The Lord of the Rings were the ones that played the most with the original mythology, even making occasional nods to the annotations and appendices written by Tolkien. Battle for Middle-earth II, published in 2006 by EA, showed how Rivendell was attacked by Sauron’s forces after the departure of Frodo and his friends or to the Mouth of Sauron as a warlord commanding different armies throughout and width of Middle-earth.

A license to attract them all

In 2010 Warner wanted to make it clear that it was going to be especially creative in handling the Lord of the Rings license. The Lord of the Rings: The Adventures of Aragorn made us the heir of Isildur and took us to parties, literally. The game invites us to Sam’s inauguration as mayor before launching ourselves, Anduril in hand, against armies of orcs.

Sharing this same “innovative” spirit, Snowblind Studios produced the curious War in the North. The game followed the story of a group of heroes that responds to the classic trio of ranger, mage and warrior: Eradan, an explorer from the North; Andriel, an elf who hails from Rivendell; and Farin, dwarf heir to Durin. This peculiar team must face Agandaur, an ally of Sauron bent on laying waste to Middle-earth. The initiative shown by the Warner studios in expanding the Tolkien Universe to accommodate the needs of its proposals reaches its peak with the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War series. Monolith, in addition to creating some great games, gives you a tremendous kick to Tolkien’s source material.

The new narrative territory presented by these games puts us in the role of Talion, a ranger with a thirst for revenge possessed by the spirit of Celebrimbor himself, the elf forger of the rings of power. From there the story of the game makes its own contributions to the mythology of Middle-earth. One of the most notorious at the time was the adaptation of Ella Laraña, a plot detail that angered more than a few fans of the original writing. At the time, the development team spoke of its intention to humanize this character and, in the words of the game director himself, contrast it with that of Galadriel. But let’s go with the most radical changes. We warn that many are part of the endgame, so from here spoilers.

Monolith Gives Tolkien’s Source Material a Tremendous KickA potentially interesting change that did not work out too well for many fans. And he was not the only one. From the ease with which Talion manages to defeat a Balrog when it costs Gandalf a dislike, to Isildur become one of the ringwraiths. Likewise for Hammerhand Helm. The same applies to Talion himself, who ends up becoming one of Sauron’s servants. But without a doubt, the most striking is the creation of a new ring of power that is not controlled by Sauron. Does this mean that the One Ring is not so unique?

It is curious that despite how large and rich the universe created by Tolkien is, from time to time video game studios have to put of their own harvest some other idea cheating with the chronology or the literary facts… when they are not literally skipped. What surprises of this style will the next The Lord of the Rings: Gollum bring us?