What The Mean Girls Cast Is Doing Now

This previous April, Mean Girls celebrated its 16th anniversary. It is arduous to think about the film being the identical age as its primary characters. Alas, within the almost 20 years for the reason that teen comedy got here to theaters, the cult traditional — written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams — has been quoted frequently by individuals in all places, elevated the careers of a lot of its stars, and impressed a direct-to-video sequel and a musical adaptation, which premiered on Broadway in 2018.
Certainly, Mean Girls has come a great distance from its self-help ebook inspiration, changing into one of the crucial defining highschool films of the ’00s. Now that the adored comedy has discovered monumental industrial and important success, what have the first forged members been engaged on? Some are staying extraordinarily busy, whereas others have not discovered the identical fame. Let’s discover out what the Mean Girls forged is doing now!
Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron)
As Cady Heron, the home-schooled teenager who transfers into public highschool and varieties a friendship with The Plastics, Lindsay Lohan discovered monumental notoriety (and infamy) after Mean Girls. The former Disney star transitioned into extra mature roles following The Dad or mum Lure remake, Life Measurement, and Freaky Friday, which was additionally directed by Mark Waters, and Mean Girls was what turned the actress right into a teen celebrity. Although she returned to Disney with Herbie: Absolutely Loaded, Lohan appeared in additional PG-13 films like A Prairie Residence Companion and Simply My Luck, earlier than her tabloid troubles negatively impacted her profession.
She continued to make films, together with Machete, Chapter 27, and The Canyons, however she hasn’t discovered the identical profession success since her top within the mid ’00s. Not too long ago, Lohan starred in MTV’s Lindsay Lohan’s Seashore Membership. She additionally ventured into the enterprise world with nightclubs and seashore golf equipment in Greece.
Rachel McAdams (Regina George)
Enjoying Regina George, the wealthy standard teenage woman and the chief of The Plastics, Rachel McAdams rose to fame by Mean Girls. Solely a pair brief years after she made her Hollywood debut in 2002’s The Sizzling Chick, McAdams went on to seem in The Pocket book (which additionally got here out in 2004), Pink Eye, Marriage ceremony Crashers, State of Play, The Time Traveler’s Spouse, Sherlock Holmes, Midnight in Paris, Morning Glory, About Time, Recreation Evening, Physician Unusual, The Vow, and Highlight, for which she earned an Oscar nomination.
She additionally starred within the second season of HBO’s True Detective. Most not too long ago, McAdams was seen in 2018’s Disobedience, although she briefly stepped away from appearing when her first son was born that very same 12 months. However she makes her appearing return within the upcoming Netflix music-comedy Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga. It’s going to be launched in June.
Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith)
Enjoying Karen Smith, the bubbly airhead buddy of Regina and Gretchen, Amanda Seyfried made her movie debut in 2004’s Mean Girls. Actually, that is a fairly fetching solution to begin your film profession. Within the years that adopted, Seyfried starred within the Mamma Mia films, Les Miserables, Expensive John, Pink Driving Hood, In Time, Jennifer’s Physique, Chloe, Alpha Canine, Lovelace, First Reformed, Ted 2, Letters to Juliet, and lots of different films.
She additionally had important roles in TV exhibits like Massive Love, Veronica Mars, and Twin Peaks’ latest season. Most not too long ago, Seyfried starred in final 12 months’s The Artwork of Racing within the Rain and voiced Daphne within the not too long ago launched Scoob! Subsequent, she’ll be seen in You Ought to Have Left, Issues Heard & Seen, Mank, and A Mouthful of Air, which she additionally produced. Seyfried additionally turned a mom in 2017 with the delivery of her daughter.
Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners)
Because the unfortunate-named Gretchen Wieners, the member of The Plastics who’s determined to win over Regina’s approval, Lacey Chabert did not discover the identical success as her fellow Mean Girls stars, however she cast a powerful tv and voice appearing profession. For some, her voice work in The Wild Thornberrys is as memorable as her function on this 2004 teen comedy, although she’s additionally identified for Get together of 5.
Chabert additionally notably voiced Meg Griffin in Household Man‘s first season earlier than Mila Kunis took over the half. Along with voice-only roles in Bratz films and TV exhibits, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Younger Justice, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Robotic Rooster, and extra, Chabert is understood for starring in a number of Hallmark films. 18 of them, to be precise, beginning with 2010’s Elevator Woman and main as much as January’s Winter in Vail. It is a partnership Chabert is keen to proceed.
Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels)
As Aaron Samuels, Regina’s ex-boyfriend who later turned Cady’s love curiosity, Jonathan Bennett stole a number of hearts within the function. Following the movie’s launch, Bennett appeared in Smallville, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, The Dukes of Hazzard: The Starting, Elevator Woman, and the title function of Van Wilder: Freshman Yr.
In 2014, he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and eradicated in Week 6. Notably, in 2015, Bennett turned the host of Meals Community’s Cake Wars. It ran till 2017. In 2018, he launched a popular culture cookbook with Nikki Martin referred to as The Burn CookBook. Final 12 months, Bennett turned a houseguest on Superstar Massive Brother. Moreover, in 2017, Bennett got here out as homosexual. He not too long ago starred in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, as properly Supergirl and Station 19. He’ll subsequent seem in Sorry I Killed You and Snow Falls. He at present hosts Halloween Wars.
Tina Fey (Ms. Sharon Norbury)
Along with writing the screenplay, Tina Fey performs Ms. Sharon Norbury, the dryly humorous calculus trainer, in Mean Girls. Serving as Saturday Evening Reside‘s head author and one of many anchors of Weekend Replace throughout this time, Fey proved herself to be a sensible, observant, and piercingly humorous author and performer earlier than Mean Girls got here out, however this well-known movie helped the actress/author turn out to be one of the crucial outstanding comedy voices of the early 21st century.
Following Mean Girls, Fey turned the star/creator of NBC’s 30 Rock and the co-creator of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She additionally starred in Child Mama, Date Evening, Muppets Most Wished, Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and Wine Nation. She revealed a memoir, Bossypants, and wrote the Mean Girls musical, which is able to turn out to be a film itself. She’ll quickly be heard in Pixar’s Soul and he or she co-created NBC’s upcoming sitcom, Mr. Mayor.
Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian)
As Janis Ian, the outcast woman who befriends Cady and hatches a plan to take Regina down, Lizzy Caplan gained wider recognition by Mean Girls, and he or she has continued to search out an excessive amount of success in movie and tv. Her first appearing function was on Freaks and Geeks, although she was later seen in Get together Down, Cloverfield, Sizzling Tub Time Machine, 127 Hours, The Interview, Now You See Me 2 and True Blood. Most notably, Caplan performed the lead function in Showtime’s Masters of Intercourse, for which she was Emmy-nominated. Not too long ago, Caplan starred in Hulu’s Fort Rock and AppleTV+’s Reality Be Advised.
Daniel Franzese (Damian Leigh)
As Damian Leigh, the perfect buddy of Janis and Cady, Daniel Franzese was usually a scene-stealer in Mean Girls. Additionally identified for Bully and Get together Monster, Franzese has since been seen in Warfare of the Worlds, CSI, Get together Down, Burn Discover, Restoration Street, GLOW and Conviction.
Franzese has additionally been energetic on the stage, writing, directing and performing productions like I’ve By no means Actually Made the Type of Cash to Develop into a Mess and JERSEY SHORESICAL: A FRICKIN ROCK OPERA! He additionally performed a outstanding function in HBO’s wonderful Trying. In 2015, Franzese turned an envoy for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Basis. He got here out as homosexual in 2014. Franzese additionally excursions doing stand-up comedy. Most not too long ago, he was a visitor choose on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Amy Poehler (June George)
Enjoying June George, the irresponsible mom of Regina who tries regaining her youth by dwelling vicariously by her teenage daughter, Amy Poehler has a splashy supporting flip in Mean Girls. Although she’d later discover future success with Parks and Recreation and a number one voice function in Pixar’s Inside Out, Poehler was finest identified for Saturday Evening Reside right now, notably her lengthy stint on Weekend Replace.
Whereas she continues to tackle appearing roles, notably in Sisters, The Home, and Moist Sizzling American Summer time: Ten Years Later pretty not too long ago, Poehler has tackled extra tasks behind-the-camera these days. Notably, Poehler made her function directorial debut with Netflix’s Wine Nation. She’s at present in post-production on her sophomore function, the music-dramedy Moxie, and he or she co-created Russian Doll and Duncanville, the place she offers a voice. Poehler additionally reprised her function as Leslie Knope for a latest Parks and Recreation particular.
Neil Flynn (Chip Heron)
As Chip Heron, Cady’s dad, Neil Flynn performed a small-but-vital function in Mean Girls. As an actor, Flynn is finally extra well-known for his TV work. Extra particularly, TV viewers most likely know him finest as The Janitor from Scrubs. Following that present’s run, Flynn starred in one other long-running sitcom, ABC’s The Center. He additionally made appearances in That ’70s Present, CSI, Seinfeld, Smallville, and extra over time. Neil Flynn performed a minor function in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium and he appeared as himself on three episodes of Jeopardy in 2015. Now, Flynn stars in NBC’s sitcom, Abby’s.
Tim Meadows (Principal Ron Duvall)
As Principal Ron Duvall, Tim Meadows was one other SNL veteran who starred in Mean Girls. In truth, by his ten 12 months stint on the NBC sketch comedy present, Meadows turned certainly one of its longest-running forged members. Moreover, Meadows starred in different SNL films like Coneheads, Wayne’s World 2, It is Pat, and his personal starring car, The Girls Man. He additionally labored with different SNL veterans in The Benchwarmers, Semi-Professional, Grown Ups 1 & 2, Jack & Jill, and Popstar: By no means Cease By no means Stopping. He additionally did common work for Lil’ Bush, The Invoice Engvall Present, Glory Daze, Mr. Field Workplace, Bob’s Burgers, Marry Me, and No Exercise.
Moreover, Meadows performed a reoccurring character on The Goldbergs, and he acquired his personal spin-off collection, Schooled, which premiered final 12 months. He was additionally the one unique forged member to seem within the direct-to-video sequel, 2011’s Mean Girls 2.
