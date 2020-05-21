What The Mean Girls Cast Is Doing Now

This previous April, Mean Girls celebrated its 16th anniversary. It is arduous to think about the film being the identical age as its primary characters. Alas, within the almost 20 years for the reason that teen comedy got here to theaters, the cult traditional — written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams — has been quoted frequently by individuals in all places, elevated the careers of a lot of its stars, and impressed a direct-to-video sequel and a musical adaptation, which premiered on Broadway in 2018.

Certainly, Mean Girls has come a great distance from its self-help ebook inspiration, changing into one of the crucial defining highschool films of the ’00s. Now that the adored comedy has discovered monumental industrial and important success, what have the first forged members been engaged on? Some are staying extraordinarily busy, whereas others have not discovered the identical fame. Let’s discover out what the Mean Girls forged is doing now!