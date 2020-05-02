What The Modern Family Cast Is Doing Next

Depart a Remark
When it premiered in 2009, Modern Family went from vital favourite to probably the most widespread and award-winning reveals on TV. The acclaimed present, filmed within the mockumentary fashion that was popularized from the American remake of The Workplace, featured a pleasant ensemble, sharp writing, and numerous lovable moments. The sequence lasted 11 seasons, and it turned Sofia Vergara, Alex Winter and others into well-known celebrities all whereas persevering with to construct upon Ed O’Neill’s towering tv legacy, however all the things should finish in some unspecified time in the future. As Modern Family concluded, a number of actors discovered their subsequent initiatives whereas another forged members left their future unsure. Let’s check out what we find out about these award-winning actors and see what they’re seeking to pursue subsequent.
Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy)
Taking part in Phil Dunphy, the patriarch of the Dunphy household, Ty Burrell discovered his most well-recognized position in Modern Family. The actor rose to prominence by means of a Broadway run of Macbeth and a number of other off-broadway performs, in addition to roles in Black Hawk Down and the Daybreak of the Lifeless remake, however this sequence is what helped Burrell flip right into a family identify. Since showing in Modern Family, Burrell additionally booked roles in Discovering Dory, Storks, Muppets Most Wished, Tough Evening, and a title position in Mr. Peabody & Sherman. Now that his two-time Emmy-winning position in Modern Family is over, Burrell has booked his subsequent position. He supplies his voice to the brand new animated sequence, Duncanville, the place he serves as an everyday participant.
Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy)
A longtime movie and TV actress earlier than she joined the forged of Modern Family, Julie Bowen was recognized for starring in Pleased Gilmore, Misplaced, Dawson’s Creek, Boston Authorized, and Ed, to call a number of titles, earlier than she joined the favored sitcom, nevertheless it turned her most well-known position to this point. Because the matriarch Claire Dunphy, Bowen gained two Emmy awards for her efficiency within the sequence. Now that the present has concluded, Bowen has a pair titled lined up subsequent. The first is Hubie Halloween, the latest Adam Sandler Netflix comedy, which is about to come back out later this yr. Bowen can also be hooked up to Raised By Wolves, the brand new CBS multi-camera comedy sequence from the creators of Will & Grace. Although there may’ve been hypothesis that she’d give up appearing after Modern Family‘s sequence finale, that is evidently not the case.
Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett)
As Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the considerably youthful spouse to Jay Pritchett, Sofia Vergara’s profile skyrocketed due to the success of Modern Family. The Colombian-American actress turned one of many highest paid actresses on tv for a number of years by means of her Emmy-nominated efficiency. The former Univision co-host discovered herself in The Smurfs, New 12 months’s Eve, Machete Kills, The Three Stooges, Chef, Scorching Pursuit, Pleased Toes Two, The Emoji Film, and extra following the present’s success, and she or he’ll proceed to be a pleasant face on tv. Now that Modern Family has aired its ultimate episode, Vergara has lined up her subsequent TV gig. She’ll be part of America’s Obtained Expertise as a choose throughout its 15th season. She has additionally finished endorsements for a number of firms since she discovered worldwide fame by means of Modern Family.
Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett)
Beforehand finest recognized for enjoying Al Bundy in Married… With Kids, O’Neill was already a comedy titan when he starred in Modern Family, although the sequence gave his tv profession an incredible second wave. Having additionally appeared within the Wayne’s World films and Little Giants, O’Neill obtained a luxurious position on this hit sequence and it renewed his profession enormously. Because the award-winning sequence premiered, O’Neill has additionally finished voice work for Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Web, and Discovering Dory. As Modern Family got here to a detailed after eleven seasons, O’Neill hasn’t lined up any new appearing gigs, although he is quickly set to be seen within the indie comedy, The Final Shift, which premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant earlier this yr. As for the following undertaking, he admitted on Ellen that he is “going alongside” and figuring it out in due time.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett)
Taking part in Mitchell Pritchett, the husband of Cameron Tucker and Lily’s father, Jesse Tyler Ferguson discovered himself in a significant tv hit with this position. The efficiency was nominated for 5 Emmy awards and it definitely helped his profile, although he was beforehand well-known for his standout work in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which turned an enormous Broadway sensation. Not too long ago, Ferguson discovered himself on Broadway once more within the 2016 manufacturing of Absolutely Dedicated. He additionally lent his voice to the audiobook, A Day within the Lifetime of Marlon Bundo, from 2018, and he appeared in Taylor Swift’s 2019 music video for “You Want To Calm Down.” He additionally voiced a personality in Ice Age: Collision Course, and he appeared on Challenge Runway and Drop the Mic. Now that Modern Family has concluded, Ferguson would be the new host of Excessive Makeover: House Version.
Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker)
Eric Stonestreet was a hard-working actor who lastly discovered his huge break with Modern Family. Taking part in Cameron Tucker, Mitchell Pritchett’s husband and Lily’s different father, Stonestreet gained two Emmys and gained large approval for his beloved efficiency. Since Modern Family, Stonestreet has additionally been seen or heard in American Horror Story, Monk, Id Thief, Dangerous Trainer, The Loft, You are Not A Monster, and The Secret Lifetime of Pets 1 & 2. Now that Modern Family is completed, Stonestreet does not at present have any upcoming appearing roles formally introduced, although he is taking Heidi Klum’s place on America’s Obtained Expertise‘s fifteenth season as a visitor choose. He was additionally just lately seen on the revival of Who Needs to Be A Millionaire.
Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy)
As Haley Dunphy, the eldest Dunphy daughter, Sarah Hyland discovered her declare to fame with Modern Family. The younger actress, who had beforehand appeared in minor roles in Non-public Components and Annie, discovered herself on this acclaimed ensemble and it opened a number of new doorways. Because the present started, Hyland has been seen in Geek Charming, Scary Film 5, Struck By Lightning, Vampire Academy, XOXO, and the Soiled Dancing remake — to call a number of initiatives. Now that Modern Family has come to a detailed, Hyland is seeking to pursue her subsequent undertaking. Particularly, Hyland is hooked up to headline and produce a forthcoming ABC comedy sequence from Oscar-nominated screenwriter Emily V. Gordon (The Large Sick) and This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Not a lot is thought in regards to the untitled sequence right now. Hyland additionally just lately did a single with Jordan McGraw.
Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy)
Taking part in the a part of Alex Dunphy, the center youngster of the celebrity, Ariel Winter grew in prominence and fame by means of her work on the favored ABC sequence. Due to Modern Family, Winter has elevated her profession in quite a few methods, although she primarily works as a voice actress these days. She has lent her voice to the lead position in Sofia the First, in addition to Remaining Fantasy video games, Phineas And Ferb, Smurfs: The Misplaced Village, Mr. Peabody & Sherman (additionally starring Ty Burrell), Cloudy with a Probability of Meatballs, and ParaNorman, to call a number of initiatives. She’ll subsequent be heard within the lead position of Little Audrey.
Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado)
In his calling card position, former youngster actor Rico Rodriguez turned a family identify when he performed Manny Delgado, Gloria’s sweet-natured son from one other marriage, in Modern Family. Although he appeared in Cory within the Home, Nip/Tuck, My Title is Earl, iCarly, Epic Film, and NCIS in minor roles earlier than his time within the widespread ABC sitcom, his scene-stealing character made him an lovely favourite on the sequence, serving to the actor discover components in The Muppets, Austin & Ally, and Good Luck Charlie, amongst different roles. Additionally, in 2012, the younger actor revealed his memoir, Reel Life Classes… So Far, which he authored alongside Laura Morton. With the sequence concluded, Rodriguez at present does not have some other roles introduced presently, however the actor did just lately seem in an episode of Nickelodeon’s actuality TV program, The Substitute.
Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy)
Within the position of Luke Dunphy, the youngest Dunphy sibling, Nolan Gould was a constant presence all through Modern Family. Although he hasn’t discovered the identical notoriety as his co-stars, Gould has discovered a number of new appearing initiatives since showing on this widespread sequence. The similar yr Modern Family hit tv, Gould was seen in Area Buddies, and he has been seen in Associates with Advantages, The To Do Listing, Good Luck Charlie, and extra since then. He additionally made an look as himself in a 2014 episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? Next, Gould has a job in Sure and he’ll seem in What’s Up North. He is anticipated to be seen within the comedy-drama, Camp. He is additionally been doing extra music movies these days.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett)
As Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the candy younger daughter of Cameron and Mitchell, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons performed a extra distinguished position within the sequence because it went alongside. The present stays her solely appearing credit score outdoors of a 2014 brief movie, although she has construct a presence on YouTube. Particularly, Anderson-Emmons does the phase FoodMania Assessment along with her mother, Amy. They began making movies in 2015 and so they have over one million views and 19,00zero subscribers.
Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett)
As Joe Pritchett, the son of Jay and Gloria, Jeremy Maguire turned an lovely addition to Modern Family from Season four onward. Exterior of this present, Maguire has appeared in The Final Ship and 2017’s I am Not There. He’ll subsequent seem within the comedy-drama movie, The Virgin of Highland Park. He additionally often makes movies on his YouTube account.
Reid Ewing (Dylan Marshall)
Although he solely performed a supporting position throughout the early seasons of Modern Family, Reid Ewing discovered himself taking part in a predominant position within the present’s 11th and ultimate season. Within the position of Dylan, a love curiosity Haley Dunphy, the character turned an endearing presence all through the present’s run, proving himself to be the person for Haley because the present progressed ahead. Now that Modern Family is finished, the actor-musician at present does not have any new appearing roles introduced but. There was doubtlessly discuss of a spin-off sequence that will function Ewing extra prominently, however that potential sequence has not been introduced in any official capability — and it is arduous to know if it’s going to ever come to be. We’ll definitely preserve you posted if that ever finally ends up taking place.
Who’s your favourite Modern Family actor? Tell us within the feedback!
Add Comment