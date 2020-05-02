What The Modern Family Cast Is Doing Next

Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy)

A longtime movie and TV actress earlier than she joined the forged of Modern Family, Julie Bowen was recognized for starring in Pleased Gilmore, Misplaced, Dawson’s Creek, Boston Authorized, and Ed, to call a number of titles, earlier than she joined the favored sitcom, nevertheless it turned her most well-known position to this point. Because the matriarch Claire Dunphy, Bowen gained two Emmy awards for her efficiency within the sequence. Now that the present has concluded, Bowen has a pair titled lined up subsequent. The first is Hubie Halloween, the latest Adam Sandler Netflix comedy, which is about to come back out later this yr. Bowen can also be hooked up to Raised By Wolves, the brand new CBS multi-camera comedy sequence from the creators of Will & Grace. Although there may’ve been hypothesis that she’d give up appearing after Modern Family‘s sequence finale, that is evidently not the case.