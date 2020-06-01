What the Music Industry Can Do to Show Solidarity on Blackout Tuesday – Variety

General News

What the Music Industry Can Do to Show Solidarity on Blackout Tuesday

June 1, 2020
The decision for Blackout Tuesday — by which the music business will principally cease on a regular basis operations to protest police violence towards the black group — rose so rapidly over the weekend that many individuals are unsure what the day is meant to accomplish.

#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Data exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted a number of calls to motion listed beneath, together with a studying listing referred to as “Anti-Racism Sources.“

“Tuesday, June 2 nd is supposed to deliberately disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music business is a multi-billion greenback business. An business that has profited predominatnly from Black artwork. Our mission is to maintain the business at giant, together with main companies + their companions who profit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black individuals accountable. … This isn’t only a 24-hour initiative. We’re and might be on this struggle for the lengthy haul. A plan of motion might be introduced.”

Learn their full message right here.

In the meantime, the group recommends:

  • When you’ve got been impacted by the latest occasions, take a break – there’s a lot going on and typically all of us simply want a minute. Take that minute.
  • Assist the household of George Floyd HERE.
  • Battle for Breonna Taylor HERE.
  • Assist the household of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.
  • Need to assist protesters? Donate to a number of group bail funds HERE.
  • Go to Motion For Black Lives for added methods you’ll be able to assist the trigger.
  • Need to join with leaders constructing grass roots campaigns? Click on HERE.
  • Are you an ally and wish to be taught extra? Listed below are some anti-racism assets.

 

 

 

