What the Music Industry Can Do to Show Solidarity on Blackout Tuesday – Variety

The decision for Blackout Tuesday — by which the music business will principally cease on a regular basis operations to protest police violence towards the black group — rose so rapidly over the weekend that many individuals are unsure what the day is meant to accomplish.
#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Data exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted a number of calls to motion listed beneath, together with a studying listing referred to as “Anti-Racism Sources.“
“Tuesday, June 2 nd is supposed to deliberately disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music business is a multi-billion greenback business. An business that has profited predominatnly from Black artwork. Our mission is to maintain the business at giant, together with main companies + their companions who profit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black individuals accountable. … This isn’t only a 24-hour initiative. We’re and might be on this struggle for the lengthy haul. A plan of motion might be introduced.”
Learn their full message right here.
In the meantime, the group recommends:
- When you’ve got been impacted by the latest occasions, take a break – there’s a lot going on and typically all of us simply want a minute. Take that minute.
- Assist the household of George Floyd HERE.
- Battle for Breonna Taylor HERE.
- Assist the household of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.
- Need to assist protesters? Donate to a number of group bail funds HERE.
- Go to Motion For Black Lives for added methods you’ll be able to assist the trigger.
- Need to join with leaders constructing grass roots campaigns? Click on HERE.
- Are you an ally and wish to be taught extra? Listed below are some anti-racism assets.
