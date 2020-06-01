What the Music Industry Can Do to Show Solidarity on Blackout Tuesday – Variety

The decision for Blackout Tuesday — by which the music business will principally cease on a regular basis operations to protest police violence towards the black group — rose so rapidly over the weekend that many individuals are unsure what the day is meant to accomplish.

#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Data exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted a number of calls to motion listed beneath, together with a studying listing referred to as “Anti-Racism Sources.“

“Tuesday, June 2 nd is supposed to deliberately disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music business is a multi-billion greenback business. An business that has profited predominatnly from Black artwork. Our mission is to maintain the business at giant, together with main companies + their companions who profit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black individuals accountable. … This isn’t only a 24-hour initiative. We’re and might be on this struggle for the lengthy haul. A plan of motion might be introduced.”

In the meantime, the group recommends: