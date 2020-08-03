What The New Girl Cast Has Been Up To Since The Series Finale

Max Greenfield (Schmidt)

Schmidt was the lovable d-bag. As a scene-stealer, Max Greenfield made it laborious to not root for Schmidt, regardless of a few of his crazier opinions and feedback. Greenfield filmed just a few motion pictures after New Girl ended, together with the black comedy The Oath that stars Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz, and the Taraji P. Henson led What Girls Need remake What Males Need.

In 2020, he appeared together with an all-star forged in Promising Younger Girl, a film a couple of mysterious girl who has her future disrupted by an sudden occasion. This results in her dwelling a double life. The forged additionally contains Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Laverne Cox, and Jennifer Coolidge.