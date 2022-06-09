What the new Indiana Jones game needs to make me fall in love

Bethesda has a responsibility to do justice to a pop culture icon in its new project. He has everything going for him, but the world of video games has changed a lot since the last project starring Indy. What can we ask of this game today to make it a successful adventure?

I think few of us saw it coming. When Microsoft and Bethesda announced a new Indiana Jones game, it was quite a surprise. Yes, it is true that with a new movie in the oven, the launch of a video game that would recover the iconic adventurer played by Harrison Ford was not unreasonable. But he admits that you did not expect that those responsible for the Wolfenstein saga, MachineGames, would be in charge of recovering Doctor Jones for video games. Nothing happens. I didn’t expect it either. Nor Álvaro Castellano, who at the time recognized what such news meant, for the purposes of illusion and anticipation, for fans of the character and video games.

It seems strange to me to talk about “illusion”, “Indiana Jones” and “video games” as interrelated concepts in the same sentence. Because it must be admitted that Doctor Jones has many years without luck in the world of video games. Take a quiz and try to remember the last Indiana Jones game that you really liked. For me it was the Indiana Jones’ Greatest Adventures from Super NES. We are talking about 1995, and it will not be the years, it will be the shooting, but I feel very old when I remember it. Yes, later there have been other great “Indiana Jones” games, surely the best of them with Lara Croft o Nathan Drake as protagonists, and not Indiana Jones.

In 2006 in 3DJuegos we commented that the new Indiana Jones adventure would be presented at E3 that year, displaying the revolutionary “euphoria” technology of NaturalMotion. It was never known again. Since then Things have changed a lot. It’s been many years of silence, and suddenly, boom! The guys who bust Nazi heads in the ultra-violent Wolfenstein don the most valuable fedora and leather jacket in pop culture. But as I said, the video game industry has changed a lot since Indy looked at it for the last time. The Tomb Raider and Uncharted series have been seen forced to reinvent themselves and to explain to the last drop the mechanics of impossible jumps, puzzles and occasional skirmishes to stay in the limelight, without losing its personality. Just as these two franchises have drunk unblushingly from the Indiana Jones movies for all sorts of references, the developers of the new Indiana Jones game You shouldn’t be ashamed either. some acknowledging -and using- the many things these titles have done well over the past few years.

The graphics muscle that new consoles and cards are capable of running means we can assume that visually the game can be dazzling when it comes to showing exotic landscapes or extreme weather conditions. That’s all well and good, but let’s not stop there. The gameplay has to be frenetic and devilish, and it must also serve to cover unforgettable events and moments in a scenario that at this point must flee as much as possible from linearity and exploit the player’s freedom of exploration as much as possible. Both Uncharted 4 (and The Lost Legacy) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider achieved, each in their own way, interesting approaches with similar strategies. A new Indiana Jones game should take that to a new level, especially with a 2023 release window, as soon.

Indiana Jones’ Greatest Adventures (Factor 5 y Lucasarts)

Hopefully the unknowns will be cleared up soon because Indy deserves a great gameAnother interesting point is the cinematographic approach. Indiana Jones, coming from the cinema and having its original reference in the movies, comes standard with the problem of starting to look like an interactive movie the moment a cut-scene is a couple of minutes longer than desirable or a “quick time event” springs into action. Although Indiana Jones is a movie character, we are talking about a video game, where the important thing is the action at the command of the player. I think MachineGames has a good grip on the tandem of narrative and interaction. Tangentially related to this point, we have to see how the game is raised: Third or first person view? Action-adventure games tend to use a third-person view to show the action in a way that makes the exploration and “platformer” component as accessible and rewarding as possible. But it is not a rule written in stone. Maybe MachineGames wants to surprise us and revolutionize the genre by innovating in first-person actionperhaps with something dizzying like a Mirror’s Edge with less parkour and an action closer to what we saw in that more than drinkable The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena.

At the level of complexity, imagine what they could offer puzzles designed for current platforms. The scale of some of the tests that we must overcome, for example in Uncharted, can serve as a reference. If MachineGames is also able to integrate exploration into the solution, players can feel like Indy himself exploring forgotten tombs… And the whip? With the number of games that are introducing “hook mechanics” to improve verticality and energize “platforming” and combat, how can we ignore in this area what we have seen in the Indiana Jones movies in an Indiana Jones game?

MachineGames, beating Nazis since 2014

There are many unknowns that this title presents right now, and I hope they start to clear soon, because Indy deserves a good game. All the elements are there so that fans can enjoy a great Indiana Jones game in the near future: the developer, the studio, the license… It even seems that Todd Howard has managed to convince the not easy to convince George Lucas to give his blessing to the project! The new Indiana Jones adventure has everything to succeed, and we all want it to do so. But we also know that other big projects have failed with perspectives as encouraging as those of this project. So just wait.

Well, wait, and ask Bethesda and MachineGames to please make their Indiana Jones look like Harrison Ford, not only in his looks, but also in that iconic way of running like an old man, taking hits gracefully and make us live the greatest adventures of our lives.

