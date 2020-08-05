What The Ocean’s Eleven Cast Is Doing Now

Depart a Remark
Director Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 remake of Ocean’s Eleven. So far as I’m involved, and I consider many agree, this is likely one of the most interesting heist movies in Hollywood. Such an achievement took not less than a dozen actors doing a mix of displaying a mix of fantastic performances, together with George Clooney and Julia Roberts – to not point out, arguably, the funniest Brad Pitt ever.
In fact, a film about 11 guys teaming as much as rob a on line casino of unbelievable riches from a scumbag on line casino proprietor (Andy Garcia) must require a large forged and, a star-studded ensemble at that. That was definitely the case for Ocean’s Eleven, and much more so with its sequels, which might function Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ocean’s Twelve, a villainous Al Pacino in Ocean’s 13, and a short, hilarious cameo by Bruce Willis as himself within the former.
Nevertheless, for now, why don’t we simply give attention to the unique line-up and see what they’ve been as much as since pulling off the con of the century? The following are the present whereabouts of the 13 largest names from Ocean’s Eleven.
George Clooney (Danny Ocean)
Contemplating the dismal discovery of Danny Ocean’s demise in Ocean’s 8, it seems to be like George Clooney won’t ever once more play the easy-going, charismatic crime boss. In fact, evidently the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker has sufficient different issues happening for the time being, together with post-production for the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller The Midnight Sky, which he stars in and directs, for Netflix and elevating twins Alexander and Ella along with his spouse Amal Clooney. Each well-known spouses are praised for his or her social activism and efforts towards charity, Clooney can simply handle after promoting his Casamigos tequila firm for $1 billion in 2018.
Brad Pitt (Rusty Ryan)
Like in Ocean’s Eleven, Brad Pitt is nearly a brother to George Clooney – not for a love of stealing like Rusty Ryan, however for having fatherhood, humanitarianism, and busy schedules behind and in entrance of the digicam in widespread. Following a extra low-key couple of years after his separation from Angelina Jolie, the 56-year-old earned his first Oscar for performing in 2020 for the supporting function of Cliff Sales space in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood and can return to the display underneath David Leitch’s path in Bullet Prepare. Pitt has been even busier as a producer, backing tasks akin to Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad miniseries and a documentary about late various rock star Chris Cornell, to call a number of.
Matt Damon (Linus Caldwell)
One other Ocean’s Eleven alum who in all probability chats usually with Brad Pitt and George Clooney about humanitarianism and the load of their Oscars is Matt Damon. The 49-year-old actor helps 37 charities when he’s not performing in blockbusters just like the Bourne franchise, producing awards contenders like Manchester by the Sea, or retaliating towards Jimmy Kimmel for by no means letting him on his present. Amongst Damon’s largest upcoming tasks are a reunion with The Martian director Ridley Scott and his buddy Ben Affleck (additionally as screenwriters) for historic drama The Final Duel and producing an HBO film a couple of subject close to and expensive to the Water.org founder’s coronary heart, Thirst.
Don Cheadle (Basher Tarr)
Transitioning from a Cockney, legal tech knowledgeable within the Ocean’s franchise to the all-American crimefighting finest pal of a tech knowledgeable within the MCU superbly was Don Cheadle, who was additionally lately nominated for a second Emmy because the lead of 1980s-set monetary dramedy Black Monday. The Oscar-nominated, 55-year-old has a number of thrilling performing roles on the horizon, together with With/In, an anthology of tales impressed by the COVID-19 lockdown, and, supposedly, the villain of the upcoming sequel Area Jam: A New Legacy, reverse LeBron James.
Elliott Gould (Reuben Tishkoff)
Considered one of two Ocean’s Eleven forged members to reprise their roles in Ocean’s Eight was Elliott Gould, whose profession (which incorporates MASH, his Oscar-nominated function in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, and enjoying Monica and Ross’ dad on Associates) dates again virtually far sufficient that he may have had a task within the 1960 unique with Frank Sinatra. Now in his early 80s, Gould was most lately seen within the film Harmful Lies and sitcom Grace and Frankie (each Netflix originals). In any other case, Gould is taking a cue from his function in Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion and preserving his distance in the meanwhile.
Casey Affleck (Virgil Malloy)
Casey Affleck was finest often known as Ben’s youthful brother when he starred as getaway driver Virgil Malloy in Ocean’s Eleven, however has earned a repute on his personal as a novel filmmaker and gifted actor. But, what would have been the height of his profession additionally proved to be a low as years-old sexual assault allegations towards him started to resurface across the time he received his Finest Actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea. Affleck has since made a aware effort atone for his “unprofessional” habits and has been shifting ahead along with his lately introduced third directorial effort Far Vivid Star and performing in upcoming movies The World to Come and Each Breath You Take.
Scott Caan (Turk Malloy)
Starring as Casey Affleck’s onscreen older brother in Ocean’s Eleven is Scott Caan, who was finest often known as James’ son on the time, however has since proved his personal price as a recurring character on Entourage, starring alongside Invoice Murray in 2015’s Rock the Kasbah, and particularly from his Golden Globe-nominated function as Danny “Danno” Williams on the fashionable day reboot of Hawaii 5-0. There’s nothing forthcoming to report for the actor for the reason that common CBS crime procedural ended after ten years.
Eddie Jemison (Livingston Dell)
You may not have heard a lot about Eddie Jemison earlier than he performed surveillance specialist Livingston Dell in Ocean’s Eleven. Regardless of how roughly chances are you’ll have the option acknowledge him, the actor and musician has been in a fairly a number of issues it’s best to simply acknowledge, together with films like Bruce Almighty, TV sequence akin to Chicago Med, and some subsequent Steven Soderbergh movies. Jemison has already had one movie launched to this point in 2020 (first-person type motion comedy Burning Canine) and has two extra (For Prophet and Fluorescent Beast) within the works.
Shaobo Qin (Yen)
The solely performing credit in Shaobo Qin’s filmography are the Ocean’s movies, together with his killer, uncredited cameo in Ocean’s Eight. It is because his function because the Benedict Job’s “grease man” Yen is not any act as he first gained recognition as a performer from the internationally famend Peking Acrobats, which is how he was noticed and thought of to play the character within the movie. There is no such thing as a phrase on if he’ll proceed performing exterior of the heist franchise, nor if he’ll proceed touring with the Peking acrobats sooner or later.
Julia Roberts (Tess Ocean)
Steven Soderbergh directed Julia Roberts in an Oscar-winning efficiency in Erin Brockovich only a yr earlier than casting her as Tess, ex-wife of Danny Ocean and new lover of Terry Benedict in Ocean’s Eleven. But, within the a few years earlier than and since then, the mom of three has been a poster lady for Hollywood stardom, main acclaimed rom-coms like Fairly Lady, crime thrillers like Sleeping with the Enemy, and the whole lot in between. The Homecoming star presently has two tasks in pre-production: the dramatic thriller Little Bee and historic sequence Gaslit, which takes place within the wake of the Watergate scandal.
Andy Garcia (Terry Benedict)
Andy Garcia presents a masterclass in villainy in Ocean’s Eleven, particularly when you think about that his character, on line casino proprietor and heist goal Terry Benedict, is the one one really harmless right here and, but, you’re nonetheless irresistibly rooting for his defeat. Cuban-born Academy Award-nominee, who was beforehand forged as Kenan Thompson’s father-in-law within the Saturday Night time Dwell star’s self-titled sitcom, is bringing his versatility to a big number of upcoming tasks, together with a task as a priest within the teen drama Phrases on the Rest room Partitions, and we’ll hopefully, in the future, see him return to the director’s chair with Hemingway and Fuentes.
Bernie Mac (Frank Catton)
We solely have our reminiscences of Bernie Mac to stay up for, as he handed away on the age of 50 . Thankfully sufficient, the beloved comic and Golden Globe-nominated star of his personal self-titled sitcom was in a position to reprise his Ocean’s Eleven function as achieved blackjack seller and Benedict Job “inside man” Frank Catton in each of the movie’s 2004 and 2007 sequels earlier than his demise in 2008 on account of issues with pneumonia.
Carl Reiner (Saul Bloom)
Much more lately, we misplaced one other Ocean’s Eleven alum when Carl Reiner handed away on June 29, 2020, on the age of 98. Lengthy earlier than starring as veteran con man Saul Bloom within the trilogy, he was a seasoned veteran on the earth of comedy, from creating The Dick van Dyke Present, directing Steve Martin in The Jerk, and numerous different award-winning achievements on the massive and small display. Reiner most lately shared the character of “Grandfather” along with his son, Rob Reiner, in a serialized, quarantine-style remake of The Princess Bride.
Be sure you examine again for added data and updates in relation to this contemporary heist film traditional, in addition to much more check-ins with the casts of your favourite films and TV reveals, right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment