What The Ocean’s Eleven Cast Is Doing Now

Casey Affleck (Virgil Malloy)

Casey Affleck was finest often known as Ben’s youthful brother when he starred as getaway driver Virgil Malloy in Ocean’s Eleven, however has earned a repute on his personal as a novel filmmaker and gifted actor. But, what would have been the height of his profession additionally proved to be a low as years-old sexual assault allegations towards him started to resurface across the time he received his Finest Actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea. Affleck has since made a aware effort atone for his “unprofessional” habits and has been shifting ahead along with his lately introduced third directorial effort Far Vivid Star and performing in upcoming movies The World to Come and Each Breath You Take.