What The Original Hamilton Cast Is Doing Now

Exterior of his appearing work, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks For Me & You in 2018, that includes illustrations from Jonny Solar. Moreover, Miranda produced Within the Heights, a film adaptation of his musical of the identical title, which is anticipated to be launched later this yr. Miranda admits he is persevering with to work on it, significantly as the difference was delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, Miranda will bounce into the director’s chair quickly to make a Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick… Increase. He beforehand performed the lead position when it appeared on stage.

Miranda will produce Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake, and he’ll make new music with Alan Menken. He’ll additionally govt produce and compose The Kingkiller Chronicle and can present songs for Sony Footage Animation’s Vivo. He is additionally making a documentary with Norman Lear about actress Rita Moreno.