What The Original Hamilton Cast Is Doing Now

Go away a Remark
There are only some Broadways exhibits in its historic historical past which have reached the towering heights Hamilton has seen. In truth, Hamilton‘s success world wide would possibly really be unprecedented. The multi-award-winning musical smash hit from Lin-Manuel Miranda is a highly-acclaimed, extremely high-selling, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical smash. Whereas the manufacturing has toured nationwide, audiences world wide will lastly get to an opportunity to see the musical for themselves when Disney releases a filmed model of the unique 2015-2016 Broadway manufacturing in theaters on October 2021. Via this film, many people will lastly expertise the musical with its unique Broadway forged. Although within the years since this hit musical’s unique Broadway run, the present’s gifted forged has moved on to a number of thrilling initiatives. Let’s check out what they’ve carried out since their closing bow.
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton)
As the author of the e-book, music and lyrics, in addition to the title star, of Hamilton, this extremely profitable musical is undoubtedly Lin-Manuel Miranda’s child. Having beforehand received the Tony Award for Greatest Musical with Within the Heights, Miranda was already one of the crucial promising younger music skills on Broadway, however Hamilton proved to be an unbelievable triumph, propelling the actor/author into worldwide stardom. Miranda holds a Pulitzer Prize, an Emmy Award, three Tonys, three Grammys, a MacArthur Fellowship, and a Kennedy Middle Honor to his title. If he will get an Oscar (and he already has a nomination), he’ll formally be an EGOT. That is undeniably spectacular for the 40-year-old celebrity, and he is persevering with his ongoing profession ascension. Since stepping away from performing Hamilton repeatedly on Broadway, Miranda has stored himself busy with all kinds of recent and thrilling initiatives.
As an actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda starred in Mary Poppins Returns, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe award, Brooklyn 9-9, Curb Your Enthusiasm (as a variation of himself), Speech & Debate, His Darkish Supplies, Fosse/Verdon (which he helped govt produce), BoJack Horseman, and DuckTales. He additionally made an uncredited cameo in final yr’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He additionally appeared as a visitor and host on Saturday Evening Reside a pair occasions in the previous few years. Moreover, Miranda supplied music for 2016’s Moana, for which he obtained his aforementioned Oscar nomination. Miranda has additionally been working arduous to supply aid for these struggling in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. In 2018, the performer did a three-week run of his award-winning present in Puerto Rico to supply aid funds. The engagement was offered out in a matter of hours.
Exterior of his appearing work, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks For Me & You in 2018, that includes illustrations from Jonny Solar. Moreover, Miranda produced Within the Heights, a film adaptation of his musical of the identical title, which is anticipated to be launched later this yr. Miranda admits he is persevering with to work on it, significantly as the difference was delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, Miranda will bounce into the director’s chair quickly to make a Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick… Increase. He beforehand performed the lead position when it appeared on stage.
Miranda will produce Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake, and he’ll make new music with Alan Menken. He’ll additionally govt produce and compose The Kingkiller Chronicle and can present songs for Sony Footage Animation’s Vivo. He is additionally making a documentary with Norman Lear about actress Rita Moreno.
Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton)
As Eliza Hamilton, Phillipa Soo performed a outstanding position as the feminine lead in Hamilton. She was nominated for Greatest Actress on the Tonys in 2016, and she or he continues to work arduous on the stage and display screen. As an actress, Soo starred within the CBS collection, The Code, which aired for just one season. Shortly after Hamilton, Soo moved on to a different Broadway manufacturing. Particularly, she appeared in Amelie, which performed on and off Broadway in 2017, and The Parisian Girl, written by Beau Willimon (the creator of Netflix’s Home of Playing cards), which ran from 2017-2018. Not too long ago, Soo appeared in Tumacho, which appeared for a couple of month off-broadway this yr. She additionally supplied voices for Moana and starred in Right here and Now. She’ll subsequent be seen in The Damaged Coronary heart Gallery. Soo additionally married her husband, Steven Pasquale, in 2017.
Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr)
As Aaron Burr, the previous Vice President who’d fatefully kill Alexander Hamilton (spoilers for individuals who fell asleep in historical past class!), Leslie Odom Jr. performed a pivotal position in Hamilton. Positive sufficient, the achieved theater actor discovered extra fame since Hamilton‘s monumental success. He received Grammy and Tony Awards for his work within the sensational musical, and he is appeared in various motion pictures and TV exhibits following his Broadway run, together with The Good Spouse, One Greenback, and Homicide on the Orient Categorical. Most just lately, Odom Jr. performed one other well-known historic determine, William Nonetheless, in final yr’s Harriet, and he performed a task within the post-apocalyptic romance film, Solely. As a musician, Odom Jr. launched his second album in late 2016 with Merely Christmas. Additionally, this previous November, he launched his third album, titled Mr.
Moreover, as a musician, Leslie Odom Jr. sang “America the Stunning” throughout 2018’s Tremendous Bowl LII. In 2018, Odom Jr. launched his first e-book, titled Failing Up: Take Dangers, Purpose Increased, and By no means Cease Studying. He additionally grew to become a father with the start of his daughter, Lucille Ruby, in 2017.
As an actor, Odom Jr. will star in The Many Saints of Newark, Regina King’s One Evening in Miami, Sia’s Music, and Needle within the Timestack. Odom Jr. additionally lends his voice to the AppleTV animated collection, Central Park, and he starred in a comedy pilot alongside Kerry Washington.
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler)
As Angelica Schuyler, Renee Elise Goldsberry performed one of many most important characters in Hamilton. She received a Grammy for her work within the musical and she or he was additionally nominated for a Tony Award. An achieved actress who appeared on the stage and display screen in a number of noteworthy initiatives, together with the unique Broadway run of The Shade Purple, in addition to Lease and The Lion King, Goldsberry established herself earlier than Hamilton‘s well-known run. Previous to Hamilton, Goldsberry was seen in The Good Spouse and One Life to Reside, for which she obtained two Emmy nominations. Since Hamilton, she starred within the title position of HBO’s The Immortal Lifetime of Henrietta Lacks. She’s additionally a collection common on Altered Carbon and starred in The Home with a Clock on Its Partitions and A24’s Waves.
Christopher Jackson (George Washington)
As George Washington, the primary president of those United States of America, Christopher Jackson had an essential position in Hamilton. An achieved actor and musician, notably taking on the position of Simba throughout The Lion King‘s prolonged run on Broadway, whereas additionally enjoying components in After Midnight and Within the Heights‘ unique run, it was his Tony-nominated position in Hamilton that grew to become his greatest declare to fame — even with The Lion King‘s lead position on his resume. Whereas he beforehand appeared in Oz, Gossip Lady, and The Good Spouse previous to Hamilton, whereas additionally composing for Sesame Avenue, the Broadway sensation continued to open doorways. Following Hamilton, Jackson notably starred in a lead position on CBS’ Bull and he appeared in Netflix’s When They See Us. He additionally starred and sang in Moana.
Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson)
Within the twin position of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Daveed Diggs gave an electrifying pair of performances throughout Hamilton‘s unique run. The stage/display screen actor walked away with Grammy and Tony Awards for his work within the acclaimed musical, and Diggs grew to become one of many award-winning present’s greatest successes. Exterior of Hamilton, Diggs appeared in The Nice Down, Black-ish and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He additionally performed components in Surprise, Velvet Buzzsaw and Ferdinand. Most notably, Diggs co-wrote, produced and performed the lead within the indie dramedy, Blindspotting. He was nominated for an Impartial Spirit Award for this ardour challenge. He additionally supplied music for Zootopia and the short-lived collection, The Mayor, the latter of which he additionally produced. As a musician, he labored with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail within the freestyle rap group, Freestyle Love Supreme, a.ok.a. FLS.
Quickly, Daveed Diggs lends his voice to the upcoming Pixar film, Soul, and he’ll be seen in The Startling, with Melissa McCarthy and Timothy Olyphant. He additionally performs a personality within the upcoming AppleTV+ animated present, Central Park, and he did voice work for animated exhibits like Inexperienced Eggs & Ham, Bob’s Burgers, and Star Wars Resistance. Moreover, Diggs will play one of many lead roles within the upcoming TNT collection, Snowpiercer, based mostly on the 2013 movie of the identical title. He is additionally in talks to voice Sebastian in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison)
Within the twin position of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Okieriete Onaodowan performed a key pair of roles in Hamilton. Having established himself as an actor of the stage and display screen, Onaodowan continued to develop his resume after the present’s unbelievable success. On TV, Onaodowan appeared in Women, Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit, and The Get Down. He presently performs a most important position in Station 19, a spin-off of Gray’s Anatomy. Moreover, on Broadway, Onaodowan appeared in Natasha, Pierre, and the Nice Comet of 1812.
Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton)
Within the twin position of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Anthony Ramos is a younger actor with a number of expertise who boosted his appearing/music profession tremendously by way of Hamilton. Since then, Ramos has appeared in A Star is Born, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Will & Grace, Patti Cake$, Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, and, most just lately, Trolls World Tour. He’ll additionally quickly be seen within the Sundance movie, Summertime, and he’ll star in Sincere Thief and within the lead position of Within the Heights, which reconnects him with Lin-Manuel Miranda. He is additionally engaged to fellow Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Jonathan Groff (King George III)
As King George III, Jonathan Groff performed one of many central antagonists in Hamilton throughout its unique Broadway run. Whereas a number of actors performed the position throughout its off-broadway run, and a number of other extra took over throughout its continued presence on Broadway, Groff could be the actor folks mostly affiliate to this deliciously nasty position. Previous to Hamilton, Groff performed the lead in Spring Awakening, and he obtained a Tony nomination for this efficiency. He was additionally recognized for voicing Kristoff in Frozen and he performed the lead in HBO’s underrated Wanting, in addition to roles in Boss and Glee. Since Hamilton, Groff starred in Netflix’s Mindhunter and reprised his position as Kristoff in Frozen II. Moreover, in 2017, Groff appeared in 36 Questions, one of many first musical podcasts. He’s additionally starring in The Matrix 4.
Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds)
Within the twin roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Jasmine Cephas Jones performed within the Grammy-winning forged of Hamilton. For the reason that present’s extremely profitable run, she continues to work on the stage and display screen. In theater, Jones just lately appeared within the off-broadway manufacturing of Cyrano final yr. On tv, she was seen on HBO’s Women and in a reoccurring position on Mrs. Fletcher. She has additionally appeared in motion pictures like Marriage Story, Blindspotting, and, most just lately, The {Photograph}, and she or he’s set to be seen in Sincere Thief and One Evening in Miami. She’s additionally star within the TV collection #Freerayshawn. Moreover, as talked about earlier, Jones is engaged to fellow Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.
Who’s your favourite Hamilton performer? Inform us within the feedback.
Add Comment