What The Rocketman Cast Is Doing Now

The Elton John biopic Rocketman was simply among the finest movies of 2019. I may write a whole ebook on how Taron Egerton not receiving an Oscar nomination for this position was one of many Academy’s largest crimes in current historical past. Did they not see how a lot Taron gave to that position? He was robbed of his second to shine on the Oscars, however his supporting forged additionally deserved extra recognition as nicely. Rocketman’s supporting forged consists of Jamie Bell (additionally actually wanted a finest supporting nomination), Bryce Dallas Howard, and Richard Madden.