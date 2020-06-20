What The Scrubs Cast Is Doing Now

Go away a Remark
Over the course of its turbulent tv run, Scrubs turned the little present that might. Regardless of inconsistent rankings, a station that by no means actually knew what to do with it, a shifting date-and-time slot, a cancellation or two, and a community change, amongst different issues, Invoice Lawrence’s beloved hospital dramedy surprisingly made it to 9 seasons — though the final season, which turned a delicate reboot, was contested amongst followers.
Nonetheless, within the sequence that turned Zach Braff right into a family identify, Scrubs turned a lovably charming, heartfelt comedy-dramedy on the medical career, with its real-life setting, relatable characters and high-concept comedy blended with lifelike pathos, incomes a cult following and a loyal fandom. It has been a bit over a decade since we final noticed the medical doctors, resident nurses and different workers members of Sacred Coronary heart Hospital — in case you can imagine it. Here is what Scrubs solid is doing now.
Zach Braff (Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian)
As Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian, the fanciful, good-hearted protagonist/narrator of Scrubs who’s liable to daydreams, Zach Braff gave his most recognizable efficiency in Scrubs. Following the present’s finish in 2010, Braff continued to separate his time between movie and TV. He had a supporting function in 2013’s Ouncesthe Nice and Highly effective and he starred within the 2012 drama The Coloration of Time, whereas additionally making appearances in The Exes, Cougar City, Group, Undateable, Inside Amy Schumer, and BoJack Horseman, the place he voiced a fictionalized model of himself. Notably, although, Braff has been spending extra time behind-the-camera. He co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in his sophomore movie, Want I Was Right here, which had a controversial Kickstarter marketing campaign. He additionally directed the 2017 studio comedy, Going In Type. Moreover, Braff headlined, produced, and directed the short-lived ABC sequence, Alex Inc.
Up subsequent, Zach Braff is ready to be seen within the motion movie, The Comeback Path, and the drama, Percy. Moreover, following his tenure on Scrubs, Braff made some appearances on the stage. He starred within the 2011 manufacturing of All New Folks, which he additionally wrote. He additionally acquired the lead function in 2014’s musical adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, which fittingly confirmed on Broadway. Additionally, earlier this yr, Braff began the podcast, Pretend Docs, Actual Associates, with Donald Faison the place they re-watch Scrubs episode-by-episode and share their ideas, anecdotes, and recollections making the episode. In his private life, Braff is courting actress Florence Pugh, which has additionally sparked controversy. Pugh lately addressed it on her social media account.
Sarah Chalke (Dr. Elliot Reid)
Because the eccentric-yet-lovable Dr. Elliot Reid, the passionate (if clumsy) Sacred Coronary heart physician who has an on-again/off-again relationship with J.D., Sarah Chalke was one in all our major leads in Scrubs. A former baby actress beforehand recognized finest for Roxanne, Chalke has been appearing for years, although Scrubs was one in all her most well-known initiatives. For the reason that present’s run, Chalke was notably seen in reoccurring roles in How I Met Your Mom and Cougar City, additionally from Invoice Lawrence. She was the lead within the short-lived ABC sequence How To Reside With Your Mother and father (For The Relaxation Of Your Life) and he or she had main components in Speechless and Backstrom. She additionally starred in Mom’s Day and Netflix’s The Flawed Missy.
Chalke at the moment lends her voice to Grownup Swim’s Rick & Morty. She’ll quickly be star within the drama sequence, Firefly Lane, from Lawrence as effectively.
Donald Faison (Dr. Chris Turk)
Because the charismatic Dr. Chris Turk, the easygoing surgeon as Sacred Coronary heart Hospital who has been J.D.’s finest buddy and roommate since school, Donald Faison shared an unlimited quantity of chemistry with Zach Braff, and he is simply one of the likable and successful characters on Scrubs.
Previous to Scrubs, Faison was finest recognized for Clueless, each the 1995 movie and the tv sequence of the identical identify, in addition to Bear in mind the Titans, and Ready to Exhale. Following his time on the NBC/ABC sequence, Faison starred within the TV Land sitcom The Exes, and he appeared in Skyline, Kick-Ass 2, Pitch Excellent, and Zach Braff’s Want I Was Right here. Faison additionally voices Hype Fazon on Star Wars Resistance, in a task written for him particularly. Not too long ago, the actor starred in ABC’s short-lived Emergence. He co-hosts the Scrubs podcast, Pretend Docs, Actual Associates, with Braff.
John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox)
Because the curmudgeon Dr. Perry Cox, the seasoned, sarcastic Sacred Coronary heart physician who turned J.D.’s unwitting mentor, John C. McGinley performed a considerable function in Scrubs. A veteran character actor who appeared in Level Break, Workplace House, Se7en, Platoon, Wall Road, and extra earlier than his time in Scrubs, this efficiency turned McGinley’s most commonly-known half, along with his prickly-yet-charming demeanor turning into as oddly endearing to us because it was to J.D.
Since hanging up his robes, McGinley stored primarily to TV. He is had reoccurring roles in WordGirl, Burn Discover, and, as of final yr, Chicago P.D. McGinley additionally reunited with Invoice Lawrence for TBS’ short-lived multi-camera sitcom, Floor Flooring. He additionally performed the lead in IFC’s horror-comedy sequence, Stan In opposition to Evil and starred in 42, Alex Cross, The Belko Experiment, and Battle of the Sexes. In 2014, McGinley appeared on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross.
Neil Flynn (The Janitor)
Because the elusive The Janitor, who would possibly’ve been named Glen Matthews, Neil Flynn performed an avid trickster who was always avoiding work and pulling pranks on the assorted medical doctors and workers members of Sacred Coronary heart Hospital. As soon as meant to be a figment of J.D.’s creativeness, Flynn’s function in Scrubs grew because the present continued. He turned a fundamental solid member for a lot of the present’s run, although his backstory and different private particulars have been made mysterious by his recurring mendacity.
Additionally recognized for Imply Women, in addition to The Fugitive, Magnolia, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium, and extra, Flynn was notably seen in ABC’s The Center when Scrubs wrapped up. That community sitcom additionally ran for a really very long time, wrapping up in 2018. Now, Flynn stars in NBC’s new sitcom, Abby’s. He additionally did a voice function in Hulu’s Photo voltaic Opposites.
Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa)
As Carla Espionsa, the pinnacle nurse of Sacred Coronary heart’s Intensive Care Unit who finally marries and has youngsters with Turk, Judy Reyes was a pointy, dryly humorous persona in Scrubs. Following Scrubs, Reyes picked up a number one function in Lifetime’s Devious Maids. She additionally appeared in Jane the Virgin, Regulation & Order: SVU, iZombie, Recent Off The Boat, Blue Bloods, Search Get together, Higher Issues, and Succession. Reyes additionally seems on One Day at a Time. Since 2017, Reyes has performed a starring function in TNT’s crime dramedy, Claws. The sequence was renewed for a fourth and remaining season, although its manufacturing was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. She’ll subsequent be seen within the drama, Sorta Like A Rock Star.
Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso)
As Dr. Bob Kelso, the Chief of Drugs who has two thumbs and normally would not give a crap, Ken Jenkins was a persistent a part of Scrubs‘ long-running historical past. Although finally a supporting character, his presence loomed largely over the sequence, offering many each comedic and dramatic scenes. With over 100 credit to his identify, Jenkins has been a hard-working actor all through his profession, showing in a number of noteworthy motion pictures and exhibits. Since Scrubs, Jenkins had a reoccurring function in Cougar City, in addition to distinguished roles in Black-ish, Gravity Falls, and Netflix’s A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions. He additionally appeared in HBO’s All of the Manner. Jenkins was most lately concerned within the Sundance comedy Women Weekend, which was directed by Kyra Sedgwick.
Robert Maschio (Dr. Todd “The Todd” Quinlan)
As Dr. Todd Quinlan, higher referred to as “The Todd,” Robert Maschio’s crass, assured macho-man with an overactive lubido not often took the middle stage however his antics have been a continuing supply of rambunctious hilarity. For the reason that present ended, Maschio hasn’t picked up as a lot appearing work as his friends. He does the occasional movie or tv gig, notably with roles in Undatable, Bones, and Males at Work, however it seems Maschio has made a little bit of a profession shift.
Particularly, Maschio is outwardly in actual property now, although he’s additionally on Cameo. If in case you have $95 to spare, you may get a customized response!
Sam Lloyd (Ted Buckland)
As Ted Buckland, Sacred Coronary heart’s sad-sack lawyer whose life was full of hilariously miserable anecdotes, Sam Lloyd was a darkly humorous presence on Scrubs. Exterior of Scrubs, Lloyd additionally starred in Determined Housewives, Cougar City, The Center, Fashionable Household, Bones, Shameless, Dr. Ken, and American Housewife.
Tragically, in early 2019, Lloyd was identified with inoperable mind most cancers, which was later revealed to be metastatic lung most cancers that unfold all through his physique. His spouse had additionally lately given start to their first baby across the time of this devastating prognosis. On April 30th, 2020, Lloyd handed away in Los Angeles at 56. A number of Scrubs writers and solid and crew members expressed their condolences and supplied ideas and happier recollections of their time spent with the belated actor, celebrating his type coronary heart, pleasant spirit, and heat persona. He’s actually missed.
Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan)
As Jordan Sullivan, a board member of Sacred Hospital and the ex-wife of Dr. Perry Cox with an advanced relationship to the hard-to-please physician, Christa Miller had a standout supporting function in Scrubs. Married to creator Invoice Lawrence, Miller was most notably seen in The Drew Carey Present previous to her look on Scrubs, although this hospital sequence finally turned her second most-commonly recognized efficiency. Following Scrubs‘ finish, Miller labored together with her husband as soon as extra with ABC/TBS’ Cougar City, the place she acquired a bigger function within the proceedings. Moreover, Miller appeared in episodes of Undateable and Whiskey Cavalier, and he or she additionally had a task in 2018’s residence invasion thriller, Breaking In.
Dave Franco (Cole Aaronson)
Although he is higher recognized for his work that adopted, Dave Franco briefly appeared in Scrubs throughout its remaining season as Cole Aaronson. Having performed minor roles in varied movies and exhibits earlier than his time in Invoice Lawrence’s long-running hospital sequence, Scrubs was one in all Franco’s first main roles, although he’d be higher remembered for his different initiatives.
Notably, Franco starred in 21 Soar Road, Nerve, The Catastrophe Artist, If Beale Road May Speak, 6 Underground, the Neighbors motion pictures, and the Now You See Me motion pictures, to call a couple of. He additionally performed voice roles in The LEGO Film and The LEGO Ninjango Film. Subsequent, Franco’s directorial debut, The Rental, a horror-thriller he additionally co-wrote, comes out on July 24th. He is additionally set to star in Quibi’s The Now. It was lately introduced that Now You See Me 3 is in improvement. He is married to Alison Brie.
Eliza Coupe (Denise “Jo” Mahoney)
As Denise Mahoney, a brand new resident physican of New Sacred Coronary heart Hospital who bothered J.D. together with her callous persona, Eliza Coupe was a late-in-the-game addition for Scrubs. Becoming a member of the medical present for its final two seasons, she did not have as lengthy a keep as a few of her different solid members, although she would go on to star in another standard TV sequence. Notably, Coupe performed one of many leads in Completely happy Endings, one other turbulent dramedy with a loyal fanbase. Coupe additionally performed a number one function in USA’s short-lived comedy sequence, Benched. The actress additionally had distinguished roles in exhibits like Informal, Quantico, Home of Lies, The Mindy Venture, and Superstore. She will be able to at the moment be seen in Hulu’s sci-fi comedy sequence, Future Man.
