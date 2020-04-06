What The Social Network Cast Is Doing Now

This may occasionally come as a shock, however The Social Network might be ten years outdated this 12 months. It appears like simply yesterday that everybody was obsessive about the biographical drama in regards to the founding of Fb and the individuals behind the creation of the world’s largest social media community. With David Fincher behind the digicam, Aaron Sorkin writing the biting dialogue, the rating from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and the insane solid, it is no shock. Talking of The Social Network solid, it is insane to look again on a film the included Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Brenda Tune, and a who’s who of younger Hollywood expertise.