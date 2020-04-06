What The Social Network Cast Is Doing Now

Go away a Remark
This may occasionally come as a shock, however The Social Network might be ten years outdated this 12 months. It appears like simply yesterday that everybody was obsessive about the biographical drama in regards to the founding of Fb and the individuals behind the creation of the world’s largest social media community. With David Fincher behind the digicam, Aaron Sorkin writing the biting dialogue, the rating from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and the insane solid, it is no shock. Talking of The Social Network solid, it is insane to look again on a film the included Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Brenda Tune, and a who’s who of younger Hollywood expertise.
Most, if not the entire movie’s younger and proficient cast-members have been fairly busy over the previous decade, and proceed to entertain and enthrall audiences on the massive display screen, tv units, and stage productions all over the world. And since The Social Network might be returning to Netflix in April 2020, now could be the right time to look again on the solid and see what they’re doing now.
Justin Timberlake (Sean Parker)
Justin Timberlake gave probably the greatest performances of his profession along with his portrayal of Napster co-founder Sean Parker in The Social Network. Launched as an investor with a “billion-dollar” imaginative and prescient for the social media platform, Timberlake’s dramatized model of the notorious billionaire rapidly turns into the de facto antagonist of the movie as he pushes Fb co-founder Eduardo Saverin out of the image and vegetation concepts within the head of Mark Zuckerberg.
Timberlake was in the midst of a four-year hiatus from the music trade when he appeared in David Fincher’s 2010 masterpiece, however has since turned his focus again to his pop profession and flicks that give him an opportunity to point out off his vocal abilities. The former NSYNC member was presupposed to have one other field workplace success with the Trolls World Tour in April 2020, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sequel to the 2016 Trolls might be launched digitally the identical month it was presupposed to debut in theaters.
Jesse Eisenberg (Mark Zuckerberg)
Jesse Eisenberg had already made a reputation for himself in comedies like Adventureland and Zombieland by the point he took on the position of Fb founder Mark Zuckerberg within the Oscar-nominated drama. Although some critics and people who know the real-life Zuckerberg weren’t the largest followers of Eisenberg’s portrayal of the younger billionaire, the efficiency earned the actor an Oscar nomination for Finest Actor.
Within the years following the discharge of The Social Network, Eisenberg has been fairly busy with roles like Lex Luthor in Batman V. Superman: Daybreak Of Justice and Justice League, in addition to the 2019 followup to Zombieland. Eisenberg’s newest undertaking is the biographical drama, Resistance, which is predicated on Marcel Marceau, an aspiring mime well-known for combating within the French Jewish Resistance throughout World Conflict II.
Andrew Garfield (Eduardo Saverin)
Andrew Garfield performs Eduardo Saverin, one of many founders of the unique model of Fb, which is proven in nice element within the early goings of the movie. All through the film, Garfield’s abilities will be seen in a variety of key scenes, most notably the confrontation with Mark Zuckerberg at Fb’s headquarters after Saverin is actually compelled out of the corporate due to the meddling of Sean Parker.
Within the years following his portrayal of the Fb co-founder, Garfield has gone on to take a variety of attention-grabbing roles, together with Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Wonderful Spider-Man and its sequel The Wonderful Spider-Man 2. Garfield has three movie tasks within the works, together with the Gia Coppola image Mainstream, Michel Showalter’s The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Increase!, all of which do not at present have a launch date.
Brenda Tune (Christy Lee)
Brenda Tune, who’s most recognized for her appearances in a number of Disney Channel unique exhibits, took on a unique kind of position when she was solid because the fictionalized character, Christy Lee, within the retelling of Fb’s childhood. Portraying the love curiosity of Eduardo Saverin, Lee is credited within the film with the phrase “Fb me” because the platform begins to achieve in reputation.
Following her look in The Social Network, Tune went on to star in a variety of films and tv collection like Scandal, New Lady, and Dads, earlier than signing on to hitch the solid of the Hulu unique collection Dollface with Kat Dennings. The comedy collection was lately picked up for a second season.
Armie Hammer (Cameron And Tyler Winklevoss)
Armie Hammer was a comparatively unknown actor when he was solid to painting Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (with the assistance of Josh Pence as a physique stand-in for Tyler) in The Social Network. Like within the film, the Winklevoss twins sued Mark Zuckerberg for stealing their ConnectU thought, and settled for $65 million in 2008.
Since enjoying the equivalent twins, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer has gone on to star in main studio releases like The Lone Ranger and offbeat darkish comedies like Sorry To Hassle You. Hammer is at present slated to seem in Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptation Loss of life On The Nile, in addition to the Nicholas Jarecki thriller Dreamland, Bean Wheatley romance Rebecca, and even a Taika Waititi image Subsequent Objective Wins.
Dakota Johnson (Amelia Ritter)
It is simple to neglect that Dakota Johnson was briefly featured in The Social Network as Amelia Ritter, a Stanford scholar who sleeps with Sean Parker when his character is first launched. Although it is a small position, the scene helped introduce the billionaire to Fb. The relaxation is historical past.
Following her minor position within the film, Dakota Johnson went on to realize superstardom within the Fifty Shades Of Gray franchise. Along with enjoying Anastasia Steele, Johnson has additionally popped up in movies just like the 2018 remake of Dario Argento’s horror traditional Suspiria and the surprisingly participating Dangerous Occasions At The El Royale. The daughter of Melanie Griffinh and Don Johnson is subsequent slated to seem in Nisha Ganatra’s dramatic comedy The Excessive Notice.
Rooney Mara (Erica Albright)
It solely took one scene to show Rooney Mara into a comparatively unknown actress to a star within the making after breaking Jesse Eisenberg’s coronary heart and ego within the opening shot of The Social Network. Mara’s character, Erica Albright, fed up with Mark Zuckerberg’s obsession with “ultimate golf equipment” and wanting so desperately to be appreciated by his friends, breaks issues off along with her one-time boyfriend and helps usher within the Fb everyone knows at present.
Mara went on to work with director David Fincher once more within the 2011 remake of The Lady With The Dragon Tattoo and since then has shared the display screen with everybody from Jude Regulation in Facet Results to Cate Blanchett in Carol, who she might be showing alongside once more in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, which doesn’t but have a launch date.
Rashida Jones (Marylin Delpy)
Rashida Jones pops up a number of occasions all through the Fb drama as Marylin Delpy, a junior member of Zuckerberg’s authorized workforce in the course of the Saverin lawsuit. Delpy comes off as the one character within the film who sees previous the persona of Mark Zuckerberg and sees him as a lonely and severely shattered founding father of main platform.
Jones was already a star by the point she was solid because the younger lawyer due to her position as Karen Filippelli on the hit comedy collection The Workplace. The daughter of music icon Quincy Jones would go on to seem in dozens of flicks and tv exhibits over the following 10 years, together with Parks And Recreation. She can be slated to seem within the upcoming Sofia Coppola drama On The Rocks and the brand new Netflix collection #blackAF, which she additionally government produced.
Max Minghella (Divya Narendra)
Featured principally alongside the Winklevoss twins for a lot of his time within the film, Max Minghella’s portrayal of American businessman and ConnectU founder Divya Narendra is likely one of the primary sources of battle for Zuckerberg by way of the 2010 drama.
Minghella would go on to seem in movies resembling The Ides Of March, The Internship, and Teen Spirit following his efficiency as Narendra. He’s at present a member of the principle solid of the Hulu collection The Handmaid’s Story, the place he performs Nick Blaine.
Joseph Mazzello (Dustin Moskovitz)
Joseph Mazzello has a means of displaying up in films which can be cultural milestones earlier than seemingly disappearing off the face of the earth till his subsequent huge position. He did this with Jurassic Park in 1993 after which once more in 2010 along with his position as Dustin Moskovitz in The Social Network. Moskovitz is likely one of the founders of Fb and will be seen all through the early happenings of the film serving to Zuckerberg get the location off the bottom.
Since displaying up in David Fincher’s 2010 biographical drama, Mazzello has gone on to make appearances in tv collection like Justified and Individual Of Curiosity, in addition to movie roles like his portrayal of Queen bassist John Deacon within the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
Nicely, that is what the principle solid of The Social Network has been as much as within the years because the Oscar-winning movie’s preliminary launch. In the event that they ever make a followup to the David Fincher drama, let’s hope they create again a few of this stellar solid.
