What The True Blood Cast Is Doing Now

Carrie Preston acquired an Emmy nomination in 2016 for her visitor position on The Good Spouse, a present she beforehand received an Emmy for in 2013. Carrie Preston has had a busy profession after True Blood. She appeared in a sequence known as Happyish in 2015. From 2010 to 2016, she had a recurring position on The Good Spouse. She additionally had a recurring position on Particular person of Curiosity from 2012 to 2016. In 2017 to 2018, she reprised her position as Elsbeth Tascioni in The Good Spouse spin-off The Good Combat. In 2017, she landed a lead position in Claws. A fourth and remaining season of Claws is predicted to drop on TNT in 2020.