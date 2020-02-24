What The Walking Dead Showrunner Is Saying About Missing Characters After Midseason Premiere

Go away a Remark
Spoiler warning for anybody who hasn’t but watched The Walking Dead’s Season 10 winter premiere!
Months after leaving followers with a cave stuffed with walkers within the midseason finale, The Walking Dead returned to AMC for a winter premiere full of impenetrable darkness, horrible Carol selections, and weirdly erotic interactions between Negan and Alpha. When the mud was considerably settled by the top of the episode, not everybody managed to flee the caverns earlier than the dynamite explosion introduced all of it crashing down, with the fates of Nadia Hilker’s Magna and Lauren Ridloff’s Connie left up within the air. (Or down beneath the bottom, because it had been.)
To be anticipated, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang did not absolutely present full solutions for this newest cliffhanger, although what she did say ought to give audiences an honest quantity of religion that issues may go out for Magna and Connie. In Kang’s phrases:
It is an episode the place simply the ramifications of the whole lot that occurred within the cave simply ripple out by means of the season. There are two folks that acquired buried inside the cave, whether or not alive or lifeless, our individuals do not know. That triggers the subsequent set of adventures for Daryl the place he, on the search, goes to search out some issues which can be sudden. And I feel emotionally, for our characters, simply the query of whether or not they’re alive or lifeless actually has numerous impression on them going ahead. We’ll finally discover out the destiny of Magna and Connie. However within the meantime, there’s numerous our characters reminiscent of Carol, who’re residing with the guilt, or people who find themselves activated to attempt to discover them, or simply take care of the emotional fallout from it.
Whereas the scenario may clearly spin in a extra miserable consequence afterward, I feel it is at the very least a secure wager at this very second that Magna and Connie did certainly survive the cave-in, and shall be looking for an alternate escape route in future episodes. That stated, it does not sound like viewers are going to witness a lot of that hunt, since The Walking Dead very a lot likes to make followers fearful about lacking characters.
Clearly, Daryl goes to be taking cost in relation to monitoring them down, and I’d assume Kelly shall be in on these mini-missions as properly. It’s going to be attention-grabbing to see what sudden discoveries he makes whereas looking. Might Daryl probably uncover Negan and Alpha within the act of lovemaking? Will he discover another person within the cave system apart from Magna and Connie? Or was Angela Kang speaking about one thing totally different when giving the above reply to Insider?
Might or not it’s that Daryl goes to make the self-realization that he has THOSE sorts of emotions for Connie? That would definitely ship the fanbase into the stratosphere, contemplating The Walking Dead has purposefully stored Daryl’s storylines from straying too far into romantic territories prior to now. It is fairly clear that these two characters have a bond that is stronger than no matter odors are coming from Daryl’s unwashed mane.
To that finish, Angela Kang was requested about making an attempt to arrange a rivalry between totally different sections of the Walking Dead fandom, notably the Carol-and-Daryl shippers and the Connie-and-Daryl shippers. Sadly for followers already sharpening their fangs and fingernails, the purpose with this cliffhanger wasn’t to encourage animosity. In Kang’s phrases:
We’re not making an attempt to pit any shippers in opposition to one another. . . . So there is not any, actually amongst the characters, there is not any kind of animosity, which provides to the sense of disgrace and ache and guilt, and the whole lot for Carol, as a result of it is any individual that she knew was vital to Daryl no matter whether or not he’s snug saying something about it, or whether or not he is conscious, or no matter it’s. They [Connie and Daryl], on the very least, have a friendship that issues. And for Carol, she actually likes Connie too. And so it is very painful for her to assume that any hurt might need befallen Connie because of her actions.
These phrases make sense, after all, given how Carol (fairly righteously) blamed herself for the sequence of occasions resulting in the explosion that induced the cave-in. After Daryl expressly requested for her belief and honesty earlier within the episode, Carol adopted her vengeful conscience on a solo outing that put everybody’s lives in danger, which isn’t one thing you’d anticipate from the one particular person within the group affected by claustrophobia.
In any case, I can not think about that many followers on the market expect Daryl and Carol’s relationship to take any noteworthy leaps ahead within the close to future, since he’ll be busy in search of Magna and Connie, whereas she’ll possible be in search of her subsequent likelihood to carry ache and panic to Alpha and the Whisperers. Possibly these two missions will come collectively in order that Daryl and Carol can discover some frequent floor once more.
What do you guys assume will occur with Magna and Connie? Are they going to flee the caves comparatively unscathed, or is The Walking Dead setting viewers up for some heartache in upcoming episodes? Will this plotline have something to do with Michonne’s eventual exit or Lauren Cohan’s return as Maggie? Tell us your ideas within the feedback beneath!
Now that it has returned for the again half of Season 10, The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET.
