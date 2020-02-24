What The Walking Dead Showrunner Is Saying About Missing Characters After Midseason Premiere

We’re not making an attempt to pit any shippers in opposition to one another. . . . So there is not any, actually amongst the characters, there is not any kind of animosity, which provides to the sense of disgrace and ache and guilt, and the whole lot for Carol, as a result of it is any individual that she knew was vital to Daryl no matter whether or not he’s snug saying something about it, or whether or not he is conscious, or no matter it’s. They [Connie and Daryl], on the very least, have a friendship that issues. And for Carol, she actually likes Connie too. And so it is very painful for her to assume that any hurt might need befallen Connie because of her actions.