What The Walking Dead’s Phone Message About Rick Meant

Spoilers beneath for The Walking Dead’s newest episode, “What We Grow to be.”
One of many largest questions that almost each Walking Useless fan has been asking for the previous 12 months and a half is principally “What occurred to Rick Grimes?” Andrew Lincoln’s open-ended farewell in Season 9 marked the top of an period for the AMC drama, and the adjustments saved coming in Season 10, with co-star Danai Gurira additionally making her personal everlasting exit. Fortunately, showrunner Angela Kang & Co. ended Michonne’s story on a hopeful be aware that rekindled her religion that Rick continues to be alive. And that be aware got here through an outdated iPhone.
After an eventful episode that includes a most annoying jimson weed journey inside an deserted Navy base, Michonne found a pair of Rick’s signature boots inside a storage room. Then, astonishingly sufficient, she discovered a much more conspicuous clue inside an deserted boat: an outdated telephone with Michonne and Judith’s likenesses etched into the entrance glass, together with Rick’s identify and a message written in Japanese characters. Here is what that message truly meant:
Consider just a little bit longer.
Showrunner Angela Kang shared that replace with Insider, and whereas she did not delve into precisely how that message was meant to be perceived, both by Michonne or by audiences, she did present a extra normal rationalization for why these discoveries have been included in Danai Gurira’s swan track episode.
One factor that emerged early on as feeling critically necessary to all of us on the writing aspect in addition to Danai was the concept of concrete proof of Rick’s presence and a route to go in. The boots are an iconic a part of Rick’s costume, would’ve been on his particular person on the time of the bridge explosion, and could be instantly recognizable to Michonne, in order that’s how we got here to have this primary clue. The telephone is clearly a touch at some bigger story that befell.
A bigger story certainly. After Rick was taken away by helicopter at Jadis’ request, it appeared as if he would have been taken someplace way more distant than the island the place Kevin Carroll’s Virgil took Michonne. But it surely seems as if he undoubtedly ended up there in some unspecified time in the future, until somebody took the time to ship solely his boots to the Naval base for no matter motive. (I do know somebody out there’s already theorizing about whether or not or not the a number of teams listed on the bottom’s map correspond to the helicopter group’s efforts.)
It may be assumed that Rick was transported to or from the bottom through the ship that Virgil informed Michonne about, contemplating that is the place she discovered the telephone. One has to marvel if there have been different issues in there that have been his that he solely gained possession of after being taken away, with Michonne utterly unaware. The telephone may not have even been fairly sufficient proof to persuade her if solely Rick’s identify was on it, or if solely Michonne and Judith’s photos have been on it. However the mixture was undoubtedly sufficient.
However is that this a message from Rick or a message to Rick? It would seemingly find yourself being defined because the latter, for the reason that telephone wasn’t precisely left in an apparent spot for Michonne to search out it. In my thoughts, whoever made it in all probability had contact with Michonne and Judith, or at the very least witnessed them from afar (maybe from a low-flying helicopter), after which despatched the message to Rick with a purpose of conserving his spirits up. It is solely unclear what sort of spirits he’d be in at this level, however I am positive he is had some low moments through the years with out his family members round.
It is possible that the telephone message and different parts can be defined and resolved within the upcoming characteristic movies that former Walking Useless showrunner is placing collectively for Andrew Lincoln. Neither Danai Gurira nor anybody else has absolutely confirmed that Michonne (or Norman Reedus’ Daryl) can be part of the films, however it’s very seemingly going to occur, even when we do not know when that can be.
The Walking Useless will proceed Season 10 Michonne-free on Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET.
