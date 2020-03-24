What The Walking Dead’s Phone Message About Rick Meant

However is that this a message from Rick or a message to Rick? It would seemingly find yourself being defined because the latter, for the reason that telephone wasn’t precisely left in an apparent spot for Michonne to search out it. In my thoughts, whoever made it in all probability had contact with Michonne and Judith, or at the very least witnessed them from afar (maybe from a low-flying helicopter), after which despatched the message to Rick with a purpose of conserving his spirits up. It is solely unclear what sort of spirits he’d be in at this level, however I am positive he is had some low moments through the years with out his family members round.