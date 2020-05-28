What These 90s SNL Cast Members Are Doing Now

Cheri Oteri

When you do not bear in mind Cheri Oteri by title, you would possibly as one-half of an enthusiastic cheerleading duo with Will Ferrell or for her spot-on Barbara Walters impression throughout her 1995-2000 SNL. Moreover, you would possibly acknowledge her as Gail Hailstorm in Scary Film, the voice of Sleeping Magnificence in Shrek the Third, or from her 2016 Scream Queens look. Amongst her forthcoming roles from in entrance of the digital camera or throughout the recording studio, Oteri is a part of a voice forged together with Katherine McNamara and Steve Gutenberg for The Adventures of Bunny Bravo and can share the display screen with Jeremy Piven and Taryn Manning within the indie comedy Crabs in a Bucket.