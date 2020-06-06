What These Former Doctor Who Cast Members Are Doing Now

David Tennant (Tenth Doctor)

Regardless of handing of the function of The Doctor to Matt Smith in 2010, David Tennant has remained connected to the franchise in a variety of methods since then. He appeared within the 2013 particular The Day of the Doctor alongside a number of different incarnations of the long-lasting character, in addition to in a number of Doctor Who radio dramas through the years, with the latest popping out in 2019. Within the years following his departure from the collection, Tennant has made a reputation for himself together with his depictions of extra villainous roles, like Kilgrave in Jessica Jones and the upcoming Dennis Nilsen biographical miniseries Des, which is able to comply with the Scottish serial killer’s reign of terror. Oh, and I might be remiss if I did not point out his time as Scrooge McDuck on the brand new DuckTales.