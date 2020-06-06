What These Former Doctor Who Cast Members Are Doing Now

Go away a Remark
For practically 60 years (together with some prolonged breaks), the BBC science-fiction spectacle Doctor Who has offered a few of the most extremely regarded and well-versed actors to ever grace tv units around the globe. Folks like Matt Smith, David Tennant and Karen Gillan all grew to become worldwide superstars after they appeared on the worldwide phenomenon. However what are they to date?
Really, you possibly can ask that query for any variety of the previous Doctor Who forged members, whether or not they performed one of many Docs or their trusty companions. And whereas it will be excellent to meet up with the entire earlier Docs (those who’re nonetheless alive, that’s) and the remainder of the forged, there merely is not sufficient time on this planet or a TARDIS giant sufficient to deal with the handfuls upon dozens of actors who’ve taken half in Doctor Who through the years. However that does not imply we will not spotlight a few of the most notable figures from the sci-fi/fantasy present. So with out losing any extra time, let’s get began, lets?
Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor)
Maybe one of the crucial fashionable actors to tackle the function of The Doctor for the reason that 2005 Doctor Who revival, Matt Smith performed the titular from 2010 and 2014 earlier than handing issues off to his successor. Since leaving the BBC collection, Smith has gone on to have a profitable profession on tv together with his flip as Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown, in addition to on stage with Lungs. The English actor has two main movie tasks set to hit theaters in 2021: the Marvel film Morbius and Edgar Wright’s subsequent function Final Evening In Soho, each of which had their releases delayed within the final a number of months.
David Tennant (Tenth Doctor)
Regardless of handing of the function of The Doctor to Matt Smith in 2010, David Tennant has remained connected to the franchise in a variety of methods since then. He appeared within the 2013 particular The Day of the Doctor alongside a number of different incarnations of the long-lasting character, in addition to in a number of Doctor Who radio dramas through the years, with the latest popping out in 2019. Within the years following his departure from the collection, Tennant has made a reputation for himself together with his depictions of extra villainous roles, like Kilgrave in Jessica Jones and the upcoming Dennis Nilsen biographical miniseries Des, which is able to comply with the Scottish serial killer’s reign of terror. Oh, and I might be remiss if I did not point out his time as Scrooge McDuck on the brand new DuckTales.
Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor)
Peter Capaldi discovered himself within the unenviable place of changing Matt Smith as The Doctor in 2013, a job he would fill till 2017, when he his successor and present Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, joined Doctor Who. A veteran actor of theatre, tv and movie, Capaldi has continued offering partaking and highly effective performances since leaving the BBC collection. With appearances in movies starting from the Paddington franchise to The Private Historical past of David Copperfield, Capaldi has carried out a bit of little bit of the whole lot. The Scottish actor will subsequent seem in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, however the identification of Capaldi’s character has but to be revealed.
Christopher Eccleston (Ninth Doctor)
Rounding out this primary secton part of this checklist is Christopher Eccleston, who had the excellence of being the primary Doctor when the collection was introduced again to tv in 2005. Although he solely served because the Time Lord for 13 episodes earlier than David Tennant stepped in, Eccleston continues to be fondly remembered for the attraction and wit he delivered to the function. We nonetheless do not know when or if Eccleston will ever return to Doctor Who for a one-off look, however the actor who introduced the Ninth Doctor to life has remained fairly busy within the decade and a half since leaving the collection. With appearances on The Leftovers, Thor: The Darkish World, and most just lately in 2019: A Yr within the Lifetime of a Yr, Eccleston is busy to say the very least.
Karen Gillan (Amy Pond)
When it comes to current companions, there’s arguably none extra well-regarded and fashionable as Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond. Since leaving the present in 2012, Gillan has gone on to have one of the crucial profitable careers out of anybody tied to the Doctor Who franchise since its return in 2005. Beginning with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Gillan has portrayed Thanos’ cybernetic daughter Nebula in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe motion pictures. With momentum from her profitable MCU run, the Scottish actress has gone on to headline the rebooted Jumanji franchise and can subsequent seem within the female-led murderer movie Gunpowder Milkshake, the place she is going to star alongside Lena Headey and Angela Bassett.
Jenna Coleman (Clara Oswald)
From 2012 to 2015, and briefly popping up once more two years later, Jenna Coleman performed the Doctor’s companion, Clara Oswald, making her the longest-serving character and actor to accompany the time-traveling alien for the reason that present’s 2005 revival. Since leaving the BBC program, Coleman has gone on to look in a variety of tv collection (most notably main Victoria), stage productions, movies and even video video games. Coleman’s subsequent confirmed mission is the upcoming Netflix serial killer drama The Serpent, the place she is going to play Marie-Andrée Leclerc, a recognized confederate of the French serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
Billie Piper (Rose Tyler)
Billie Piper primarily appeared on Doctor Who within the first two seasons of the present’s 2005 revival, the place she performed the Ninth and Tenth Doctor’s companion, Rose Tyler. Piper would go on to painting the character in a variety of specials all the way in which to 2013, however she has since moved on to reveals like Penny Dreadful and Collateral, in addition to movies like Everlasting Magnificence and Uncommon Beasts. Along with preserving busy along with her numerous appearing roles, Piper is politically vocal in her native England, particularly in relation to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness)
Though he has solely appeared on a complete of 12 episodes of Doctor Who through the years, John Barrowman’s portrayal of Captain Jack Harkness stays one of the crucial fashionable performances on the long-running collection. Captain Jack is so fashionable in actual fact that he acquired his personal spinoff collection, Torchwood, one yr after the character appeared on the 2005 Doctor Who revival. Followers of the collection had been delighted to see Captain Jack return for “Fugitive of the Judoon” in early 2020, however who is aware of if Barrowman is again for good. And along with his appearing (which incorporates his stint as Malcolm Merlyn on Arrow), Barrowman has fairly a profitable music profession, together with his newest album A Fabulous Christmas being launched in 2019.
Alex Kingston (River Tune)
Alex Kingston has gone on the report stating that she nonetheless cannot watch the ultimate episode that includes her character River Tune, however she is not towards the concept of returning to Doctor Who because the Time Lord’s spouse considered one of today. Since leaving the BBC collection, Kingston has remained busy with a variety of totally different tasks together with Arrow, The Widow and Gilmore Women: A Yr within the Life. The actress is presently on the tv collection A Discovery of Witches, the place she portrays Sarah Bishop, the aunt of the present’s primary character, Diana Bishop.
Matt Lucas (Nardole)
Matt Lucas got here into fame with appearances on reveals like Little Britain and Rock Profile, however portraying Nardole on Doctor Who did not harm in any respect. An alien from the far future with some fairly spectacular cybernetic implants, Nardole is one the Twelfth Doctor’s companions. Since leaving the present in 2017, Lucas has gone on to additional his profession with notable performances within the 2019 manufacturing of Les Misérables, the place he portrayed Thénardier. In 2020, the English actor, comic, and author was named co-host of The Nice British Bake Off.
Pearl Mackie (Invoice Potts)
Pearl Mackie’s portrayal of Invoice Potts, one of many Twelfth Doctor’s companions on Doctor Who, is without doubt one of the most memorable in current reminiscence. With an offbeat vitality not seen by lots of The Doctor’s earlier companions, Potts was a breath of contemporary air. Since leaving the present in 2017, Mackie, who’s a singer, actor, and dancer by commerce, has continued to have small roles in a variety of tasks, together with the City Myths episode about Donald Trump assembly Andy Warhol, in addition to the upcoming movie Horizon Line, which is presently in manufacturing.
Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams)
Arthur Darvill could also be generally known as Rory Williams from his time because the Eleventh Doctor’s companion on Doctor Who, however the actor/musician has carried out far more than that. Darvill appeared on the present from 2010 to 2012, however has since gone on to painting Paul Coates in Broadchurch, Rip Hunter in Legends of Tomorrow, Man within the 2013 stage manufacturing of As soon as and a variety of different roles. Along with appearing, Darvill can also be an achieved musician and was a part of the #zoologicalsociety album that was launched in early 2020.
Freema Agyeman (Martha Jones)
Freema Agyeman first appeared as Torchwood One tech Adeola Oshodi within the 2006 episode “Military of Ghosts,” however would go on to play the character’s cousin and the Doctor’s companion Martha Jones after Adeola’s dying. Agyeman would stay on the present by way of 2010, throughout which era she additionally appeared in three episodes of the Torchwood spinoff collection. The English actress then focussed her time on Legislation and Order: UK, The Carried Diaries, and Sense8 over the next decade. She is presently on the principle forged of the medical drama New Amsterdam, the place she portrays Dr. Helen Sharpe. And nobody ever really leaves Doctor Who as Agyeman just lately appeared within the Torchwood: Dissected audio drama.
Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)
English actress, comic, and author Catherine Tate appeared on Doctor Who from 2006 to 2010 throughout which era she portrayed Donna Noble, one of many many companions of the Tenth Doctor. Initially terrified by the time-traveling Doctor, Donna rapidly grew to become one of many Time Lord’s most trusted companions. After leaving Doctor Who in 2010, Tate jumped over to The Workplace the place she grew to become one of many present’s stars till its 2013 finale. Along with that, Tate has produced her personal stage present, The Catherine Tate Present: Stay! in addition to voicing Magica De Spell within the 2017 DuckTales reboot.
Noel Clarke (Mickey Smith)
After which there’s Noel Clarke, who portrayed Mickey Smith on Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010. Launched as Rose Tyler’s (Billie Piper) boyfriend, Mickey later grew to become a companion of the Ninth and Tenth Docs earlier than Clarke left the franchise. Since then, Clarke has gone on to tackle a variety of roles in tv and movie, together with Parenthood, an ongoing mission through which the actor additionally serves as author and director, and Star Trek Into Darkness.
These are only a few of the previous Doctor Who forged members. Like I stated firstly, this checklist might have been for much longer and included actually dozens upon dozens of actors, however perhaps there will be time for that sooner or later.
Add Comment