What These Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Are Doing Now

After starring in a single final episode in March 2020, Justin Chambers formally grew to become the newest star of Gray’s Anatomy to step away from the forged. In fact, when a sequence runs for 16 seasons (and counting), it must be anticipated that a couple of characters could also be written out for one purpose or one other, and Chambers is much from the final actor to make an exit.
In truth, of all of the founding forged members of Shonda Rhimes’ Emmy-winning medical drama, solely three have remained sequence regulars from the beginning, together with James Pickens Jr. as Chief Ricard Webber, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, and Ellen Pompeo within the title position of Dr. Meredith Gray. Fan favorites who’ve in any other case moved on from Gray’s Anatomy have develop into favorites amongst followers of the tasks they’ve pursued since.
That being mentioned, what are a few of their most notable roles since leaving Seattle Grace Hospital and what ought to count on from them within the close to future? We reply that query by exploring the careers of those 11 former Grey’s Anatomy forged members.
Patrick Dempsey (Dr. Derek Shepherd)
Former ‘80s heartthrob Patrick Dempsey was resurrected as a 21st Century heartthrob taking part in neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd on Gray’s Anatomy. When McDreamy reached a deadly finish after 11 seasons, the actor performed a attainable child daddy in Bridget Jones’s Child, the title position of 2018 miniseries The Fact Concerning the Harry Quebert Affair, and a sinister banker on 10-part drama Devils, which has but to obtain American distribution. Dempsey will quickly star in and government produce the CBS political sequence Methods & Means and is rumored to reprise his Enchanted position within the sequel Disenchanted, if it could actually get out of improvement hell.
Sandra Oh (Dr. Cristina Yang)
After successful her first Golden Globe in 2006 for taking part in Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh gained her second for taking part in the title character of acclaimed AMC drama Killing Eve on the 2019 ceremony, which she additionally co-hosted with Andy Samberg. In different phrases, since leaving Gray’s Anatomy in its 11th season, issues have been going fairly nicely for the unique forged member, born in Canada to Korean mother and father, who has two extra TV tasks within the works, together with Robert Kirkman’s animated superhero sequence Invincible and college-set dramedy The Chair, which Oh may also government produce together with Sport of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for Netflix.
Eric Dane (Dr. Mark Sloan)
Becoming a member of the forged of Grey’s Anatomy in Season 2 was Eric Dane as beauty surgeon Mark Sloan, in any other case often known as “McSteamy,” who was killed within the notorious airplane crash within the ninth season. Happily, the actor quickly discovered a brand new position because the lead of TNT’s The Final Ship, on which he performed a navy admiral whose crew develop into the few survivors of a world pandemic. Presently, he performs a strict father with grave secret life on the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria and can subsequent seem in D.J. Caruso’s upcoming interval romance Redeeming Love and is ready to star in crime thriller The Ravine.
Katherine Heigl (Dr. Izzie Stevens)
After starring in lots of cult tasks, like Bride of Chucky and sci-fi teen cleaning soap Roswell, Katherine Heigl actually started to interrupt out as surgical oncologist Izzie Stevens, which earned her an Emmy and paved the way in which for her to develop into the brand new rom-com queen with Knocked Up and 27 Attire as notable examples. Heigl tried a return to TV years after her 2010 Grey’s Anatomy exit with two short-lived community dramas earlier than efficiently changing Meghan Markel for the ultimate season of USA’s Fits. Subsequent up, the actress will co-star with Sarah Chalke on Netflix sequence Firefly Lane and is returning to horror movies because the mom of a teenage schizophrenic lady in Concern of Rain.
Justin Chambers (Dr. Alex Karev)
Izzie Stevens just lately had an offscreen reconciling with ex-husband Alex Karev, which was the controversial clarification given for Justin Chambers’ departure from Grey’s Anatomy after a whopping 16 seasons. Previous to taking part in the MD, who most just lately served as Chief of Workers for Pacific Northwest after his firing from Seattle Grace, the previous mannequin made his performing debut in 1995 on the cleaning soap opera One other World and would later land lead roles in main movement photos like The Musketeer or 2005’s The Zodiac (to not be confused with David Fincher’s Zodiac from 2007). Chambers at the moment has no performing tasks on the horizon, having said to Web page Six that he’s, for now, specializing in “life, household, love and friendship”
Kate Walsh (Dr. Addison Montgomery)
Identified greatest for the love triangle her, Derek, and Meredith, OB/GYN Addison Montgomery was a powerful sufficient character on Grey’s Anatomy to earn her portrayer, Kate Walsh, her personal spin-off, Non-public Follow, which ran from 2007-2013. Since then, tv is the place the 52-year-old actress has continued to shine the brightest, from main short-lived comedy Unhealthy Decide to taking part in a grieving mom on hit Netflix drama 13 Causes Why. Along with her casting in upcoming Lily Collins-led sequence Emily in Paris, Walsh may also grace the silver display screen as a love curiosity to Liam Neeson in Trustworthy Thief and a New England motel proprietor in upcoming indie drama Someday Different Than Now.
T.R. Knight (Dr. George O’Malley)
One other perpetrator of one in every of Grey’s Anatomy‘s many love triangles is George O’Malley, a surgical resident at Seattle Grace who died from being hit by a bus after Emmy-nominee T.R. Knight left the sequence in 2009, amid some behind-the scenes controversy which we are going to get to quickly. After a brief break from performing, he performed sports activities author Harold Parrot in Jackie Robinson biopic 42, landed a recurring spot on The Good Spouse, and starred in ABC’s chronicle of the homosexual rights motion, When We Rise, in 2017. He’ll subsequent be seen in HBO Max unique thriller The Flight Attendant, reverse star and sequence developer Kaley Cuoco, and can play former White Home Chief of Workers Reince Priebus in upcoming political miniseries A Greater Loyalty, primarily based on the guide by former FBI Director James Comey.
Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins)
No stranger to tragedy on Grey’s Anatomy is Arizona Robbins, who managed to outlive all of her 10 seasons regardless of a number of lethal experiences, together with the airplane crash that killed Mark Sloan. Jessica Capshaw, a stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg, mentioned goodbye to her Grey’s character in 2018 and her return to performing has but to be seen. Nonetheless, in the meanwhile, she does have a few movies in post-production, together with a romantic comedy known as Holidate and coming-of-age drama Pricey Zoe, which is led by Stranger Issues star Sadie Sink.
Isaiah Washington (Dr. Preston Burke)
To dial again T.R. Knight’s purpose for leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Isaiah Washington is definitely considerably associated, having used a homophobic slur on set in 2006 that prompted subject along with his then closeted co-star, costing him the position of surgeon Preston Burke after three seasons. Whereas the actor by no means totally bounced again in reputation following the behind-the-scenes controversy, he nonetheless managed for discover regular work after he was written off, together with a recurring position on NBC’s short-lived reimagining of Bionic Lady, a starring position on The CW’s hit sci-fi drama The 100, and, extra just lately, an episode of the BET anthology sequence Tales. Washington has three function movies arising, together with post-Hurricane Katrina thriller Reduce Throat Metropolis, coming-of-age drama James the Second, and jail escape story Escape from Black Water.
Sara Ramirez (Dr. Callie Torres)
Sara Ramirez made her performing debut with a quick however humorous scene within the 1998 romantic comedy You have Obtained Mail, adopted by different small roles in large movies like Sam Raimi’s firs Spider-Man and Chicago, which introduced her theatre expertise to the large display screen, earlier than breaking out Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy in Season 2. The orthopedic surgeon would truly be the primary of two bisexual TV characters the real-life bisexual Ramirez would play, having adopted her 2016 exit by taking part in Kat Sandoval on Madame Secretary. The Mexican born singer-songwriter, who confirmed off her vocal abilities on the Season 7 musical episode of Grey’s and her self-titled album in 2011, has no performing main tasks occurring in the meanwhile, however retains busy together with her efforts as an activist for LGBTQ+ rights.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Denny Duquette)
Though his position was comparatively transient (save a couple of posthumous appearances) and he didn’t even play a health care provider on Grey’s Anatomy, coronary heart affected person Denny Duquette remains to be cited as one in every of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s extra memorable characters, particularly the romance he shared with Izzie till his heartbreaking demise. Right now, he’s higher identified for taking part in extra comedian guide characters than most actors do in a lifetime, together with The Comic in Zack Snyder’s 2009 Watchmen adaptation, Bruce Wayne’s father in Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, and, extra just lately, the brutal, baseball bat-wielding Negan on The Strolling Useless. Morgan is at the moment filming Shrine, a horror movie primarily based on James Herbert’s novel during which he performs a journalist investigating unusual occasions in a New England city.
