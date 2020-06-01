What These Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Are Doing Now

Justin Chambers (Dr. Alex Karev)

Izzie Stevens just lately had an offscreen reconciling with ex-husband Alex Karev, which was the controversial clarification given for Justin Chambers’ departure from Grey’s Anatomy after a whopping 16 seasons. Previous to taking part in the MD, who most just lately served as Chief of Workers for Pacific Northwest after his firing from Seattle Grace, the previous mannequin made his performing debut in 1995 on the cleaning soap opera One other World and would later land lead roles in main movement photos like The Musketeer or 2005’s The Zodiac (to not be confused with David Fincher’s Zodiac from 2007). Chambers at the moment has no performing tasks on the horizon, having said to Web page Six that he’s, for now, specializing in “life, household, love and friendship”