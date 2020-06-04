What These Former Law And Order SVU Cast Members Are Doing Now

Go away a Remark
Law and Order: SVU is a type of spinoff exhibits that has the excellence of outliving the collection from which it fashioned. Whereas important Law and Order collection wrapped up its 20-year run in 2010, the Particular Victims Unit is as sturdy as ever. Nevertheless, that is to not say that a number of members of the solid have left the present over time, as a few of the stars have the present have left the NBC crime procedural and moved on to different issues.
However the place are the likes of B.D. Wong (Particular Agent George Huang), Richard Belzer (DA Investigator John A lot), and Dann Florek (Captain Donald Cragen) to date? Not like Christopher Meloni, who will return to Dick Wolf’s long-running collection later in 2020, everybody on this record has but to return to the fold, and it is in all probability as a result of they’re simply too busy. So, let’s have a look at the place their careers have gone since leaving the Particular Victims Unit.
B.D. Wong (Particular Agent George Huang)
B.D. Wong portrayed FBI Particular Agent George Huang on Law and Order: SVU in various capacities earlier than leaving the present for good following the conclusion of Season 17. Since then, the veteran actor has reprised his Jurassic Park character Dr. Henry Wu within the Jurassic World reboot trilogy, together with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. On the tv aspect of issues, Wong has just lately appeared as Godspeed on the CW collection The Flash, in addition to the Comedy Central collection Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, the place he performs the principle character’s father, Wally. Wong’s voice can be heard within the DuckTales World Showcase Journey at Epcot later in 2020.
Dean Winters (Detective Brian Cassidy)
Dean Winters first appeared as NYPD Detective Brian Cassidy on Law and Order: SVU Season 1, however would solely seem on and off for a complete six seasons over the course of the present earlier than leaving for good following Season 20 in 2019. The star of Oz and Rescue Me remained busy throughout his breaks from the NBC collection, and continues to take action at the moment in motion pictures like Misplaced Ladies and the upcoming Road Justice, however most individuals in all probability acknowledge him as “Chaos” within the extremely entertaining Allstate commercials, particularly the one the place he starred alongside Tina Fey for the strangest of 30 Rock reunions.
Richard Belzer (DA Investigator John Munch)
Richard Belzer made a profession out of portraying NYPD Detective-turned-DA Investigator John Munch on exhibits like Murder: Life on the Road, Law Order: SVU, Arrested Improvement, and The Wire simply to call a couple of between 1993 and 2016. After leaving SVU in 2016, the actor/comic/writer moved to a small city within the south of France the place he has written a number of books together with Company Conspiracies: How Wall Road Will Take Over Washington and the upcoming Conversations with Jerry Lewis, which is slated to be launched in October 2020.
Dann Florek (Captain Donald Cragen)
Dann Florek portrayed Captain Donald Cragen, the powerful but compassionate chief of the Particular Victims Unit on Law and Order: SVU from 1999 to 2015 when his character retired from the NYPD. Quickly after leaving the present, Florek took on plenty of roles together with the tv collection Below The Dome and made-for-TV film Disillusioned, however the 70-year-old actor has remained quiet within the years following. By all accounts, the veteran of stage, tv, and cinema is having fun with his retirement.
Raul Esparza (ADA Rafael Barba)
Raúl Esparza is a type of actors with the excellence of showing on three separate Law and Order franchises over the course of his profession, and whereas he gave good one-off performances on the principle collection and Felony Intent, he is greatest recognized for his portrayal of ADA Rafael Barba on Law and Order: SVU. Esparza joined the solid in Season 14 as a recurring character earlier than changing into part of the principle solid the next season, the place he remained by way of Season 19. Apart from displaying up in a one-off look in Season 21 of SVU, the Tony Award-winning actor has appeared on The Good Combat and the 2017 animated comedy Ferdinand. Along with appearing, Esparza additionally lends his abilities to the narration of a number of audiobooks, together with Stephen King’s Below The Dome.
Michelle Hurd (Detective Monique Jeffries)
Followers of the later seasons could not acknowledge Michelle Hurd’s Detective Monique Jeffries, however longtime Law and Order: SVU viewers in all probability nonetheless bear in mind one of many present’s most infamous free cannons. Since leaving the collection after Season 2, Hurd went on to have a somewhat profitable tv profession with roles on exhibits like Ash vs. Evil Useless, Daredevil, and most just lately Star Trek: Picard the place she portrays Raffi Musiker, Jean-Luc Picard’s former Starfleet first officer. Along with her appearing credit, Hurd was a part of a panel celebrating the inventive output of ladies at a World Mental Property Day occasion.
Stephanie March (ADA Alexandra Cabot)
Stephanie March portrayed Assistant District Legal professional Alexandra Cabot on a complete of 95 episodes of Law and Order: SVU throughout a number of tenures on the long-running collection, however the actress lastly departed the present following Season 19. Between appearances on SVU, March appeared on exhibits like 30 Rock, Gray’s Anatomy, and The President Present. Most just lately, March appeared within the mockumentary The Social Ones the place she performed Dr. Miriam Spacelli, a therapist specializing in sufferers affected by social media nervousness dysfunction.
Diane Neal (Senior ADA Casey Novak)
Longtime followers of Law and Order: SVU will in all probability bear in mind Diane Neal’s Casey Novak because the senior Assistant District Legal professional (the longest-running within the present’s historical past), however not for the perfect of causes. Liable to outbursts of anger and unethical therapy of defendants within the courtroom, Novak’s character was suspended from practising regulation for plenty of years in Season 9 (a method to work across the actress coming again to the present) earlier than leaving for good after Season 13. After sustaining accidents in a 2013 automotive accident, Neal’s appearing profession slowed down earlier than ending altogether following a couple of sporadic appearances on exhibits by way of 2015. In 2018, she ran for the U.S. Home of Representatives as an unbiased in an upstate New York district however solely obtained one p.c of the vote.
Michaela McManus (ADA Kim Greylek)
Michaela McManus solely appeared on Season 10 of Law and Order: SVU as Assistant District Legal professional Kim Greylek, and rapidly left the present after her character felt like she performed a task within the homicide of a pediatrician after she helped convict him of kid molestation. The ending of McManus’ temporary tenure allowed for Diane Neal to return to the present as soon as extra as Casey Novak. Within the years following her departure from the present, McManus bounced round between roles together with SEAL Crew, The Orville, and the short-lived NBC drama, The Village.
Danny Pino (Detective Nick Amaro)
Over time, Law and Order: SVU has its justifiable share of hot-shot and hot-headed detectives and that was no completely different for Danny Pino’s portrayal of Detective Nick Amaro, who appeared on the NBC drama from Seasons 13 to 16 earlier than departing the collection. Whereas filming SVU, Pino appeared on cone of Dick Wolf’s different crime exhibits Chicago P.D. for 2 particular episodes. Since leaving the world of Law and Order: SVU, Pino has saved busy with plenty of tasks with the latest being the Sons of Anarchy spinoff collection Mayans M.C. on FX, the place he portrays Miguel Galindo, the son of the chief of the Galindo Cartel discovered Jose Galindo. The third season of the profitable crime collection from Kurt Sutter is slated to air later in 2020.
Philip Winchester (ADA Peter Stone)
Characters on all of Dick Wolf’s crime exhibits have bounced round from collection to collection, and that was very a lot the case for Philip Winchester’s Assistant District Legal professional Peter Stone who jumped from Chicago P.D., Chicago Medical, Chicago Justice to Law and Order: SVU within the present’s 19th season. Although his time on the present was temporary (he left after Season 20), Winchester’s portrayal of the facts-obsessed assistant prosecutor was a driving pressure of the present throughout his run. Since leaving the present in 2019, Winchester has hung out getting ready for the M.J. Bassett motion movie Rogue starring Megan Fox, which is at the moment in post-production.
Hopefully Law and Order: SVU does not lose too many extra of its stellar solid because the present prepares to enter its 22nd season on tv. There are in all probability loads of followers on the market who cannot wait to see how the newer members of the solid work alongside the returning Elliot Stabler when he waltzes again into the Particular Victims Unit (and his new spinoff collection). Solely time will inform if we’ll be including extra names to this record within the close to future, however within the occasion that does occur, you will discover out about it proper right here on CinemaBlend.
