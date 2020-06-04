What These Former Law And Order SVU Cast Members Are Doing Now

Raul Esparza (ADA Rafael Barba)

Raúl Esparza is a type of actors with the excellence of showing on three separate Law and Order franchises over the course of his profession, and whereas he gave good one-off performances on the principle collection and Felony Intent, he is greatest recognized for his portrayal of ADA Rafael Barba on Law and Order: SVU. Esparza joined the solid in Season 14 as a recurring character earlier than changing into part of the principle solid the next season, the place he remained by way of Season 19. Apart from displaying up in a one-off look in Season 21 of SVU, the Tony Award-winning actor has appeared on The Good Combat and the 2017 animated comedy Ferdinand. Along with appearing, Esparza additionally lends his abilities to the narration of a number of audiobooks, together with Stephen King’s Below The Dome.