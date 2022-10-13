What time does the final episode of “She-Hulk” premiere?

She is the cousin of Bruce Banner, that is, the cousin of the Hulk. But what if she gets the same powers as her cousin?



During the last weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had as its main protagonist the defender of heroes She-Hulk. Series that stood out for its expansion in the world of superheroes and presenting new and old familiar faces. This week the last episode arrives – number 9 – and here we will tell you what time it will be available, among other relevant details.

episode eight of She-Hulk premiered last Thursday, October 6 and was titled “Brinca y Salta”. With a duration of 36 minutes, she revealed that, as a lawyer, She-Hulk represented Leap-Frog, who was injured by a malfunction in his custom-made supersuit while trying to stop a robbery. And like most of the characters in this story, this one has been taken from the darkest pages of Marvel and turned into a much rounder character: the spoiled son of a tycoon, intent on becoming a vigilante; although without any talent to shine.

Eighth episode of “She-Hulk”. (Disney+)

As for the ninth and last chapter of She-Hulk, There is still no precise information, nor about its title or synopsis. However, it is known that he will arrive at Disney+ Tomorrow, Thursday, October 13. In the meantime, as we know that you are watching so you don’t miss anything and watch the episode as soon as possible, we will update you on its premiere time in the different Latin American countries:

El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 1:00 AM

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama: 2:00 AM

VenezuelaBolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 3:00 AM

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 4:00 AM

Tatiana Maslany shares details about her leading role in “She-Hulk”, the new Marvel Studios series focused on Jennifer Walters.

In the comics, She-Hulk is the alter ego of Jennifer Walters (she is the counterpart of Bruce Banner) and has his superpowers thanks to a blood transfusion because his life was in danger after an accident. The blood was transferred from nothing more and nothing less than Bruce Bannerwith Primo Hulk.

If you haven’t seen it yet but you like the stories and movies of the MCU, you still have time to subscribe to the service of Disney+ to enjoy this great series starring the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated Canadian actress, Tatiana Maslany.

In episode #8, “She-Hulk” attends a gala where the best lawyers of the year are awarded, but she does not have as good a time as she thought.

She-Hulk premieres its season finale on Thursday, October 13 on Disney+.

