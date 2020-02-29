What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is again on screens after a two-year break.

The household leisure present returned on February 22 with a few of its favorite options, well-known faces and some new parts.

With weeks of episodes scheduled to air on ITV, the TV duo are positive to maintain us tuned in on Saturday nights.

So what time is it on? And what can viewers anticipate from the revitalised present?

We have now all the information…

When is it on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air on Saturdays at 7pm, and will be full of 90 minutes of fun-loving, household leisure.

I, Anthony Joshua, promise to do what @antanddec say ???? pic.twitter.com/Fac62p4WSy — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) February 28, 2020

What can viewers anticipate on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Saturday Night Takeaway will embrace all the same old options, which followers have grown to like through the years.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, Ant vs Dec is again, together with Undercover and I’m A Movie star… Get Out Of Me Ear the place you’ll see a number of the greatest celebrities collaborating.

However there’s even be some new segments, that are prone to have followers in suits of laughter.

In a brand new characteristic referred to as Don’t Feed The Pandas, Ant and Dec develop into two Pandas referred to as Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

Wearing practical, prosthetic costume, they’ll attempt and persuade youngsters to offer them the Zoo keeper’s lunch.

However will the youngsters imagine pandas can truly discuss?

Viewers may also anticipate to see plenty of well-known faces on the present, with Rockabye hitmaker Anne-Marie performing this week, and Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon narrating the present.

How can viewers get entangled?

As common, followers can get an opportunity to be part of the present.

Ant and Dec lately put out a name on their Twitter web page, asking people to appoint their mates or relations.

In addition to this, viewers shall be given the prospect to look at the finale overseas within the returning section, Place on the Aircraft.

Would you do ANYTHING to be a part of the brand new sequence? Shave that beard your associate hates? Dye your hair a wild color? E mail [email protected] with the topic ‘I’D DO ANYTHING’, telling us precisely what you’d do and we would simply make it occur! pic.twitter.com/ReMghk4nEF — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 8, 2020

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday at 7pm, solely on ITV