What time is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement as we speak? How to watch update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be delivering a coronavirus briefing as we speak, Saturday thirty first October – with early stories suggesting that he is set to announce nationwide lockdown measures lasting a month.

Coronavirus updates now occur on an advert hoc foundation, nonetheless, earlier within the 12 months, they have been an everyday a part of the tv schedule when lockdown first started.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to find out about as we speak's coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time as we speak?

The Prime Minister was set to tackle the nation this afternoon at 4pm, relaying the newest COVID-19 info and restrictions to most people. Nevertheless, the timing was pushed until 5pm, after which until 6.30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing, which is set to air at 7.10pm, is not anticipated to be delayed.

Till the tip of June, the federal government had been holding every day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Road, however within the time because it has solely been addressing the general public when there was vital new info to report.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing as we speak?

The update is broadcast stay from Downing Road on BBC One. You can even tune into BBC One stay through BBC iPlayer.

The every day briefings have been broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel previously, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the every day briefing.

Who is main as we speak’s coronavirus briefing?

At the moment’s tackle can be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He’ll be joined by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and UK Authorities Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

What can be included in as we speak’s briefing?

In accordance to the newspapers, and in accordance to the BBC’s sources, the PM is set to announce a nationwide lockdown for England – shifting past the Tier system launched simply weeks in the past.

The lockdown is anticipated to embody restrictions on journey, and non-essential retailers can have to shut in addition to eating places and pubs. Nevertheless, instructional institutions – faculties, faculties and universities – will stay open, in contrast to the primary lockdown in March.

The PM can be joined by England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty, in addition to the federal government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance

Will Boris Johnson be on the coronavirus briefing?

Sure, the Prime Minister will lead as we speak’s briefing.

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. Nevertheless, different senior ministers have stepped in for him on quite a few events.

Different ministers who’ve led briefings previously embody International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Residence Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for COVID-19 on Friday twenty seventh March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday twelfth April and returned to work on the week commencing twenty seventh April.

