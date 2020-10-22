What time is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement immediately? How to watch update

Final up to date: twenty second October

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak might be delivering one other coronavirus update immediately, following Sunak’s announcement of the three additional assist measures for companies in Tier 2.

The assist measures, which goal to assist staff and companies via the winter months, will give money grants of up to £2,100 a month to companies in Tier 2.

This announcement comes simply days after Manchester was moved into Tier 3, the best degree of lockdown, amid Larger Manchester mayor Andy Burnham voicing considerations concerning the monetary influence on the area.

As we speak’s briefing may additionally deal with Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire’s transfer into Tier 3, for which talks are at present underway, in accordance to Sky Information.

Coronavirus updates now occur on an advert hoc foundation, nonetheless, earlier within the yr, they have been a daily a part of the tv schedule when lockdown first started.

Learn on for all the things you want to learn about immediately’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time immediately?

The Prime Minister will deal with the nation this afternoon at 3:45pm, relaying the most recent COVID-19 info and restrictions to most of the people.

Till the tip of June, the federal government had been holding every day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Avenue, however within the time because it has solely been addressing the general public when there was important new info to report.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing immediately?

The update is broadcast dwell from Downing Avenue on BBC One. You can too tune into BBC One dwell by way of BBC iPlayer.

The every day briefings have been broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel prior to now, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the every day briefing.

Who is main immediately’s coronavirus briefing?

As we speak’s deal with might be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He’ll be joined by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and UK Authorities Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

What might be included in immediately’s briefing?

As we speak’s briefing is doubtless to deal with the three additional assist measures for companies introduced by Rishi Sunak immediately within the Home of Commons, which can see money grants of up to £2,100 a month given to companies in Tier 2 areas.

The assist measures comply with tense discussions between the Prime Minister and Larger Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who was involved about his metropolis transferring into Tier 3 with out monetary assist from the federal government.

Burnham accepted his metropolis’s transfer into Tier 3 earlier than the noon deadline set for him by Johnson on twentieth October, nonetheless talks at the moment are underway to place Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire beneath the identical tier due to rising infections within the areas.

Will Boris Johnson be on the coronavirus briefing?

Sure, the Prime Minister will lead immediately’s briefing.

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. Nonetheless, different senior ministers have stepped in for him on quite a few events.

Different ministers which have led briefings prior to now embody International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for COVID-19 on Friday twenty seventh March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday twelfth April and returned to work on the week commencing twenty seventh April.

