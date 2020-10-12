What time is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement right now? How to watch update

Final up to date: twelfth October

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make one other handle to the nation right now, informing them of the newest measures being launched within the battle in opposition to coronavirus.

The briefing comes as instances of COVID-19 have elevated all through the UK, with some scientists warning of a tough winter forward.

In gentle of this, the federal government has warned harsher lockdown measures could possibly be carried out and people are doubtless to be mentioned in right now’s update.

Johnson is anticipated to announce a “three-tier” lockdown system, that includes medium, excessive and really excessive alert ranges, the final of which might contain briefly shutting pubs, bars and gymnasiums.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty may also be in attendance at tonight’s briefing, which can observe a speech to MPs within the Home of Commons this afternoon.

Coronavirus updates now occur on an advert hoc foundation, nonetheless, earlier within the 12 months, they have been a daily a part of the tv schedule when lockdown first started.

Learn on for all the things you want to find out about right now’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time right now?

The Prime Minister will handle MPs within the Home of Commons at 3:30pm right now, Monday twelfth October, updating them on the newest guidelines being launched following a COBRA assembly this morning. Tune into BBC Parliament to watch reside.

An handle to the nation will observe this night at 6pm, with Boris Johnson relaying the newest data to most of the people in the same format to previous broadcasts.

Till the top of June, the federal government had been holding day by day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Road, however within the time because it has solely been addressing the general public when there was important new data to report.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing right now?

The update is broadcast reside from Downing Road on BBC One. It’s also possible to tune into BBC One reside by way of BBC iPlayer.

The day by day briefings have been broadcast reside on the BBC Information 24 channel prior to now, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the day by day briefing.

Who is main right now’s coronavirus briefing?

In the present day’s handle will probably be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He will probably be joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

What will probably be included in right now’s briefing?

It is anticipated that right now’s briefing will embody an announcement of a brand new three-tier lockdown system, consisting of medium, excessive and really excessive alert ranges.

Areas classed as on “very excessive” alert will see sure public areas briefly closed down to keep away from additional unfold of COVID-19, together with bars, pubs and gymnasiums.

It is understood Liverpool metropolis area is doubtless to be one of many places dealing with probably the most extreme lockdown, following a pointy rise in instances over latest weeks.

Some have argued that northern components of the nation have confronted measures stricter than these within the south, regardless of London Mayor Sadiq Khan warning the capital is at a “essential stage” within the battle in opposition to coronavirus.

COVID-19 instances are growing in London. We all know our metropolis is at a vital stage in our battle in opposition to coronavirus. Please do not ignore the warnings from the consultants. Observe the principles, put on a face masks, wash your palms and keep a protected distance from others. We are able to flip this round. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) October 12, 2020

Will Boris Johnson be on the coronavirus briefing?

Sure, the Prime Minister will lead right now’s briefing, accompanied by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus. Nonetheless, different senior ministers have stepped in for him on quite a few events.

Different ministers which have led briefings prior to now embody Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday twenty seventh March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday twelfth April and returned to work on the week commencing twenty seventh April.

