What time is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement right this moment? How to watch update

Final up to date: sixteenth October

Amid rising coronavirus instances throughout the nation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make one other televised tackle to the UK nation right this moment.

The briefing will comply with the information Lancashire is set to transfer into tier three, the very best stage of COVID restrictions in England. London, Essex, York and components of Surrey, Derbyshire and Cumbria are additionally shifting up to tier two.

The PM is anticipated to touch upon these new restrictions, whereas many are speculating he’ll name for nationwide unity amid disputes between central and native governments.

Becoming a member of Johnson might be Sir Patrick Vallance, the federal government’s chief scientific adviser, and Dr Susan Hopkins, deputy director of Public Well being England’s nationwide an infection service.

Coronavirus updates now occur on an advert hoc foundation, nevertheless, earlier within the yr, they had been a daily a part of the tv schedule when lockdown first started.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to find out about right this moment’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time right this moment?

The Prime Minister will tackle the nation this afternoon at 4pm, relaying the newest COVID-19 data and restrictions to most of the people.

The BBC Information particular will start at 3:45pm.

Till the top of June, the federal government had been holding every day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Avenue, however within the time because it has solely been addressing the general public when there was important new data to report.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing right this moment?

The update is broadcast stay from Downing Avenue on BBC One. It’s also possible to tune into BBC One stay through BBC iPlayer.

The every day briefings have been broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel up to now, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the every day briefing.

Who is main right this moment’s coronavirus briefing?

At present’s tackle might be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He might be joined by authorities chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and deputy director of Public Well being England’s nationwide an infection service Susan Hopkins.

What might be included in right this moment’s briefing?

It is anticipated that right this moment’s briefing will tackle the brand new three-tier lockdown system – consisting of medium, excessive and really excessive alert ranges – and its affect on many area of the UK.

Areas classed as on “very excessive” alert, reminiscent of Liverpool, will see sure public areas briefly closed down to keep away from additional unfold of COVID-19, together with bars, pubs and gymnasiums.

Some have argued that northern components of the nation have confronted measures stricter than these within the south, regardless of London Mayor Sadiq Khan warning the capital is at a “essential stage” within the battle in opposition to coronavirus.

COVID-19 instances are rising in London. We all know our metropolis is at a vital stage in our battle in opposition to coronavirus. Please do not ignore the warnings from the consultants. Comply with the foundations, put on a face masks, wash your palms and keep a protected distance from others. We will flip this round. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) October 12, 2020

Earlier, it was introduced that London could be positioned on the second tier of restrictions, beginning seventeenth October 2020.

Will Boris Johnson be on the coronavirus briefing?

Sure, the Prime Minister will lead right this moment’s briefing, accompanied by Sir Patrick Vallance and Dr Susan Hopkins.

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. Nevertheless, different senior ministers have stepped in for him on quite a few events.

Different ministers which have led briefings up to now embrace Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Residence Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for COVID-19 on Friday twenty seventh March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday twelfth April and returned to work on the week commencing twenty seventh April.

