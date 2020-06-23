What time is Boris Johnson’s speech on lockdown adjustments? How to watch today’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed MPs earlier right now asserting the newest adjustments to the rules relating to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson outlined an additional easing of lockdown situations, introducing extra relaxed guidelines to be put in place relating to social distancing and the reopening of components of the economic system – with the adjustments set to take impact from Saturday 4th July.

He’ll develop additional on the adjustments later right now when he holds the day by day press briefing at 5pm – right here’s every part you want to find out about how to tune into the speech…

What time was Boris Johnson’s speech right now?

The Prime Minister made a press release to MPs concerning the subsequent section of easing the lockdown at 12:30pm.

At 5pm this afternoon, he maintain the UK authorities day by day press convention the place he’ll additional define the brand new adjustments.

How to watch Boris Johnson’s speech

As normal the day by day briefing at 5pm will probably be broadcast stay on BBC One and on the BBC Information web site.

What did Boris Johnson say in today’s announcement?

Johnson introduced that the 2m rule will probably be relaxed, as a substitute recommending that individuals ought to distance by 1m from 4th July. Nonetheless, he added that the place doable individuals ought to nonetheless purpose to preserve 2m aside.

He is additionally outlined the reopening of components of the economic system, with cinemas, museums and galleries open from 4th July, whereas eating places and pubs will even be allowed to start opening their doorways once more.

Additional adjustments embrace that two households can now meet, individuals can keep in a single day in self contained lodging and campsites so long as shared services are stored clear and locations of worship can reopen for prayer and providers together with weddings with most of 30 individuals social distancing.

In the meantime police and different public providers will “more and more resume face to face proceedings”, childcare will restart over the summer season and first college will begin in September will full attendance.

Additional pointers for each sector reopening will probably be printed quickly.

Johnson stated that lockdown had seen the “hardest restrictions in peace time historical past” and warned that the “virus has not gone away, we’ll proceed to monitor the info”.

He added that “there will probably be flare-ups of which native measures will probably be wanted” however claimed that the “lengthy nationwide hibernation is coming to an finish” and that there was “cautious optimism” going ahead.

The adjustments comply with the announcement of the bottom variety of coronavirus deaths since 15th March yesterday – with simply 15 reported, though there is usually a dip on Mondays due to delays to reporting.

When did lockdown begin?

If it seems like we’ve been dwelling beneath lockdown situations for an extended time, that’s as a result of we have now. It’s three months to the day since Boris Johnson first addressed the nation to impose lockdown on the 23rd March.

Within the preliminary announcement the Prime Minister stated that the lockdown would final for a minimal three weeks, however in actuality it has taken far longer, although some restrictions have been lifted within the time since.

When was lockdown final reviewed?

The final overview prior to this one passed off on 28th Could, and noticed the Prime Minister usher in some new guidelines within the following days, which made it simpler for individuals to go away their properties and allowed for elevated train open air.

The brand new overview is available in gentle of the change within the COVID-19 alert system, which was introduced down from stage 4 to stage 3, which means that the virus is now “usually circulation”as opposed to “excessive or rising exponentially” as was the case earlier than.

For those who’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.